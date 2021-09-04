6 New Helmets From Eurobike 2021

720
720, a company from Bozen, Italy, is trying to significantly increase a helmet's safety by replacing the inner structure with large hexagonal elastomers, or as they also call the material, high energy absorption polymers (H.E.A.P.). That HecaGo technology provides more than twice the shock absorption of EN requirements.To put this in perspective, the maximum allowed g-force value according to the EN standard is 250g, the average helmet has crash results around 175g and Seventwenty helmets go down to about 115g. Due to the flexible nature of the elastomers, and only being fixed to the outside shell at four locations, rotational forces are also being handled well.
The mountain bike helmet Awake 1.0 is available in a glossy (€199) or matte (€219) version in sizes M and L. Weighing close to 500g, the Awake 1.0 might not be the lightest, but looks to be one of the safest helmets out there.
Various shell and elastomer color combinations are available.
If you ever felt the need to communicate with your friends on a bike ride without having to ride close to each other, the Sena M1 Evo with built-in communication system might be the answer..
