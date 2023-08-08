Ibis Announces New Oso Price & Specifications

Aug 8, 2023
by Ibis Cycles  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles

We are writing to share some important news regarding a significant reduction in price and changes to parts specification on the award-winning Oso eMTB.

At our core we have always strived to develop and market products that are better quality and value than the competition. The Oso needed some changes to ensure we live up to this commitment.

photo

photo
photo

Since we launched the Oso, the number one request from customers, dealers, and media has been to lower the price. We are listening and have made a substantial adjustment to $7,999 US retail.

We will also be featuring the new wireless SRAM GX Eagle Transmission e-MTB drivetrain (derailleur, pod controller, chain, cassette and chainring). This places us in line or better than other bikes in this class.

photo

Following up on other feedback - riders want to reduce bar clutter and distractions, so in addition to eliminating the rear derailleur cable, the handlebar-mounted Kiox display will be included but not installed.

The controller remains and still gives you charge and power information. If the rider wants to add the display, it will be simple to add and the needed cable and bar clamp is included. The Bosch Flow app for iOS and Android provides access to ride tracking, bike settings and OTA updates.

photo

photo
photo

We listened to you and learned how to make a more competitive product. So now not only does the Oso feature best-in-class suspension, geometry, and the high-performance and durable Bosch Smart System; it also offers class-leading specification and price.

photo

To learn more, visit Ibis Cycles. Have fun and see you out on the trails!

35 Comments
  • 13 1
 I'm not a guy to drop $8k on a bike, but it is reassuring to know that Ibis is listening to their customers. Ibis has been stepping up their game recently.
  • 3 0
 Maybe we should ask all manufacturers to lower their prices (buy not buying their overpriced bikes until they cost a rational amount).
  • 5 1
 Feels more like putting a bike on sale, thats likely not selling, rather than listening to customers....
Hard to justify this sitting beside all other manufactures that are 20-30% less.
  • 2 1
 The industry is drowning in overstock and prices are dropping across brands, but yeah, noble Ibis is dropping prices simply to appease customers. I doubt it.
  • 2 2
 Yeah, it’s good when the feedback is well received, but it makes me think of a statement from Ford recently on EV price cuts. All the manufacturers are trying to keep pace with Tesla price cuts, but ford was saying they don’t want to keep cutting prices because you really screw your customers who bought at the higher price, and those customers will likely never buy your product again. Any loyal Ibis riders who bought an Oso previously just lost saw their bike’s resale value tank. This is much more of a concern with cars and trucks I’m sure, as trade ins are much more common. But for the type who buy new every 2-3 years and rely on selling the previous ride to pay for the new one this would be frustrating.
  • 5 0
 @ibiscycles Since you're listening, can we please have an HD6 AF, preferably in raw aluminum? I'm thinking an XT/SLX build at about $3.5k would work well. Maybe add the ability to run a 29" rear wheel while your at it. Frame only would also be nice. Thanks!
  • 4 0
 Wasn't this like $11K USD like earlier this year? I gotta say, that's quite the price cut and I'm totally here for it. Price the by far the biggest barrier to entry for jumping to eMTB from the regular old MTBs these days. Can get such a good bike for a decent price these days (if weight isn't your overriding concern). Can't say as much for eMTBs yet.
  • 9 3
 Man, they need to get rid of all the lights and handlebar paraphernalia that make it look like a super commuter.
  • 6 0
 They're aiming for that market whether you like it or not. For every 10k ebike that sees proper trail there's 5 that see nothing but suburban bikepath and light city traffic.
  • 1 0
 @Bro-LanDog:
Oh I know. I just feel like they're diluting their brand somewhat by pandering to that market.
Besides, the Specialized Tero X and Trek Powerfly make perfect sense for that market. A 170mm enduro bike not so much. But try telling people you don't need all that suspension just for dropping off curbs...
  • 1 0
 @notthatfast: I hear Outbound Lighting is making something much more appropriate for high-speed trail riding than the stock light that would be more integrated, would be awesome to see that as spec instead, but we'll see where that goes!
  • 2 0
 There simply aren’t that many people able to justify dropping 11K on an eMTB. Their target demographic at this price point is literally retirees with money to blow and legs that don’t work like they used to.

Bikes have gotten WAY to expensive period. This market correction across the industry was so overdue.
  • 1 0
 Before the price drop (and recent sales if I recall correctly), this was one of the worst specced bikes on the market, ebike or not. No bike with fox performance and gx drivetrain warrants a 5 digit pricetag. For the price and spec changes, it makes it a little bit more reasonable now.
  • 1 0
 This bike was on my list even as ugly as it is. (I think all ebikes are ugly by the way)
Mainly liked it because of the Bosch motor. The parts spec and price were so out of line, I went with an Orbea Wild and very happy with it, but with this pricing I would have considered it. I hear it rides great.
  • 4 0
 Has a mtn cycle Shockwave feel
  • 2 0
 I honestly think the bike is great, but I'm disappointed to still see Fox Performance suspension on the fork. It's certainly more excusable at $8k than at $11k, though.
  • 1 0
 Overall, agree - although it seems like a reasonable spec on a $8k full e-bike (especially considering the quality of the transmission and the Bosch motor).

The good news is that one could pretty easily upgrade to the GRIP2 damper for $350.
  • 3 0
 oso i could buy two vitus emythiques for the same price?
  • 7 3
 It's still oso ugly!
  • 2 0
 Sorry, I only buy bikes with headset internal routing.
  • 1 0
 I quite like it but yet again the silly kinked seat tube rears it’s head. Not that i’d be buying one anyway
  • 2 3
 This reads more like a response to an argument than a press release. They could have just used all caps instead of a full sentence in bold.
  • 1 0
 Y U WISPERIN
  • 1 0
 Swoopy as overpriced medical furniture paid for by insurance money
  • 1 0
 And still only $1.5-2k too high for GX AXS.
  • 1 0
 Sign of the the times. Buyers market post china virus.
  • 1 0
 Textbook passive aggressive press release.
  • 1 0
 insert "ohso" comment
  • 1 2
 If they wanted to reduce clutter, they should lose the lights nobody asked for.
  • 2 1
 move over Ellsworth
  • 3 3
 I gather that they haven't sold very many of these abominations.
  • 7 2
 Gonna be honest, I kinda dig the way it looks.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if its the same designer that created that Marin bike. But i do think this looks better.
  • 1 0
 @mtmc99: Same, and I think I may be the only person in the universe that thought the Marin Wolf Ridge looked kinda neat too. Looked like a f*cking grasshopper ready to leap.
  • 1 0
 i've got a few friends who have these and they all love them, so i can speak from personal experience that ibis has sold at least 3.





