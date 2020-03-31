OneUp Components Announces New Chainrings, Thru-Axles, & Large-Diameter Dropper Post

PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components

34.9 DIA. DROPPER POSTS - 12 SPEED SWITCH RINGS - REAR AXLES

AXLE-R

34.9MM DROPPER POSTS

This is a 210mm drop post, fully slammed in a 2020 Norco Sight

12 SPEED SHIMANO SWITCH CHAINRINGS

TEST-RIDE-OVAL

New Axles, Rings and Droppers are all in stock and available now.