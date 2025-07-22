Ibis Announces New Ripmo AF & Ripley AF Complete Bikes

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis
The Ripmo AF legend continues, bringing big-mountain capability to a rugged, aluminum package — blending long-travel confidence with trail-friendly efficiency.
With 160mm front and 150mm rear travel, DW-Link suspension, and Flip chips for using a 27.5” or 29” rear wheel, it’s built for steep descents, chunky terrain, and climbs better than it should. Progressive geometry and a durable frame make it ideal for riders who push hard and want a bike that can keep up, lap after lap. Whether you're racing enduro, exploring alpine singletrack, or sending the local lines, the Ripmo AF delivers the same legendary performance as its carbon sibling. The Ripmo AF has all of the same features as the carbon bike, in-frame storage with two bags, coil compatibility, progressive geometry, all at a more approachable price.
Ripmo AF Quick Facts
• 150mm rear / 160mm front travel
• dw-link suspension
• 29" / MX wheels w/ flip chip
• In-frame storage with two included Ibis bags
• 2.5” tire clearance
• Aluminum front and rear triangle
• 5 sizes SM, MD, XM, LG, XL
• Complete builds start at $3,749
• More Info: Ibis Cycles
Starting at $3,749 USD, the Ripmo AF is everything you love about the Ripmo, now more accessible than ever. It’s fast. It’s capable. It’s metal... AF
The Ripmo AF shares all the same frame features as its carbon counterpart.
Size Specific Everything
Details:
-Slack 64.5 head angle
-Steep seat tube angles that vary by frame size
-Threaded BB (73mm BSA)
-ISCG 05 compatible with a removable adapter
-Internal cable routing, featuring updated cable ports
-26oz water bottles fit on all sizes
-In-frame storage system with included Stow bags
-Molded rubber frame protection
-IGUS bushings in the lower link, bearings in the upper link
-Metric 230x60mm shock, coil compatible
-220mm max rotor size
-Boost spacing
Every rider deserves the same great ride feel, no matter their height or proportions. We use size-specific seat tube angles and suspension kinematics to bring incredible balance and speed to all size riders. Even chainstay length and bottom bracket height are tailored to each frame size.5 Sizes
We've added a third size in the middle of the bell curve to provide a fit that’s just right. With 80% of our riders falling between 5’5” and 6’0”, we introduced a new "Extra-Medium" size. The extra-medium now sits in the middle of our size range. If you are solidly a Large or XL previously, then your size remains the same.Follow Max, Wyatt, Aaron, and Jake as they ride some favourite trails on the all-new Ripmo AF:Pricing:
-Complete builds start at $3,749
-Frame only w/ a shock $2,449
Ripley is good AF at pretty much everything.
Perfect for both seasoned shredders and stoked newcomers, the newest AF version packs the same fast, playful feel the Ripley is known for into a tough aluminum package that’s ready for anything. With 130mm of rear travel and 140mm up front, it climbs efficiently and descends way above its travel class. The confident progressive geometry gives it quick and responsive handling on tight trails while keeping things stable when the speed picks up.
Ripley AF Quick Facts
• 130mm rear / 140mm front travel
• dw-link suspension
• 29" wheels front and rear with flip chips to run a 27.5" rear wheel
• In-frame storage with two included Ibis bags
• 2.5” tire clearance
• Aluminum front and rear triangle
• 5 sizes SM, MD, XM, LG, XL
• Complete builds start at $3,499
• More Info: Ibis Cycles
The Ripley AF shares all the same features as its carbon counterpart.
Geometry:
Designed for riders who value agility, capability, and all-around fun, the Ripley AF shares all the features of its carbon counterpart: DW-Link suspension, 29” wheels front and rear, with flip chips to run a 27.5” rear wheel (if you’re into mullets), and in-frame storage with two included Ibis bags - for all your snacks and tools.
Specs:
Follow our riders as they explore some prime California single track on the new Ripley AF:
Starting at $3,499, it brings everything you love about the Ripley to a more attainable price point.It’s fast. It’s fun. It’s unapologetically metal ... AF.Pricing:
-Complete builds start at $3,499
-Frame only w/ a shock $2,449Warranty (both models):
-Lifetime frame warranty
-Lifetime replacement on bushingsAvailability (both models):
Shipping worldwide, July 22th, 2025
Photography: Josh Becker
Video: Drew Boxold
For more info visit: Ibis Cycles
Remember back in the good old days when you could get a 5-6k aluminum bike with high end shifting and factory or WC level suspension?
God that was what, 15-16 years ago?
I yearn for those days.
Way more bang for buck than ever before. Truly. That stuff fell apart!!!
Cheaper, significantly lighter, and faster shifting.
Actually I don’t, but they were 50 cents in vending machines for a solid 15 year period.
$2 now? I no longer drink sodas.
For sure there have been some drivetrain improvements. But XO 11s was the best mtb drivetrain ever made, and everything else is just a bit worse. Perfect shifting, strong as f*ck, crazy light. The new eagle 90 stuff is pretty rad though, especially if you run it with their xxsl cranks and cassette.
Suspension though? The base tunes in the non adjustable suspension are way better than they used to be, no doubt, but they’re still pretty mediocre a lot of the time, and adjustable compression settings are still pretty mandatory for a lot of riders. The DHX RC4 came out 12 years ago and rear suspension hasn’t really seen many significant gains since then, with the exception of some of the newer shocks that have HBO features. The 40 peaked in 2011, and their air offerings since then have been just fine at best in comparison, but not really moving the needle forward. The 38 and zeb are basically just a totem, but for 29ers and my 3 months old zeb ultimate with a charger 3.1 damper doesn’t feel significantly better than my totem did from back in 2009.
Geo has come a long way for downcountry/trailbikes/enduro though. Adopting DH bike geometry from 2011 and slapping a steeper seat angle on that puppy and making room for a bottle cage has turned out to be the recipe for a fun bike - now we have 120-130 bikes with 65 degree HA’s and it’s awesome.
There have no doubt been improvements. And inflation is real. But I still miss a lot of the features that came with those nicer bikes without having to jump to the 12k top of the line model to get a bunch of bells and whistles I don’t care about.
Some brands seem to get it. Give me nice frame geo and suspension, and cut out the expensive shit like carbon bars and electronic shifting and expensive wheelsets that don’t bring added value to the table.
Different strokes for different folks.
Also, downtube storage is the most pointless gimmick of all time, just saying.
It's been a complete game changer for me, because where I ride there's plenty of places to get clean drinking water to top up a bottle if I want to ride longer than a couple of hours, so most of my riding can do without a pack if I have somewhere to stash tools and a tube. I have to regularly check and clean the tube and pump mounted on my hardtail, but not on the FS. If I'd had the option to buy an aluminium bike with in-frame storage at the time, I wouldn't be on my plastic FS bike today. A Ripmo AF is now on my list.
Pair that with the 750ml bottle that fits in the regular spot and I can ride pack-less for quite a distance.
Downtube storage (paired with a big hatch) is a game changer in my book.
My buddy has broken 2 frames from them.
First was an alu ripmo he bought second hand. It lasted 5 years and than split in half when he cased a jump. Totally acceptable time frame.
He bought a brand new carbon HD6 to replace with. We went to Whistler 2 weeks later. Cased the Canadian open drop hard at Whistler. IYKYK. The seat stay cracked from the impact.
The ibis warranty guy was a huge dick and insisted it was a crash and "carbon doesn't crack like that". My buddy was a huge ibis fan boy but now has vowed to never buy ibis again. Had to pay $650 for a new triangle on a 3 week old bike.
For the record, its not a rampage sized drop by any means. IMO an enduro bike should be able to survive a case. Hell the 4 other bikes that also cased were enduro and surivived. It's a longer drop, not a high one. All the drops on dirt merchant are significantly bigger for ref. You'd figure the rear wheel would fold before the seat stay cracks but that's me.
IMO companies lose alot more in goodwill than they realize doing that kind of shit. It's the guys 3rd Ibis but sure get 650 out of him so he never buys another one again. Makes sense!
Hit dirt merchant the run prior and were expecting similar trail speed only needed.
If that makes me a kook lol, so be it.
Kook or not, an enduro bike should survive a case from that drop. I'll die on that hill
This is so besides the point of my comment anyway.
edit:// I know everything is more expensive now, but I feel like I paid $2499 for my complete Ripley, and that's the price of a ripmo frame now. Good lord.
I bought my Ripmo AF used on this site. I think I paid $1500 for it a few years ago. It just does everything well, have felt no need to upgrade.
I haven't had any issues and my Tazer (with full bearings) seems to creak more.
Even the stock 933 wheels come in at 1820g which is amazing on a bike at this price.
For 90% of people complaining about $8-10k bikes I'd say just get one of these be happy.
Spend the extra money on coaching and / or travel. Maybe upgrade the fork damper when it's time for a service.
Code calipers and a 200mm front rotor would likely be the cheapest way to boost braking performance on the Ripley out of the box if the G2s aren't doing it.
I love my Ripmo AF-with DT wheels on it.
I would like to see a V5 Ripley PB review. There aren’t many out there. Radavist liked it.
Just a reminder that the Ripley used to ship at 25 pounds:
Though note that comment about the Radavist test and their XL was like 37+lbs. (of which my Phantom got around that heavy with wide wheels, a dyno hub, 3" tires and frame bags with extra crap)
Anyway, for metal this isn't bad. And adding frame storage adds frame weight. And making one frame for both bikes means the main frame has to be pretty much enduro bike strong for the Ripley making it heavier than needed as the Rip. (I wonder if using the same front frame is part of the weird geo on L/XL too?)
So considering we've had 5+ years of inflation and price creep the Ibis AF frame only price isn't too bad!!
But for sure those sale prices on the banshee's are pretty awesome! (probably spy shots through a potato coming soon followed by a full review the next day? I hope so anyway... the bike business is a tough place to be. Now more than ever!!!)
But I would also need new fork and wheels, plus ideally drivetrain so it would get costly pretty quick… And the phantom still rides like it should.
I sure hope their company is good! It really sucks to see so many bike companies struggling so bad again. (not getting rid of my Titan!!)
I have used them without issue, but they definitely aren't very powerful.
I’ve spent some time on new bikes this year… the Ripmo holds up.
In reality what is this bike actually like to ride and live with?
Like jeez was that last field test SO bad it sparked an entire new MTB media concept for Henry. Dang. I feel that.
It didn't help they were 2 sizes off our recommendation as well.
Two sizes up would be the XL with a 540mm reach, and I don't think that would have been the right size for any of us. But yes, it was unfortunate that two faulty forks played a role in our impressions, but that's part of bike testing - the same thing could have happened to a regular customer.
"This used to be another legendary come and gone youtube channel that you probably subscribed to. We hope you stick around as we think we will be even better!"
If anyone figures it out post it here...
Is there a way to over stroke the first gen Ripley AF? A touch more travel out back would be excellent.
I bought the V3 Ripmo as a frame. I immediately threw a RS Vivid Ultimate (air) because I had heard the stock Fox Float tune + DDW link was somewhat pingy on roots and flat edge things i.e. it felt harsh and people were not able to use all the travel. I also put a 160mm Zeb on it. I ride very little bike park - so mostly steep, tighter local trails in Oregon, and this has been my favorite bike to date. Pedals so well. Goes downhill so well. The suspension is amazing. It strikes a really nice balance of fun, efficient, and active (with the vivid and zeb). Plus the bike's general geo is spot on for a majority of riders. It's a wonderful bike that covers many different use cases.
This is all to say, I would actually recommend the bike to most people, with the caviat of swapping out the stock Fox Float X.
Not perfect (cable routing is meh, doesn’t clear a Stages crankarm) but overall good enough it’s not worth replacing anytime soon (and it’s a few seasons old).
Still hoping for an HD6 AF!
oh... and shock tunes. are they still using light compression tunes? as a heavier rider, I'm weary of that philosophy (even if it works for 90% of riders, and the leverage rates are adjusted accordingly)... I like to keep my bikes a long time (current bike is 8 years old), so being able to find shocks with appropriate damping later on down the road is a consideration.
By the numbers, it looks like I'm pretty bang on for an XM, but comments like @jhoerger's and a few other's I have read have me concerned that somethign about the bike's geo has made it ride smaller than it's reach/wheelbase numbers alone would suggest.
I know you're taller and riding an XL, but have you heard feedback from others who were happy on a V2/AF V1 Size L who have tried both XM and L for V3/AF V2? It seems like a lot of people report that the new sizes ride shorter than their numbers might initially suggest... This has me worried to go XM if I'm already feeling like I'm just on the edge of wanting a slightly longer bike with my current size L. I probably just need to go ride a V3 in XM and L, but this new AF release has dialed up the want factor significantly.
Thanks!
L has basically the exact same geo as my XL smuggler and most other XL's, almost like they moved the whole chart down one size....
Unfortunately my LBS didn't have a Ripmo or Ripley in the new Large, but I reckon it would be the right fit for me at 188cm.
That sucks...
Now a HD6 with the option for full 29 would make a great companion...please 😉
Otherwise love it, would buy as a next bike as a complete only
Love the bike!
Now, the article does not say anything about what is different with this generation.
Can we get some pointers?
I was thinking the exact same thing! A ripley mullet would be a fun "play" bike, but not at that price.