Ibis Announces New Ripmo AF & Ripley AF Complete Bikes

Jul 22, 2025
by Ibis Cycles  
photo
PRESS RELEASE: Ibis

The Ripmo AF legend continues, bringing big-mountain capability to a rugged, aluminum package — blending long-travel confidence with trail-friendly efficiency.

With 160mm front and 150mm rear travel, DW-Link suspension, and Flip chips for using a 27.5” or 29” rear wheel, it’s built for steep descents, chunky terrain, and climbs better than it should. Progressive geometry and a durable frame make it ideal for riders who push hard and want a bike that can keep up, lap after lap. Whether you're racing enduro, exploring alpine singletrack, or sending the local lines, the Ripmo AF delivers the same legendary performance as its carbon sibling. The Ripmo AF has all of the same features as the carbon bike, in-frame storage with two bags, coil compatibility, progressive geometry, all at a more approachable price.

Ripmo AF Quick Facts
• 150mm rear / 160mm front travel
• dw-link suspension
• 29" / MX wheels w/ flip chip
• In-frame storage with two included Ibis bags
• 2.5” tire clearance
• Aluminum front and rear triangle
• 5 sizes SM, MD, XM, LG, XL
• Complete builds start at $3,749
• More Info: Ibis Cycles

Starting at $3,749 USD, the Ripmo AF is everything you love about the Ripmo, now more accessible than ever. It’s fast. It’s capable. It’s metal... AF

photo
photo
The Ripmo AF shares all the same frame features as its carbon counterpart.

photo

photo
Details:

-Slack 64.5 head angle
-Steep seat tube angles that vary by frame size
-Threaded BB (73mm BSA)
-ISCG 05 compatible with a removable adapter
-Internal cable routing, featuring updated cable ports
-26oz water bottles fit on all sizes
-In-frame storage system with included Stow bags
-Molded rubber frame protection
-IGUS bushings in the lower link, bearings in the upper link
-Metric 230x60mm shock, coil compatible
-220mm max rotor size
-Boost spacing

Size Specific Everything
Every rider deserves the same great ride feel, no matter their height or proportions. We use size-specific seat tube angles and suspension kinematics to bring incredible balance and speed to all size riders. Even chainstay length and bottom bracket height are tailored to each frame size.

5 Sizes
We've added a third size in the middle of the bell curve to provide a fit that’s just right. With 80% of our riders falling between 5’5” and 6’0”, we introduced a new "Extra-Medium" size. The extra-medium now sits in the middle of our size range. If you are solidly a Large or XL previously, then your size remains the same.

photo
photo


Follow Max, Wyatt, Aaron, and Jake as they ride some favourite trails on the all-new Ripmo AF:


photo

Pricing:

-Complete builds start at $3,749
-Frame only w/ a shock $2,449


photo

Ripley is good AF at pretty much everything.

Perfect for both seasoned shredders and stoked newcomers, the newest AF version packs the same fast, playful feel the Ripley is known for into a tough aluminum package that’s ready for anything. With 130mm of rear travel and 140mm up front, it climbs efficiently and descends way above its travel class. The confident progressive geometry gives it quick and responsive handling on tight trails while keeping things stable when the speed picks up.

Ripley AF Quick Facts
• 130mm rear / 140mm front travel
• dw-link suspension
• 29" wheels front and rear with flip chips to run a 27.5" rear wheel
• In-frame storage with two included Ibis bags
• 2.5” tire clearance
• Aluminum front and rear triangle
• 5 sizes SM, MD, XM, LG, XL
• Complete builds start at $3,499
• More Info: Ibis Cycles


photo
photo
The Ripley AF shares all the same features as its carbon counterpart.

photo

photo
Designed for riders who value agility, capability, and all-around fun, the Ripley AF shares all the features of its carbon counterpart: DW-Link suspension, 29” wheels front and rear, with flip chips to run a 27.5” rear wheel (if you’re into mullets), and in-frame storage with two included Ibis bags - for all your snacks and tools.

Geometry:

photo

Specs:

photo


Follow our riders as they explore some prime California single track on the new Ripley AF:


photo

Starting at $3,499, it brings everything you love about the Ripley to a more attainable price point.
It’s fast. It’s fun. It’s unapologetically metal ... AF.

Pricing:

-Complete builds start at $3,499
-Frame only w/ a shock $2,449

Warranty (both models):

-Lifetime frame warranty
-Lifetime replacement on bushings

Availability (both models):

Shipping worldwide, July 22th, 2025

---

Photography: Josh Becker
Video: Drew Boxold

For more info visit: Ibis Cycles

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes Ibis Ibis Ripley Ibis Ripmo


Author Info:
ibiscycles avatar

Member since Nov 15, 2011
101 articles
Report
301 Comments
  • 4004
 Alloy frames with mechanical shifting. This is the way.
  • 964
 Shame about those G2 brakes though.
  • 214
 @slumgullion: Easy enough to replace. They work well enough for fatbikes and XC bikes.
  • 5657
 Original guides were on WC DH bikes before the latest codes came out. They are NOT that bad lol
  • 231
 @nskerb: better is the enemy of good
  • 160
 @slumgullion: you use your brakes?
  • 709
 A $4300 alloy bike only getting you select level suspension is not the way
  • 121
 With frame storage. Spesh and Trek were pretty much the only brands not to lock it behind carbon as a “premium” feature.
  • 200
 @slumgullion: it's old spec, Ibis website has current spec and says 6120s on Deore and Mavens Base on 90
  • 111
 @strarzaq: Mavens on the Ripmo, G2s on the Ripley
  • 60
 This is the way...
  • 46
 @succulentsausage: In fairness its harder to engineer on alloy compared to carbon so its not too far off...
  • 166
 @DCF:

Remember back in the good old days when you could get a 5-6k aluminum bike with high end shifting and factory or WC level suspension?

God that was what, 15-16 years ago?

I yearn for those days.
  • 386
 @William42: that’s funny - I think it’s intended to be. Deore and Eagle 90 destroy anything from 15 years ago as does select suspension. It’s a good mind check. We’re so lucky now.
  • 321
 I honestly can't believe how many folks are still buying AXS t-type now that eagle 70/90 exists. Same strong shifting but even faster and don't have to mess with batteries.
  • 254
 @hi-dr-nick: Yuppies paying for high spec full builds with electronic shifting are keeping the industry afloat
  • 271
 @William42: adjusted for inflation, $6000 in 2010 dollars is $8800 today.

Way more bang for buck than ever before. Truly. That stuff fell apart!!!
  • 82
 @William42: I'm old enough to remember that $3600 Specialized Sworks FSR sitting on the showroom floor.
  • 182
 @xlcheese: I’d rather have the base Ripmo than that old flagship bike.
  • 1915
 @hi-dr-nick: I just switched two bikes to AXS T type. I love it not messing with a derailleur cable. Different strokes for different folks.
  • 124
 @hi-dr-nick: XC bros aren’t going to KOM with cables interfering with aerodynamics robbing them of precious watts!
  • 40
 @devinkalt: you don't get koms by using the brakes anyway
  • 198
 @josephls7Y5q: I always say people buy AXS T type just to say they have it not because it is better. Thanks for helping with proving my point.
  • 216
 @hi-dr-nick: I can’t believe anyone is buying Eagle 70/90 now that deore 6100 exists, and has for five years.

Cheaper, significantly lighter, and faster shifting.
  • 71
 @skyroach: Suggest people swap the M6100 & M7100 (SLX) derailleur pulleys (jockey wheels) to XT M8100 level--the bushings wear fast on the former if they get dirty, and they do because there's no dust seal. From experience, when the top pulley bearing wears, it'll start to wobble and can slip the chain leading to a chain-sawed hanger or a ripped off derailleur. M8100 pulleys have sealed bearings. Shimano EU refused warranty on my SLX derailleur that was 4 months old when it started to slip the chain and there was obvious dirt ingress (dirt is red where I ride).
  • 30
 And no headset internal cable rooting
  • 30
 @William42: I remember when Cokes were a nickel!

Actually I don’t, but they were 50 cents in vending machines for a solid 15 year period.

$2 now? I no longer drink sodas.
  • 20
 @xprmntl: this happened on the one SLX derailleur I’ve owned - I was mystified why it never happened on XT! Thanks !!
  • 80
 @skyroach: I agree. I bought my gf t-type for her birthday, she was fired up since her old x0 eagle was due for retirement. After a couple rides she was complaining about the shift quality and delay, I figured it’s the usual break in period/readjustment scenario. After double checking all adjustments I took her bike for a ride and was really unimpressed with the whole system. Ya I can stand on the derailleur, but everything else about it is worse than the old eagle and anything shimano makes. What a waste of money.
  • 61
 @Jtstar: But you're deciding on your own that it's not better, and then judging people's purchase based on your own personal opinion. That's a serious personality issue. Thanks for proving my point.
  • 10
 @powderturns:

For sure there have been some drivetrain improvements. But XO 11s was the best mtb drivetrain ever made, and everything else is just a bit worse. Perfect shifting, strong as f*ck, crazy light. The new eagle 90 stuff is pretty rad though, especially if you run it with their xxsl cranks and cassette.

Suspension though? The base tunes in the non adjustable suspension are way better than they used to be, no doubt, but they’re still pretty mediocre a lot of the time, and adjustable compression settings are still pretty mandatory for a lot of riders. The DHX RC4 came out 12 years ago and rear suspension hasn’t really seen many significant gains since then, with the exception of some of the newer shocks that have HBO features. The 40 peaked in 2011, and their air offerings since then have been just fine at best in comparison, but not really moving the needle forward. The 38 and zeb are basically just a totem, but for 29ers and my 3 months old zeb ultimate with a charger 3.1 damper doesn’t feel significantly better than my totem did from back in 2009.

Geo has come a long way for downcountry/trailbikes/enduro though. Adopting DH bike geometry from 2011 and slapping a steeper seat angle on that puppy and making room for a bottle cage has turned out to be the recipe for a fun bike - now we have 120-130 bikes with 65 degree HA’s and it’s awesome.

There have no doubt been improvements. And inflation is real. But I still miss a lot of the features that came with those nicer bikes without having to jump to the 12k top of the line model to get a bunch of bells and whistles I don’t care about.

Some brands seem to get it. Give me nice frame geo and suspension, and cut out the expensive shit like carbon bars and electronic shifting and expensive wheelsets that don’t bring added value to the table.
  • 11
 @josephls7Y5q: I never said it was not better.Nor did I judge you for buying it. Just your need to let everybody know you bought it.
Different strokes for different folks.
  • 1612
 Straight tubes, raw finishes, mechanical shifting! all the features and advantages of a modern mtb with none of the gimmickery and fluff of needless innovation. The mtb world is healing.
  • 390
 If only someone could have predicted this

www.pinkbike.com/photo/20600723
  • 20
 Straight DT by Grumman G-21
  • 70
 @hamncheez: bless him, and the rich legacy he’s given us.
  • 20
 They should have kept the most important tube straight - the seat tube.
  • 24
 Except the tubes aren't straight? I think that's easily the ugliest downtube I've ever seen.

Also, downtube storage is the most pointless gimmick of all time, just saying.
  • 20
 @Muscovir: I'll have to respectfully disagree with you there. It's really, really nice going for a ride without a bag around your waist or on your back, or bobbing around on your frame or saddle.
It's been a complete game changer for me, because where I ride there's plenty of places to get clean drinking water to top up a bottle if I want to ride longer than a couple of hours, so most of my riding can do without a pack if I have somewhere to stash tools and a tube. I have to regularly check and clean the tube and pump mounted on my hardtail, but not on the FS. If I'd had the option to buy an aluminium bike with in-frame storage at the time, I wouldn't be on my plastic FS bike today. A Ripmo AF is now on my list.
  • 10
 @Muscovir: I can store a tube, tools, food, levers, CO2, zip ties, toilet paper and a 500ml bottle OR rain jacket inside my downtube.
Pair that with the 750ml bottle that fits in the regular spot and I can ride pack-less for quite a distance.
Downtube storage (paired with a big hatch) is a game changer in my book.
  • 961
 It is funny to think at one point IBIS had this "dentist bike" reputation. Today, they are one of the best band for buck bike values out there. The ride quality is really good for the investment you put in. Bravo.
  • 252
 Is Ibis the new Transition?
  • 121
 @nozes: Ehh. They're different. Two of my favorite brands. An Ibis and a Transition makes a great stable
  • 90
 Agreed. I think they've made some excellent choices. Hopefully people start to see them as an option more and more often. Even the OSO is a pretty solid deal for an e-bike that performs very well.
  • 1118
flag josephls7Y5q FL (Jul 22, 2025 at 19:14) (Below Threshold)
 It's because their frames were so ugly that they had to drop prices. Now their frames are looking better, sales will increase and they will become dentist again.
  • 60
 @norcalbike: I think we are on the verge of rock-solid rider support being the deciding factor. Everyone seems to have incredible bikes.
  • 60
 @norcalbike: around here in the midwest the Ripley was so popular it became a meme. Every other bike on the trails was a Ripley. Now the masses are slowly transitioning to the spur as the new Ripley is seen as having just too much travel for the perfect Midwest bike.
  • 328
flag ryanridessc (Jul 23, 2025 at 5:04) (Below Threshold)
 I'd be very wary of Ibis warranty.

My buddy has broken 2 frames from them.

First was an alu ripmo he bought second hand. It lasted 5 years and than split in half when he cased a jump. Totally acceptable time frame.

He bought a brand new carbon HD6 to replace with. We went to Whistler 2 weeks later. Cased the Canadian open drop hard at Whistler. IYKYK. The seat stay cracked from the impact.

The ibis warranty guy was a huge dick and insisted it was a crash and "carbon doesn't crack like that". My buddy was a huge ibis fan boy but now has vowed to never buy ibis again. Had to pay $650 for a new triangle on a 3 week old bike.
  • 280
 @ryanridessc: Well, $650 for a complete carbon rear triangle is a good deal. It's basically a crash replacement. I know it's a 3 weeks old bike but from what your described, your friend seems to think he's Josh Bender...
  • 180
 @ryanridessc: "It does not cover damages due to... casing a Rampage sized step down" Obviously that statement is hyperbole but it's an enduro race bike, not a freeride bike meant to take massive drops to flat. Casing a massive stepdown is definitely outside how the bike has been designed and is a result of rider error not manufacturing issues.


www.pinkbike.com/news/ibis-announces-lifetime-warranty.html
  • 55
 @pisgahgnar: @pisgahgnar: im a santa cruz owner, but understand there is vastly different standards of warranties.

For the record, its not a rampage sized drop by any means. IMO an enduro bike should be able to survive a case. Hell the 4 other bikes that also cased were enduro and surivived. It's a longer drop, not a high one. All the drops on dirt merchant are significantly bigger for ref. You'd figure the rear wheel would fold before the seat stay cracks but that's me.

IMO companies lose alot more in goodwill than they realize doing that kind of shit. It's the guys 3rd Ibis but sure get 650 out of him so he never buys another one again. Makes sense!
  • 64
 @ryanridessc: @ryanridessc: If you're talking about the step down/drop after Schleyer, right underneath the chairlift, and 5 dudes on enduro bikes all cased it, you guys are kooks.
  • 42
 @norcalbike: lmao we all hit it blind in a train. Didn't realize the amount of speed needed for it. You gotta mash the pedals to hit that thing clean.

Hit dirt merchant the run prior and were expecting similar trail speed only needed.

If that makes me a kook lol, so be it.

Kook or not, an enduro bike should survive a case from that drop. I'll die on that hill
  • 12
 @ryanridessc: no excuses. Trail speed is different on a DH track.
  • 21
 @norcalbike: lmao Mr. Professional noones making an excuse here. Case 1 feature = kook, roger that.

This is so besides the point of my comment anyway.
  • 10
 @ryanridessc: I’m like the Pressure Police but for rust belt kooks.
  • 21
 I dunno man. Are we really getting excited about the value of a $2500 aluminum frame, especially one this heavy? That’s basically boutique price territory.
  • 580
 Every time I think about buying another bike, I go ride my original Ripley AF on something far above it's pay grade and I no longer have the urge to buy a new bike.



edit:// I know everything is more expensive now, but I feel like I paid $2499 for my complete Ripley, and that's the price of a ripmo frame now. Good lord.
  • 91
 Same, with everything you said.
I bought my Ripmo AF used on this site. I think I paid $1500 for it a few years ago. It just does everything well, have felt no need to upgrade.
  • 80
 Same, still in love with my Cotic FlareMax Gen4, over 2 years later. Reynolds 853 is immaculate.
  • 30
 Nice to hear! What is your experience with the bushings? Do they need replecement often? Easy to do?
  • 10
 @dennis72: I bought well used. Rode it for another 2 years. Then did a full bushing replacement in my garage. It was pretty easy, nothing crazy. I bought a replacement link (that has the bearings) because it was pretty cheap, but I kept the old link and I'm going to replacing the bearings in it to have a backup.

I haven't had any issues and my Tazer (with full bearings) seems to creak more.
  • 10
 @KavuRider: I got three quarters of the links out of my Ripmo easily and the other one disintegrated whilst I was attempting to get it out so I ended buying a whole new link. I hope you have more luck than I did!
  • 20
 @dennis72: It’s Not bad at all. And you don’t really need fancy tools. There was one time I rethought my life during the process… but mostly smooth sailing. I replaced the bushings after 3 years of riding (I’m a super average garage mechanic)
  • 40
 I have the same relationship with my Ripley v4. Bought it in 2019 and it's the longest period I've owned a bike. My head says to go get the v5 because it actually suits where and how I ride now way better, but every time I ride, my heart says it's just so much fun to be underbaked and riding at the edge without the shredit culture (not that there's anything wrong with that!). Next year the 7 year warranty ends so maybe that's a sign?
  • 11
 www.jensonusa.com/orbea-occam-lt-h20-2024-bike
  • 610
 Pretty hyped on these bad boys.
  • 130
 If I was in the market for a new bike a raw Ripmo would be top of the list.
  • 590
 We need more bikes priced and spec'd like these, and we need them in a Pinkbike field test.
  • 530
 Packing an alloy frame with all the carbon frame features should be standard! Props to ibis
  • 376
 Unpopular opinion but... I would prefer a slightly lighter alloy bike without frame storage. Strapping things inside the front triangle makes them way easier to access and avoid the terrible "things rattling inside your frame noise. Canyon got this right with their alloy Spectral.
  • 70
 You can still use a pork chop bag on the new af frames
  • 60
 I agree. Frame storage is probably a good idea in the desert in California - but since they are not watertight, everything gets wet when it rains. Used mine twice and couldn’t be bothered having to remove it all to dry it out after every ride. Tools back in the pack now.
  • 40
 Extra water is an underrated use of in frame storage. My ripmo fits a 650ml bladder plus a tool kit inside the frame, that plus the bottle allows me to carry a little over 1.5L on the bike. I can go out for much longer rides without having to wear a pack
  • 320
 Not a better group of dudes out there, stoked on seeing this!
  • 50
 Agree…. Anytime I’ve emailed them they’ve gotten right back to me with an honest reasonable answer
  • 251
 Great job Ibis!

Even the stock 933 wheels come in at 1820g which is amazing on a bike at this price.

For 90% of people complaining about $8-10k bikes I'd say just get one of these be happy.
Spend the extra money on coaching and / or travel. Maybe upgrade the fork damper when it's time for a service.

Code calipers and a 200mm front rotor would likely be the cheapest way to boost braking performance on the Ripley out of the box if the G2s aren't doing it.
  • 10
 Stock rear hub driver grenades within a couple of months of use. But it’s the only significant spec issue (and not one unique to Ibis).

I love my Ripmo AF-with DT wheels on it.
  • 10
 @wyorider: Thanks for the heads up. I have a healthy distrust for house brand hubs... At least it’s somewhat forgivable on a $3,499 bike. Seeing these cheap hubs pop up on $6,499 bike so they can spec a wireless drivetrain is another matter. DT wheels FTW
  • 220
 You know, Ibis, just when I think you couldn't possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this... and totally redeem yourself!
  • 220
 In a world full of overpriced carbon spec'd bikes. Be an alloy bike.
  • 3012
 Ibis has been the biggest “dork” brand, Tighty whitey wearing nerd wagons, only took them 30 years to figure out people want more travel and slacker geo…. Recent bikes have given the brand a 180 and look stellar, nice job.
  • 1511
 Now they are the YouTube dork brand.
  • 130
 PB please please do a review! Esp the Ripley and, since they're the same frame, the conversion process for those that want the luxury of 2-in-1. Comparisons with the Orbea Occam and Transition Spur/Smuggler!
  • 60
 The Rimpo was in the ‘24 field test. Good, not great?

www.pinkbike.com/news/field-test-review-2024-ibis-ripmo-the-revised-classic.html

I would like to see a V5 Ripley PB review. There aren’t many out there. Radavist liked it.
  • 68
 @tomfoolerybackground: I pick up on such an "agenda" from the radavist - as soon as I saw they reviewed the AF instead of the carbon I knew it would be a positive review because they have a thing for promoting metal bikes. Metal bikes are cool dont get me wrong, and I'm okay with someone liking what they like, but there's something about the metal love over there that feels almost political or activist somehow...
  • 30
 @tomfoolerybackground: pinkbike was the one group that hated the ripmo… but also think it had a lot to do with the fork that was spec’d
  • 140
 These bikes are the spirit of Pinkbike , but maybe also a free ride version available 170mm rear / 180mm front and mullet
  • 80
 I wonder if you could upstroke the rear shock to get it to 160+. That would be right up my alley. Great looking bike.
  • 240
 @schwaaa31: yes
  • 210
 @schwaaa31: In case it was missed- that ^ was the owner of Ibis affirming that it can be long-shocked.
  • 100
 @bvd453: Say what now... So you can make an Alloy HD6 out of it??? Smile Smile Smile Cause that'B SWEET...
  • 172
 HD6 AF?
  • 10
 @hans-heim: does this mean that we can potentially put a 62.5mm stroke shock on a carbon Ripmo too?
  • 30
 @bvd453: but it voids the warranty according to the Ibis website.
  • 40
 @steezysam: This is what we need. I have an alloy Patrol...170/180mm...has such a solid ride feel. Would love Ibis to have a alloy big bike option.
  • 150
 This will do the job. Stoked.
  • 30
 I see what you did there
  • 20
 Took me a minute, almost forgot about that classic
  • 30
 @bananowy: FF #120 m.youtube.com/watch?v=6DkUMyi3Mxg&lc=Ugwrahh9F71jEvlg0zt4AaABAg 0:34
  • 163
 Ripley - 38lb short travel trail bike coming in hawt!!!
  • 80
 Been looking for someone to mention or ask about the weight. The carbon models weren't light, so....
  • 102
 @gnarnaimo: Someone on Youtube weighed it and it was 33.7 lbs.
  • 30
 @vitaflo: Not as bad as I thought it would be to be honest!
  • 60
 @vitaflo: they just didn't mention that was the frameset weight....
  • 80
 @vitaflo: Amazing they got i down to 34 pounds.

Just a reminder that the Ripley used to ship at 25 pounds:

theloamwolf.com/reviews/bikes/review-ibis-ripley-v4
  • 62
 @vitaflo: the radavist just weighed an xl at 37lbs 12oz WITHOUT PEDDLES, not sure where yall gettin your info from
  • 20
 @Mtmw: see above
  • 10
 @vitaflo: Got a link? 34 is fine on a medium, but I've seen 38+ without pedals for an XL
  • 20
 @fango925: youtu.be/lqJBjwI8-JE?t=146
  • 20
 @vitaflo: Not that I ever put much money into trying to get it "light", but that's about as light as my XL V3 Phantom ever got. (and that was a $2K+ frame like 5? years ago, so even the value of this frame considering inflation and tariffs and general higher prices isn't horrible)

Though note that comment about the Radavist test and their XL was like 37+lbs. (of which my Phantom got around that heavy with wide wheels, a dyno hub, 3" tires and frame bags with extra crap)

Anyway, for metal this isn't bad. And adding frame storage adds frame weight. And making one frame for both bikes means the main frame has to be pretty much enduro bike strong for the Ripley making it heavier than needed as the Rip. (I wonder if using the same front frame is part of the weird geo on L/XL too?)
  • 10
 @stiingya: check out banshee prices for the 3.2 stuff, they've gone down since then, not up.
  • 20
 @fatfalcon: Rummer is new models are on the way?? IDK? That would be cool!! But that wasn't my point. People were complaining about the AF frame only price and the weight and so I was just comparing it to one of the other metal bikes you can always get frame only and the value from when they were new.

So considering we've had 5+ years of inflation and price creep the Ibis AF frame only price isn't too bad!!

But for sure those sale prices on the banshee's are pretty awesome! Smile (probably spy shots through a potato coming soon followed by a full review the next day? I hope so anyway... the bike business is a tough place to be. Now more than ever!!!)
  • 30
 @stiingya: Darn it. Looked up the Banshee sales, might be time to swap out my 10 yo Phantom. Those primes look mighty fine.
But I would also need new fork and wheels, plus ideally drivetrain so it would get costly pretty quick… And the phantom still rides like it should.
  • 10
 @hubertje-ryu: I'm "supposed" to be taking the phantom apart to build up a "new to me" hardtail... But it's just been siting there all summer... Smile Smile Smile (and the last part of spring) just never enough time!! And I've grabbed it for a loaner and rode it myself a few times and have considered keeping it and getting new parts for the hardtail. But just haven't done anything about it yet... The Phantom is such a great bike! Every version!! (and in fact I'm gonna go ride it here in a few!! Smile )

I sure hope their company is good! It really sucks to see so many bike companies struggling so bad again. (not getting rid of my Titan!!)
  • 141
 Palate cleanser bikes.
  • 110
 rad bicycle. can confirm looks very clean in person.
  • 110
 Am I the only person who had G2s and didn't have a problem with them?
  • 50
 Phil Kmetz (Skills with Phil) kept them on his bike for the season just to spite the Comments section and didn't seem bothered.

I have used them without issue, but they definitely aren't very powerful.
  • 40
 Nah I use them and have zero issues. The stock pads wore fast and weren’t great, but I replaced them with Galfer purple and I’m happy. I like them better than SLX on my other bike.
  • 21
 Zero issues with them here. Less finicky and easier to bleed than 2-pot Shimanos.
  • 50
 @jdejace: are those the same brakes that didnt stop him before plowing into the tree and crushing his frame?
  • 20
 I demoed a spur with them in early 2024 and they were the worst brakes I’ve ever used. Got a stumpy late last year specced with them and planned to swap them immediately, but they are working great for a trail bike. Wonder if SRAM updated something on them, or if there is that big of a difference between the R and RS
  • 20
 @Canadmos: I know he had G2s on his Sensor but I thought he had Codes on the Force that he crashed?
  • 40
 @3dimensional: Yeah he was using Codes on the bike he crashed.
  • 10
 @3dimensional: OK true. Is the sensor the blue bike? He complained about them in a recent video too Razz
  • 20
 its a bleeding issue. I have g2s and codes and the difference between them are barely noticeable if bled properly
  • 80
 I still ride my 2020 ripmo af and while this would be a tempting upgrade, the old 2020 (with a headbadge) keeps going strong. Such a great all arounder.
  • 30
 Agreed- it’s still a great bike! I put a FloatX on mine after the X2 gave up. I love how it rides with the new shock.

I’ve spent some time on new bikes this year… the Ripmo holds up.
  • 81
 Two of these might find their way into my household. I've got two young boys who are progressing quickly on the bikes and these have quickly vaulted to the top of the list. Nice work Ibis!
  • 114
 The PB review of the ripmo in 2024 was a bit hit and miss. It looked like issues with the front shock and weird Handlebar may have clouded the review.

In reality what is this bike actually like to ride and live with?
  • 541
 Funny you should mention those concerns today. Our beloved Henry has just launched a new project reviewing frames, while using sponsored control components so the reviews are just about the frame itself and how that bikes rides compared to all others with no component variations between them.

youtu.be/h4o9ZyoUvyc?si=roLcdG8Gg_Zd_LZ4
  • 171
 Interesting to think about, given Henry's new project that is specifically about testing frames with control parts, top to bottom. (QuarterHP)

Like jeez was that last field test SO bad it sparked an entire new MTB media concept for Henry. Dang. I feel that.
  • 50
 I also found that interesting. One would think if the bike was THAT bad, surely other sites would have had similar reviews? i don't think I saw any others who thought so poorly of it. Perhaps they just got a lemon.
  • 100
 @pisgahgnar: YES!!! I've been waiting for exactly this sort of approach to reviews for awhile! Woot!
  • 2512
 @grnmachine02: yes that was a bummer. The fork was messed up swapping pressure between the negative spring side to the positive while riding. Verified with Fox afterwards. It actually did ride terrible!
It didn't help they were 2 sizes off our recommendation as well.
  • 50
 @pisgahgnar: Thanks for the link! I was wondering what Henry was up to after he left Pinkbike.
  • 71
 @pisgahgnar: What did that youtube channel used to be? I got auto subscribed in a way because they took over another channel. Not mad about it, just curious.
  • 5311
 @hans-heim, we tested the extra-medium, which you (Ibis) recommend for riders between 5'8" - 6'. That covers myself, Matt, and Henry. Dario's a bit taller, but prefers bikes with a slightly shorter reach, so we were all on the right size.

Two sizes up would be the XL with a 540mm reach, and I don't think that would have been the right size for any of us. But yes, it was unfortunate that two faulty forks played a role in our impressions, but that's part of bike testing - the same thing could have happened to a regular customer.
  • 60
 @Lt-Scallywag: Not sure. I have no issue with it because, Henry, but I do think it is a little weird that YouTube lets channels completely rebrand, remove all videos to start something completely different and keep all subscribers.
  • 3212
 @mikekazimer: you're right, just off by one size. The fork thing was hard to figure out. We thought there was a good chance we'd win that test because we know it rides well, so it just didn't make sense. We tested the bike again ourselves and agreed with your results, it was lame. We finally got to the root cause about a month after the test, way too late to do anything about it.
  • 32
 @pisgahgnar: Only 9k subs though and I was also already subscribed.

"This used to be another legendary come and gone youtube channel that you probably subscribed to. We hope you stick around as we think we will be even better!"

If anyone figures it out post it here...
  • 30
 @pisgahgnar: keen to check this out since this has been missing from reviews. The frame is the real product IMO
  • 73
 @pisgahgnar: henry needz to find kaz and sink this site. Outdoor can go back inside.
  • 40
 And levi, and beerz can do guest appearances
  • 90
 @plustiresaintdead: used to be called "MGMAlternative"
  • 70
 @reid-vo: Oh damn! That was a small page started by Miranda Miller, Remi Gauvin, and Jesse Melamed. That would be super cool if any one of them continues to be involved!
  • 41
 @hans-heim: It's not every day an owner of a bike company is in the comments, so while I have you...

Is there a way to over stroke the first gen Ripley AF? A touch more travel out back would be excellent.
  • 20
 @pisgahgnar: F big derailleur
  • 11
 @pisgahgnar: who the stig?!!?
  • 41
 @deez-nucks: Since they got the site from Miller, Gauvin and Melamed, maybe they are the stig but stay anonymous in order to not lose sponsors.
  • 31
 @deez-nucks: guessing it's Remi
  • 61
 @pisgahgnar: so psyched on Henry's new project. Not to get para-social but that guy had such an empathetic and inquisitive nature that I really miss being exposed to.
  • 21
 @Lt-Scallywag: It used to be "MGM Alternative" by Miranda Miller, Jesse Melamer and Remi Gauvin. I was surprised to find myself subscribed too. With channels swapping hands all the time, I guess at least this one stayed on topic. It's still senaky that Youtube lets people change literally everything about a bought channel, keep subscribers and leave no trace of channel history, previous names etc. so I unsubscribed for now on principle and might re-subscribe if it's good haha. We shouldn't have to dig into page source to find out why we're subscribed to a channel we have never seen before.
  • 90
 Damn this makes me want to upgrade from my hump back ripmo frame. That raw metal looks incredible
  • 71
 I am 6'4" with 50mm bars on a size L (the stack is a little low). I typically ride an XL for all my bikes. But, the Ibis L is essentially an XL. The XL is a double XL. I find the L fit's very well for me. The 50mm bars gave me so much more leverage and a better position on the bike. I am with Cahal and just about all other tall riders who prefer proportional chainstays and taller stack. However, for daily use, and the trails we have around here, I actually think the shorter chainstays match the character of the bike really well. It truly is an all mountain bike. Also, I would be completely happy to ride this in the bike park the way I have it set up.

I bought the V3 Ripmo as a frame. I immediately threw a RS Vivid Ultimate (air) because I had heard the stock Fox Float tune + DDW link was somewhat pingy on roots and flat edge things i.e. it felt harsh and people were not able to use all the travel. I also put a 160mm Zeb on it. I ride very little bike park - so mostly steep, tighter local trails in Oregon, and this has been my favorite bike to date. Pedals so well. Goes downhill so well. The suspension is amazing. It strikes a really nice balance of fun, efficient, and active (with the vivid and zeb). Plus the bike's general geo is spot on for a majority of riders. It's a wonderful bike that covers many different use cases.

This is all to say, I would actually recommend the bike to most people, with the caviat of swapping out the stock Fox Float X.
  • 41
 immediately swapping out a shock before trying it out kind of defeats the point of giving your opinion about the OG shock! Smile
  • 80
 Base Pike and G2 R brakes, for the Ripley AF doesn't seem all that great to me.
  • 40
 I'll take the base Pike, even if the value isn't ideal, but miss me with those G2s. That's old stock man. New mineral oil SRAM stuff only, plz. (As I know they won't dare to not spec sram stoppers...)
  • 80
 Hey, look at that, decent pricing!
  • 40
 As someone who owns a Ripmo AF, gotta say it’s a great platform. Pedals efficiently, rips downhill. It heavy like a battleship, but it’s also tough like one.

Not perfect (cable routing is meh, doesn’t clear a Stages crankarm) but overall good enough it’s not worth replacing anytime soon (and it’s a few seasons old).
  • 62
 It is funny to me how every shot of this bike has the crank arm blocking the forward portion of the BB junction. I think this portion of the frame looks kind of awkward and I wonder if they if the bike would look as good with the crank rotated differently.
  • 90
 This is just how every bike is shot, there's a specific way to do so and it's always cranks parallel with the ground. That said, having seen the BB area with the crank out of the way I agree. It kinda angles down and looks awkward. It's likely done to fit a large water bottle though.
  • 70
 Is the silver raw or painted?

Still hoping for an HD6 AF!
  • 12
 The previous gen was definitely paint, saw it in person and was a bit disappointed.
  • 40
 Silver is hand sanded raw alum, best finish quality of all made and clear coated.
  • 30
 this definitely caught my attention. I'll be watching for the ride review. I wonder if it's stiffer than it's carbon counterpart? and how the Pike will ride... seems like it could be outclassed for a bike of these intentions. and lastly, rims. I'd been put off by Ibis for a little while caus' I never bought into the wider-is-better rim thing. Have these come back down to the industry "standard" 30mm internal width?

oh... and shock tunes. are they still using light compression tunes? as a heavier rider, I'm weary of that philosophy (even if it works for 90% of riders, and the leverage rates are adjusted accordingly)... I like to keep my bikes a long time (current bike is 8 years old), so being able to find shocks with appropriate damping later on down the road is a consideration.
  • 10
 can no longer edit my comment, so I'll say that either my eyes were deceiving me (the writing was small), or they updated the spec sheet to reflect that it's a Lyrik and not a Pike. Either way, that makes much more sense!
  • 40
 @slyfink: Pike's only go up to 140 so if you see a bike with a 160 fork it's def not a Pike.
  • 60
 @slyfink: Lyrik on the Ripmo, Pike on the Ripley
  • 60
 Those reach numbers. wow at 6’4” for the first time I’m asking myself am I a large or XL.
  • 51
 The XM is the large size, and Large is actually XL. XL is XXL. It is very intuitive.
  • 30
 I feel like most XL bikes right now are either 495 mm reach or something insane like 540 mm reach. Not as much in between.
  • 20
 I have a 2020 XL with a 497 reach. If (when?) I buy a new one I may be on the extra medium!
  • 40
 Totally! At 6'5" not opposed to trying a 540mm reach for funsies but would need a more balanced rear end than the 440mm chainstay that XL has.
  • 31
 @Lo-J I test rode the latest Carbon Ripmo, and they only had a L available. At 6'2", I thought L would be perfect, but it actually felt a bit small. I think the combination of the steeper seat tube and the slacker head tube made the bike feel much smaller than expected. That Reach number is a bit deceptive. If I were to test one again, I'd definitely try an XL.
  • 210
 Tom from Ibis replying. I'm about 6'5". An XL Ripmo 3 is my go-to bike, and did the field testing on the new Ripmo AF XL. I know that the reach number on the XL seems daunting, but if you're >6'2" or over I recommend that you try it before choosing to go smaller. Also, with the 77.5º seat tube angle I feel centered on the bike, and it doesn't feel like you need longer chain stays. If you have more questions about sizing, feel free to reach out to our [email protected] support desk. Alex (who will answer your email). Is 6'4" and will be happy to help you.
  • 20
 @talltom: Thanks for responding, wasn’t expecting that. Y’all still demoing out of the west side HQ these days?
  • 20
 @Lo-J: Yes, we do not have any AFs in demo yet, but we do have XL Ripley and Ripmo Carbon. We'll have AFs there as soon as we catch up on backorders
  • 10
 @talltom: I'm sure this gets asked a lot (I've seen all sorts of opinions on the matter). For reference, I currently ride a V1 Ripmo AF size L, and though I'm pretty happy with the bike, I do occasionally feel like the cockpit is a tiny bit cramped (mainly on tight turns while climbing). I'm less than 1/4" shy of 6' tall and I think I have a relatively long torso for my height (31" measured inseam).

By the numbers, it looks like I'm pretty bang on for an XM, but comments like @jhoerger's and a few other's I have read have me concerned that somethign about the bike's geo has made it ride smaller than it's reach/wheelbase numbers alone would suggest.

I know you're taller and riding an XL, but have you heard feedback from others who were happy on a V2/AF V1 Size L who have tried both XM and L for V3/AF V2? It seems like a lot of people report that the new sizes ride shorter than their numbers might initially suggest... This has me worried to go XM if I'm already feeling like I'm just on the edge of wanting a slightly longer bike with my current size L. I probably just need to go ride a V3 in XM and L, but this new AF release has dialed up the want factor significantly.

Thanks!
  • 30
 Does the L Ripley seem like an XL?? Is this the real geo or is there a mess up in the chart or reporting?
L has basically the exact same geo as my XL smuggler and most other XL's, almost like they moved the whole chart down one size....
  • 10
 dupe
  • 50
 They moved the whole chart down one size.
  • 31
 @sollie: I just checked the website, they talk about adding the extra medium in the middle but also state "if you are solidly a L or XL previously, then your size remains the same." But I'm solidly an XL in everything and now it looks like I'm an L on this stuff...hmm...
  • 30
 @fatfalcon I am on the edge to a large v4 Ripley now. It is a bit short in reach for me but easy to live with. I had the opportunity to sit and carpark test the current gen Ripmo in XM (which is very close in Reach to my large v4 Ripley). It was *way* too small - like riding a typical medium. I think it was in Loam Ranger's YouTube review, but compare your current bike's top tube with the new geo... something along the lines of 'reach is not everything, pay attention to the sum of the parts, look at the top tube length'.

Unfortunately my LBS didn't have a Ripmo or Ripley in the new Large, but I reckon it would be the right fit for me at 188cm.
  • 10
 @SimonVelo: yeah I think the seat angle makes the reach number look weirder than it is, and maybe whatever size you’re used to is the right call
  • 92
 These will be so sick, when they are on sale for $2499.
  • 70
 Base Pike suspension instead of top level DVO. Lame.
  • 20
 Unfortunately, brand recognition is probably better for sales than actual performance for dollar...
  • 30
 Im all for bike brands that are including the ‘extra medium’ ‘M/L’ M+ or whatever they want to call it. Finally don’t have to spend all my time debating large or medium. Now i can debate getting medium, extra medium, or large. Jk, i like it.
  • 20
 LOL, but now all the tall people have to spend all their time debating if they are large or extra large...??? Smile Smile Smile
  • 50
 The idea of a mulleted Ripley AF sounds outrageously fun to me. Love what Ibis did here.
  • 30
 As many have commented the ripmo af is a seriously good bike for the price. Riding a 21 model and all I have been doing is just upgrading parts to give myself a bit of a new bike feel.
  • 20
 I wish their “extra medium” was actually an extra medium. This sizing is the same as the first generation AF, except the extra medium is the old large, the new large is the old XL, and the new XL is truly an XXL. They added a size on at the end, not in the slot that the majority of their riders fit into. I liked my Ripmo AF a lot but was stuck in between sizes, top tube on the large was too long while seated and the medium was too cramped all around. Ultimately it’s what drew me away from the bike. I was hoping that would eventually change.
  • 50
 That pink is hot. I might have to seriously consider a new frame...
  • 10
 It does not say "hot pink"? I'm not sure where your getting that information...???




Smile Smile Smile
  • 72
 PB commentors frantically clambering for something to complain about.
  • 50
 How much do the frames weigh?
  • 90
 As they no longer print this information anywhere! I am guessing A LOT!
  • 10
 Did Fanatik stop posting frame only weights? I went to see if they were for sale yet and they only had the carbon Rip and there was no weight??? And I checked a Sumpy15 and there was no frame weight there either.

That sucks...
  • 74
 Am I the only one who misses the old toptube? These are fine looking bikes with some great features, but the old models had a unique charm about them imo
  • 20
 Just about the only one!! Smile
  • 40
 150mm rear / 160mm front travel, It's all an adult needs to have fun on a bike. I love new Ripmo
  • 20
 ...but does it "share all the same features as its carbon counterpart..."??? Because that was only mentioned about 15 times...Proof read your press -releases Ibis - come on...
  • 51
 Ibis has some Nephilim working in their shop.
  • 10
 Is that why their XL got so XXL??
  • 20
 Ibis is dope. hey Ibis! bring back the hot unit. Mine was so used rotting and dented. Need new one. Please. Perfect acroutment to any bicycle!!!! Ibis ftw!!!
  • 31
 Good job, Ibis ! I have the carbon version and I am loving it 😍 (running it with SD Coil).
Now a HD6 with the option for full 29 would make a great companion...please 😉
  • 31
 Always been an Ibis fan. Bravo to them for making the AF bikes good looking. The last gen were like the Pontiac Aztek of bikes.
  • 10
 Cranks positioned at just the right angle to cover up that awkward bulge... don't worry ibis we've all been there - "I've got a banana in my down tube..." but still expected to fit a water bottle in.
  • 20
 That bike looks great, and the video was explendid !!!! Who are those kids? they can ride for sure, so enjoyable, remideded me of the early days of the 50to01.
  • 30
 Sick bikes, top of the list if I got a new trail bike.
  • 31
 Loved my old Ripmo AF, would gladly ride these new ones. That rose dust is fuego!
  • 30
 That's a good looking bike. Id let that Ibis do the work.
  • 30
 I like that ender clip! Nice work fellas, liking the edit/vibes.
  • 30
 Taller head tubes for larger bikes. Nice!
  • 10
 It cost only 1k to make frame ridable and still make a profit?

Otherwise love it, would buy as a next bike as a complete only
  • 10
 This might be my next bike. Large water bottle is a must for me. The inability for the YT Jeffsy or Capra to fit a large bottle turned me off.
  • 30
 A simple question... how much does the frame weigh?
  • 20
 Seat tube gap btw extra med and large seems to be huge, actually entire L looks like XL from other brand to me
  • 30
 Size names are arbitrary. Buy the geo you want, not the label you think you should have.
  • 11
 I have a 2020 Ripmo AF.
Love the bike!
Now, the article does not say anything about what is different with this generation.
Can we get some pointers?
  • 30
 Straight top tube. Raw instead of silver paint. In-frame storage. Chainstays 2mm longer on XL. That is all.
  • 10
 I have ridden an 2020 ripmo af untill the summer of 2024. On a ripmo v3 since then. Totally different bike. If we are informed correctly the new af is much like the v3 Carbon. Where the old af is like a ground huggin magnet, the v3 is like a feathery bunny. Stability on the v3 is also much better, bike is longer, noticibly in front and end. (My sizing: AF 2020 xl, v3 L).
  • 31
 So many brands have abandoned 130/120.
  • 30
 Trek Top Fuel my guy
  • 40
 Santa Cruz Tallboy my guy
  • 50
 Giant Trance would like a word
  • 10
 there is no trance in the US from after 2022, only a trance x and a trance frameset
  • 14
 YT Izzo my guy
  • 40
 @trafficones: on the ever-present clearance page....
  • 10
 @Firecat40: yeah, but I could custom build a bike for cheaper than that, I really have no idea what the point is of buying a bike over 6-7k
  • 10
 Absolutely. I had two trance framesets, currently building one up. the colorways are cool and I like to pick my components
  • 10
 Rocky Mountain Element waves from afar.
  • 20
 Epic Evo says hi
  • 10
 @trafficones: Izzo is now 140/130.
  • 20
 Do you get the Ultimate level shock with the frame only version?
  • 97
 $2500 for frame? LOL come on, should be be $1500
  • 65
 $2500 for an aluminum frame seems a bit steep.
I was thinking the exact same thing! A ripley mullet would be a fun "play" bike, but not at that price.
  • 11
 Just wait a year or two…
  • 101
 @MrLynch: It is a bit steep when a Banshee Prime frame is $1700 and an Evil Offering frame, which is full carbon, is $2700.
  • 10
 Pretty close to some of the other equivalents if you're shopping raw alloy trail bikes like the Jibb or Prime. Although the Prime v3.2 can be had for a bargain right now. Be a hard choice between the new Ripley AF and those...
  • 23
 @vitaflo: giant trance is 2k www.giant-bicycles.com/us/trance-advanced-29-frameset-2024
  • 51
 @vitaflo: I think when no ones willing to pay $2500 they will drop to $2000, then go "onsale" end of year for $1500 lol
  • 20
 Man that Ripmo is sweet in silver...... so tempted.......
  • 20
 Let the ibis do the work. If you know, you know
  • 20
 Excellent. Way to go, Ibis!
  • 10
 That raw ripmo is clean as f***. Gotta be one of the nicest looking aluminum bikes out there!
  • 43
 Who's paying $500 extra just to have a Sram drivetrain, thats a downgrade in my eyes.
  • 11
 Yeah, plus you need to budget to replace those awful SRAM G2 brakes. Shimano build is the clear winner here.
  • 20
 Anyone have actual weights on these puppies?
  • 10
 These look nothing like the Revel Rascal, not at all.
  • 65
 500mm reach with a 438 cs what the helly
  • 24
 Probably needs that much reach to keep the front tire from washing out.
  • 34
 I’m currently on 500 reach with 426 cs, super fun
  • 710
 Are we really excited by a $3600.00 AF mid 30lb Deore equipped bike or 4k bike with Wired Transmission? words like "value" and "top of my list"... Kudos to Ibis for putting together some nice geo numbers, but let's face it, the bike is heavy, and the parts list is ok at best. After CA tax this thing will be $3850 and like $4400 for the transmission equipped bike. It does weight a lot and you will want to change out parts, so thank you Ibis. Well done.
  • 11
 With reaches and geo like this bikes are basically becoming 74-Z Speeder Bikes from Star Wars
  • 21
 A very nice e-bike specific down tube Wink
  • 10
 Looks great, extra medium please. My kind of geometry
  • 10
 Whats new about the frame besides extra sizing?
  • 10
 Slap a Fox 36 SL on the Ripley AF and that thing would be perfect
  • 45
 Ibis' refusal to provide suspension curves makes me think they look suspiciously like the last gen cascade equipped curves.
  • 24
 Ripmo seems similar, if not pretty much the same as previous? Just a lil style update. What am I missing
  • 66
 Consider me whelmed.
  • 21
 But not overly....
  • 22
 I let my Ibis do the job
  • 36
 The purple is very pretty, but I do want to point out how much cheaper a yt izzo core 2 is with a higher end drivetrain, similar suspension and a carbon front triangle
  • 152
 Yeah, but this bike might turn up if you order it.
  • 34
 Oh look a calibre bossnut
  • 11
 bossed a nut in my pants looking at that ripmo though
  • 22
 shame there's no full 27
  • 11
 What is the weights?
  • 45
 *slow clap*
  • 13
 It looks like a YT but YT is actually broke rider friendly
  • 12
 Looks like a Commencal
  • 47
 $2500 for an alloy frame-only.. wtf. You can get a classic Titanium hardtail frame for that. Or some whole bikes. Yikes.
  • 47
 442 chainstay on XL... in 2025... what is wrong with these people?
Below threshold threads are hidden







