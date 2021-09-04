6 New Helmets From Eurobike 2021

Sep 4, 2021
by Ralf Hauser  
720, a company from Bozen, Italy, is trying to significantly increase a helmet's safety by replacing the inner structure with large hexagonal elastomers, or as they also call the material, high energy absorption polymers (H.E.A.P.). That HecaGo technology provides more than twice the shock absorption of EN requirements.To put this in perspective, the maximum allowed g-force value according to the EN standard is 250g, the average helmet has crash results around 175g and Seventwenty helmets go down to about 115g. Due to the flexible nature of the elastomers, and only being fixed to the outside shell at four locations, rotational forces are also being handled well.

The mountain bike helmet Awake 1.0 is available in a glossy (€199) or matte (€219) version in sizes M and L. Weighing close to 500g, the Awake 1.0 might not be the lightest, but looks to be one of the safest helmets out there.

Various shell and elastomer color combinations are available.

Fidlock's new magnetic locking mechanism is part of the package.
Pro rider Tom Öhler seems to like it and put his Red Bull helmet on display.


Abus

Abus, who by now have a huge lineup of helmets in their program, are introducing their first full-face helmet, the AirDrop. Only available with MIPS, the helmet is targeting enduro pilots due to its lighter weight and ventilation. Two versions are available AirDrop MIPS (269.95) and AirDrop MIPS QUIN (€329.95), which has Abus' QUIN crash detection system installed. With the regular version you can add it on afterwards. Sizes: S, M/L and XL and 4 colors.

The underside features a collarbone protection system with soft rubber inlay.
The CliffHanger is Abus' new trail and enduro helmet, in sizes S,M and L. It too can be equipped with the QUIN crash system and is available as a MIPS version.


TSG

It's targeting the urban market, but the TSG Geo's unique shape was calling for a mention anyway. Available in size S/M and L/XL.

The Geo even comes with integrated LED backlight.
Another model design that just had to be posted.


Sena
If you ever felt the need to communicate with your friends on a bike ride without having to ride close to each other, the Sena M1 Evo with built-in communication system might be the answer..


4 Comments

  • 4 0
 That 720 helmet would be perfect for riding on a polygon
  • 2 0
 Very intrigued by the crash protection & airflow possibilities with that 730 helmet.
  • 2 0
 Does the TSG also come with radar absorbing paint?
  • 1 0
 The Awake helmet should be called the Julienne

