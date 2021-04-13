New Helmets and Clothing From IXS - Pond Beaver 2021

The field of view from the helmet is very comparable to open face options

IXS Trigger FF MIPS Helmet

A ratchet system, more commonly found on open face helmets, means you can fine-tune the fit without the need for excessively warm padding.

IXS Trigger AM MIPS Helmet

There are 3 positions for the visor, should you need to store eyewear and, like the Trigger FF, it features a Fidlock Buckle.

IXS Flow Long Sleeve Jersey & Trigger Pants

There is also a new Flow Long Sleeve jersey, which is worn with the continuing Trigger pants. The jersey is soft to the touch with a relaxed and baggy fit. It's comfortable and, whilst not as ultra-thin as some jerseys, breathes well. It is made of recycled, moisture-wicking, and fast drying x-stretch fabric which gives it a degree of elasticity. It also features a microfiber lens wipe and comes in a "regular" fit. I'm 183cm tall and the EU large fit me well.



The Trigger pants have been really comfortable whilst pedaling and have a very "bike specific" fit. The knees are shaped and around the lower leg is contoured and fitted. Again, I was in between sizes but the medium fits well. I generally use a US/UK medium in shorts as I dislike the feeling of them slipping or moving down, or exhausting the fastener adjustments.



The Triggers, however, provide a good fit and benefit from having the fasteners on the inside of the waistband. This means that should you need them, the pressure from your waist will stop the velcro from working loose.



The pockets are also reassuringly deep and zipped. You can easily fit a phone in there. The pants also make use of mesh around the outside of the leg and knee to keep them breathing well. All in all, I've really enjoyed riding in the IXS clothing so far. Both jersey and pants are available in a variety of colors.



Flow Long Sleeve Jersey: RRP - $85.90 USD

Trigger Pants: RRP - 149.00 USD

The IXS Trigger FF is now available with MIPS. The full-face helmet is aimed at enduro riders who want something that breathes well and is low weight. And, speaking of weight, the helmet is sub 600g. To initially pick it up is to be surprised and how lightweight it is and if a friend did reach for it they would always comment something to that effect.The helmet uses one seamless EPS liner, which includes the faceguard structure. This in turn should increase structural strength whilst reducing weight and volume. Upon a first ride, I would say the helmet breathes well. It has a two-position visor and a Fidlock magnetic buckle for greater ease of use. This helmet series fulfills the European safety standard, EN1078 as well as the American CPSC and ASTM for DH on frontal impact.I have quite a large head at 59cm. The M/L fits well, is comfortable, and doesn't sit too close to my face. I also like the clean look of the Black Camo colorway.Trigger FF MIPS Helmet: RRP - $289.00 USDSimilar to the Trigger FF, the Trigger AM is now available with MIPS. It also shares IXS' patented in-mold technology which directly fuses the helmet shell to the EPS material. It's well vented and, although there is ample protection, doesn't seem to fit quite as deep as some other helmets. This isn't a criticism but rather an observation. I actually like the way it fits and it doesn't inhibit movement whatsoever. I've had helmets in the past that, when adequately tight, give little pressure points on the back of my head that can fatigue my neck. The Trigger AM feels all the opposite, with a comfortable if not slightly more traditional fit. The M/L provided an excellent fit for me.Trigger AM MIPS Helmet: RRP - $189.00 USD