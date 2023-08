Ibis Announces New Oso Price & Specifications

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles

We are writing to share some important news regarding a significant reduction in price and changes to parts specification on the award-winning Oso eMTB.At our core we have always strived to develop and market products that are better quality and value than the competition. The Oso needed some changes to ensure we live up to this commitment.Since we launched the Oso, the number one request from customers, dealers, and media has been to lower the price. We are listening and have made a substantial adjustment to $7,999 US retail.We will also be featuring the new wireless SRAM GX Eagle Transmission e-MTB drivetrain (derailleur, pod controller, chain, cassette and chainring).Following up on other feedback - riders want to reduce bar clutter and distractions, so in addition to eliminating the rear derailleur cable, the handlebar-mounted Kiox display will be included but not installed.The controller remains and still gives you charge and power information. If the rider wants to add the display, it will be simple to add and the needed cable and bar clamp is included. The Bosch Flow app for iOS and Android provides access to ride tracking, bike settings and OTA updates.We listened to you and learned how to make a more competitive product. So now not only does the Oso feature best-in-class suspension, geometry, and the high-performance and durable Bosch Smart System; it also offers class-leading specification and price.To learn more, visit Ibis Cycles. Have fun and see you out on the trails!