Ibis Announces New Ripmo AF & Ripley AF Complete Bikes

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis

The Ripmo AF legend continues, bringing big-mountain capability to a rugged, aluminum package — blending long-travel confidence with trail-friendly efficiency.



With 160mm front and 150mm rear travel, DW-Link suspension, and Flip chips for using a 27.5” or 29” rear wheel, it’s built for steep descents, chunky terrain, and climbs better than it should. Progressive geometry and a durable frame make it ideal for riders who push hard and want a bike that can keep up, lap after lap. Whether you're racing enduro, exploring alpine singletrack, or sending the local lines, the Ripmo AF delivers the same legendary performance as its carbon sibling. The Ripmo AF has all of the same features as the carbon bike, in-frame storage with two bags, coil compatibility, progressive geometry, all at a more approachable price.



Ripmo AF Quick Facts

• 150mm rear / 160mm front travel

• dw-link suspension

• 29" / MX wheels w/ flip chip

• In-frame storage with two included Ibis bags

• 2.5” tire clearance

• Aluminum front and rear triangle

• 5 sizes SM, MD, XM, LG, XL

• Complete builds start at $3,749

The Ripmo AF shares all the same frame features as its carbon counterpart.

Details:



-Slack 64.5 head angle

-Steep seat tube angles that vary by frame size

-Threaded BB (73mm BSA)

-ISCG 05 compatible with a removable adapter

-Internal cable routing, featuring updated cable ports

-26oz water bottles fit on all sizes

-In-frame storage system with included Stow bags

-Molded rubber frame protection

-IGUS bushings in the lower link, bearings in the upper link

-Metric 230x60mm shock, coil compatible

-220mm max rotor size

-Boost spacing

Size Specific Everything

5 Sizes

Follow Max, Wyatt, Aaron, and Jake as they ride some favourite trails on the all-new Ripmo AF:

Pricing:



Ripley is good AF at pretty much everything.



Perfect for both seasoned shredders and stoked newcomers, the newest AF version packs the same fast, playful feel the Ripley is known for into a tough aluminum package that’s ready for anything. With 130mm of rear travel and 140mm up front, it climbs efficiently and descends way above its travel class. The confident progressive geometry gives it quick and responsive handling on tight trails while keeping things stable when the speed picks up.



Ripley AF Quick Facts

• 130mm rear / 140mm front travel

• dw-link suspension

• 29" wheels front and rear with flip chips to run a 27.5" rear wheel

• In-frame storage with two included Ibis bags

• 2.5” tire clearance

• Aluminum front and rear triangle

• 5 sizes SM, MD, XM, LG, XL

• Complete builds start at $3,499

The Ripley AF shares all the same features as its carbon counterpart.

Designed for riders who value agility, capability, and all-around fun, the Ripley AF shares all the features of its carbon counterpart: DW-Link suspension, 29” wheels front and rear, with flip chips to run a 27.5” rear wheel (if you’re into mullets), and in-frame storage with two included Ibis bags - for all your snacks and tools.



Geometry:



Specs:



Follow our riders as they explore some prime California single track on the new Ripley AF:

It’s fast. It’s fun. It’s unapologetically metal ... AF.

Pricing:



Warranty (both models):



Availability (both models):