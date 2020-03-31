OneUp Components Announces New Chainrings, Thru-Axles, & Large-Diameter Dropper Post

Mar 31, 2020
by OneUp Components  
PRESS RELEASE: OneUp Components

OneUp Components 34.9 Dia. 210mm Dropper Post Narrow Wide Switch Chainrings for Shimano 12 Speed. Axle-R 12mm Rear Axles


34.9 DIA. DROPPER POSTS - 12 SPEED SWITCH RINGS - REAR AXLES


OneUp Components Axle-R Rear Axle


AXLE-R
Lighter, stronger and better looking than your stock rear axle. Available in 6 colours. From $39 USD

If you’re like us, you already carry a multi-tool on every ride, so there’s no need to have an integrated handle on your axle. Our low-profile head looks cleaner, has nothing to snag on the trail and saves weight.

Instead of the hollow design of most axles we’ve gone for solid 7075-T6 aluminium for maximum strength and reliability. Available for all major 12mm axle standards except Syntace X-12. The modular design makes it easy for local bike shops to have an axle on hand in a range of colours for almost every rider.

Complete the set with Axle F, the OneUp 15mm front axle.



OneUp Components Axle-R Rear Axle


34.9MM DROPPER POSTS
Even lower stack height posts now available in 34.9mm Dia. x 120mm,150mm,180mm and 210mm drop, with up to 20mm of travel adjustment. From $199 USD.


OneUp Components 34.9 Dia. 210mm Dropper Post
This is a 210mm drop post, fully slammed in a 2020 Norco Sight


With the lowest stack height and the shortest total length of any dropper post of the same travel, the OneUp V2 post is the longest drop post that will fit you and your bike.

Most riders get at least 20mm extra travel when they upgrade to a OneUp post.
Use our DROPPER POST LENGTH SELECTOR TOOL to find out how much drop you can get.



OneUp Components Switch 12 Speed Narrow Wide Chainring for Shimano


12 SPEED SHIMANO SWITCH CHAINRINGS
Available in round and oval. From $63 USD.

Switch is a 2 piece direct mount chainring system that lets you replace your worn out chainring in less than a minute, without removing your cranks. Replacement rings are much cheaper as you only need to replace the teeth not the entire chainring. It's also really quick and easy to change your ring size or try a different ring shape.

We love oval rings for the riding that we do here in Squamish. If you’re interested in trying one out,
use the discount code TEST-RIDE-OVAL to get an oval Switch ring for only $20 USD
when you buy any round Switch ring and carrier at oneupcomponents.com. Valid until the 30th of April 2020.

Switch rings are also available for SRAM and Race Face direct mount cranks.



New Axles, Rings and Droppers are all in stock and available now.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Oneup


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Mariske Strauss Contracts COVID-19]
87377 views
The Grim Donut is Already Spawning Imitations
64466 views
Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides
64395 views
Must Watch: 16 Free Feature-Length Bike Movies to Binge in Self Isolation
47510 views
Spotted: New YT Industries Trail Bike in #LiveCaged Video
47000 views
Field Trip: Kona's $1,499 Honzo - An Overgrown Dirt Jumper
45822 views
Bike Check: Maxime Chapuis' Specialized S-Works Enduro
44321 views
Field Trip: Calibre's $1,400 Bossnut - The Boss of Low Cost
40969 views

22 Comments

  • 23 1
 Oh man, now I need a new bike with a 34.9mm seat tube. Thats insanely low 'stack height'. Barely (if any) higher than a standard post. Well done one up, putting the big boys to shame.
  • 1 0
 You can get the dropper post for 30.9, 31.6 and 34.9mm diameter seat tubes.
  • 2 0
 How many bikes have a 34.9mm seat tube? I didn't even know that was a thing. Whoops.
  • 1 0
 @yupstate: apparently 35.1 is a thing too!
  • 1 0
 @TheSwissRider: you can. But I'm pretty sure it says the 34.9mm has the lowest stack height. And the bike in the picture with it fitted has a 34.9mm seat tube.
  • 1 0
 @inked-up-metalhead: Yup, the seal head OD is 34.9 for the most part, so they're able to hide it inside the tube on this larger version to get a lower stack height. From what I can tell, the stantion is the same diameter as the narrower posts.
  • 20 0
 I love OneUp!
  • 6 0
 Been running their multi tool, pedals, and stem on my DH rig for a while now!
  • 16 0
 Cool stuff - check Good price - check Stuff works - check OneUp crew is killing it.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, they are, and their products are amazing, but pricing... that’s not a check!
  • 6 0
 Hmm... attaching a chainring to a 4 spoke hub that is part of the drive side crank arm.. allows you to change the chainring without pulling off your cranks... means you only replace the actual ring and teeth and not the entire middle hub as well... Why weren't we doing this before?
#104bcd4life #26er4life
  • 5 0
 And also thank you OneUp for killing it once again. You guys always find a way to make using new mtb tech more practical and affordable for the consumer.
  • 8 0
 Great company. Awesome design and stellar customer service.
  • 7 0
 If I get an Axle F, will it play the Beverly Hills Cop theme song while I ride around?
  • 5 0
 Many of their products seem like a reach, but the products above look great. Who doesn’t want an Orange rear axel ffs?
  • 1 0
 Will go well with the cobalt on the front!
  • 2 0
 Any reason the TEST-RIDE-OVAL code wouldn't work in Canada? Tried on both an oval and a round ring to no avail.

"This code isn't valid for the items in your cart"
  • 3 0
 You need to have an Oval and a Round ring in your cart for the discount to apply.
  • 4 1
 Always count on OneUp to design solid shit, and price their stuff like they expect us to be able to afford it!
  • 2 0
 No handle to clip or unwind? So much yes. Colour coded too! These guys get it. Get on board everyone else. Make it strong, simple, and with a small ability to customize.
  • 3 0
 When is OneUp going to start making suspension or full bikes?
  • 1 1
 I suspect it's solid to save on machining costs, nothing to do with being "stronger"

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010166
Mobile Version of Website