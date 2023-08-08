Ibis Announces New Oso Price & Specifications

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles
We are writing to share some important news regarding a significant reduction in price and changes to parts specification on the award-winning Oso eMTB.
At our core we have always strived to develop and market products that are better quality and value than the competition. The Oso needed some changes to ensure we live up to this commitment.
Since we launched the Oso, the number one request from customers, dealers, and media has been to lower the price. We are listening and have made a substantial adjustment to $7,999 US retail.
We will also be featuring the new wireless SRAM GX Eagle Transmission e-MTB drivetrain (derailleur, pod controller, chain, cassette and chainring). This places us in line or better than other bikes in this class.
Following up on other feedback - riders want to reduce bar clutter and distractions, so in addition to eliminating the rear derailleur cable, the handlebar-mounted Kiox display will be included but not installed.
The controller remains and still gives you charge and power information. If the rider wants to add the display, it will be simple to add and the needed cable and bar clamp is included. The Bosch Flow app for iOS and Android provides access to ride tracking, bike settings and OTA updates.
We listened to you and learned how to make a more competitive product. So now not only does the Oso feature best-in-class suspension, geometry, and the high-performance and durable Bosch Smart System; it also offers class-leading specification and price.
To learn more, visit Ibis Cycles.
Have fun and see you out on the trails!
Hard to justify this sitting beside all other manufactures that are 20-30% less.
Oh I know. I just feel like they're diluting their brand somewhat by pandering to that market.
Besides, the Specialized Tero X and Trek Powerfly make perfect sense for that market. A 170mm enduro bike not so much. But try telling people you don't need all that suspension just for dropping off curbs...
Bikes have gotten WAY to expensive period. This market correction across the industry was so overdue.
Mainly liked it because of the Bosch motor. The parts spec and price were so out of line, I went with an Orbea Wild and very happy with it, but with this pricing I would have considered it. I hear it rides great.
The good news is that one could pretty easily upgrade to the GRIP2 damper for $350.