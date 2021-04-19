New Gear From Scott - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 19, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  



Stego Plus Helmet

Scott recently rolled out their Stego Plus helmet. The helmet is designed for gravity and enduro riding and has a number of features that make it unique.

The helmet has a progressive absorption construction using EPS foam and PU pads that Scott claim give better protection for low and mid-energy impacts. This is combined with a MIPS system for rotational impacts. There are large air vents throughout to keep riders cool on warm days.

Scott's 360 HALO fit system gives a lot of adjustability to help the helmet accommodate a variety of head shapes and the Stego also comes with a second visor that features an integrated GoPro mount. Goggles can be stored by flipping the visor up and stowing on the front of the helmet.

The Stego Plus sells for $189.99 USD.


Shield Sunglasses



Scott's Shield sunglasses are a race-ready set of shades designed to fit medium to large size faces. They use Scott's Fusion frame and have interchangeable lenses. The glasses are designed to mate well with a helmet and have Scott optics with impact protection. The glasses sell for $89.99 USD.


Soldier 2 Knee Guards


The Soldier 2 knee guards provide a Level 1 protection standard through a Scott-specific D30 pad for enduro and trail riding. They are made to be lightweight and pedalable with a stretch sleeve fabric and strapless construction. The pad is removable so the sleeve can be washed. There is an abrasion-resistant front fabric and silicone printing on the inside of the sleeves to keep the pads in place. The pads come in sizes S-XL and sell for $79.99 USD.


Fury Goggle



The Fury goggle comes in a host of different colors (camo kaki / yellow chrome works featured) and has a large field of vision. The goggles use Scott's lens-lock system and come with a clear lens in addition to the tinted lens. There's a 3-layer face foam for comfort. The lens is treated with a NoFog anti-fog lens treatment. The Fury sells for $69.95 USD.






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pond Beaver 2021 Scott


13 Comments

  • 9 0
 That integrated GoPro/light mount on the visor sets the bar for how they should be smoothly integrated into helmet design. Pretty slick.
  • 6 0
 Those riding glasses look nice!!! Surprised they're not $200+ like all the others...
  • 1 0
 blenders!?
  • 1 0
 Same. Really appreciate the subtlety compared to almost everything else. Anyone have any experiences with any Scott riding glasses? I'm considering getting a pair of glasses but don't want to spend £300 or look like a toddler's art project.
  • 1 0
 Hey the camera integration is nice, but is there a solution on finding an audience for TBs of boringass POV action camera footage? Asking for a friendly cloud computing server farm air conditioning unit
  • 2 0
 I'm just glad there is a sticker on the back telling me which way is up and which is down.
  • 1 0
 How do you know that's the back? Is it labeled somewhere? hehe
  • 1 0
 I’ll take the Furry goggles, would feel great!
  • 1 0
 Where's the photo of Dan wearing the half shell with the googles??!!!!
  • 1 0
 What shoes are shown in that kneepad "action" photo? So much grip...
  • 1 0
 Nice shiny helmet Big Grin
  • 1 2
 Helmet looks great. Too bad about the price.
  • 5 0
 Sits right in line with other helmets of that quality and features.

Post a Comment



