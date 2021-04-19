New Gear From Scott - Pond Beaver 2021

Stego Plus Helmet

Shield Sunglasses

Soldier 2 Knee Guards

Fury Goggle

Scott recently rolled out their Stego Plus helmet. The helmet is designed for gravity and enduro riding and has a number of features that make it unique.The helmet has a progressive absorption construction using EPS foam and PU pads that Scott claim give better protection for low and mid-energy impacts. This is combined with a MIPS system for rotational impacts. There are large air vents throughout to keep riders cool on warm days.Scott's 360 HALO fit system gives a lot of adjustability to help the helmet accommodate a variety of head shapes and the Stego also comes with a second visor that features an integrated GoPro mount. Goggles can be stored by flipping the visor up and stowing on the front of the helmet.The Stego Plus sells for $189.99 USD.Scott's Shield sunglasses are a race-ready set of shades designed to fit medium to large size faces. They use Scott's Fusion frame and have interchangeable lenses. The glasses are designed to mate well with a helmet and have Scott optics with impact protection. The glasses sell for $89.99 USD.The Soldier 2 knee guards provide a Level 1 protection standard through a Scott-specific D30 pad for enduro and trail riding. They are made to be lightweight and pedalable with a stretch sleeve fabric and strapless construction. The pad is removable so the sleeve can be washed. There is an abrasion-resistant front fabric and silicone printing on the inside of the sleeves to keep the pads in place. The pads come in sizes S-XL and sell for $79.99 USD.The Fury goggle comes in a host of different colors (camo kaki / yellow chrome works featured) and has a large field of vision. The goggles use Scott's lens-lock system and come with a clear lens in addition to the tinted lens. There's a 3-layer face foam for comfort. The lens is treated with a NoFog anti-fog lens treatment. The Fury sells for $69.95 USD.