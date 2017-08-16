PINKBIKE TECH

New Intense 29er Carbon DH Bike Spotted - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 16, 2017
by Brian Park  
SPOTTED Intense DH29 Proto

We spotted this stealthy carbon Intense here in Whistler. It looks like Jack Moir has a new whip. Will we see him on it for Cairns or Val Di Sole? More info as we get it.

And just like that, it was gone.


56 Comments

  • + 81
 Great looking bike, can't wait to see it 30% off online.
  • + 1
 Ya but dude it's got an invisible chain
  • + 1
 BUUUURN
  • + 31
 Looks like an Unno.
  • + 10
 Looks like a great bike to session at whistler.
  • + 7
 @cuban-b: you are trekking into the all too familiar territory...
  • + 0
 You know it
  • + 2
 Cesar rojo is the same engineering in Unno and Intese.
  • + 1
 @viniadhv: really?
  • + 0
 @viniadhv: Is that true - if so...well, I probably won't buy either.
  • + 3
 there is something on the market, that looks like this? Then I dont want it !...kidding, I´d give my left nut for this..
  • + 1
 @terreros: it's true. Worked on the 29r. Was in the Dirt mag write up a while back.
  • + 22
 Careless of Intense to leave it propped up against a wall like that allowing you to take decent unobstructed shots of it. Very careless.
  • + 9
 Clearly these were spy shots, taken from a camera hidden in a tie clip, after months of recon studying potential shipment routes.
  • + 22
 i bet u could fit four of those edc tool kits from one up in that steerer tube
  • + 21
 Brakeless and chainless... Gwin would approve
  • + 13
 pinkbike is posting a lot of pornographic material today! that thing is sexy
  • + 1
 Same studio
  • + 10
 whoa! awesome! Glad to see Intense isn't looking like Santa Cruz anymore. Can't wait to see how it performs!
  • + 6
 Very nice. Now keep away from the painting department at Intense,before they paint it neon pink with neon yellow decals and neon green components or something.
  • + 3
 It looks good but I'm a little bit afraid I like it only because it's new and cool. I'm worried some of these chunky carbon frames aren't going to age well. It's not hard to imagine saying, "oh god, what were we thinking" about this bike and similar designs in the future.
  • + 1
 Done so many times before...
  • + 2
 It's plastic, what could possibly go wrong?
  • + 1
 Would you prefer a r3act 2play?
  • + 3
 I actually think the alloy prototype looks better. Let's hope Intense don't give up making alloy bikes all together. Meanwhile some details of the frame are very interesting. 1:the lower link axle integrated into the bb shell. 2: the upper link is bolted to a nut integrated to the frame. 3: the internal routing is really internal I don't seem to see it go around linkages like they normally do 4: Threaded bb that's a welcomed feature!

Meanwhile I'm still saving for a 650, am I ever gonna catch up ffs
  • + 2
 I don't think this one actually had any cables installed.
  • + 1
 Agree 100%, raw alloy is so cool
  • + 1
 @bishopsmike: their is cable housing coming out from the very end of drive side chainstay if you look carefully enough
  • + 2
 The bikes nice, but no one is talking about the prototype invisible chain. It's taken years of R&D and input from John Cena.
  • + 4
 Who's ready to be $8500 poorer?!
  • + 1
 6 months later it will be 40% off at jenson
  • + 4
 A good looking Intense? Must be a typo.
  • + 19
 Nah, I'm sure they'll ruin it with some size 4000 intense logo in a thrilling neon and dog vomit green when it comes into production.
  • + 2
 Que the Carbine paint crew. (Funny clown music playing)
  • + 1
 Looks great. If you like 29" DH bike, this could be a great option. Now, let the neg props, haters comments begin......ha!
  • + 2
 Repeat after me: "Production Sneak-Peak"
  • + 2
 my first thought when I saw it "holy f*ck!" bikes nowdays are pure porn
  • + 3
 That is stunning.
  • + 1
 you think it's beautiful? just wait for the paint job... you'll fall in love
  • + 1
 them grease nips are in the danger zone
  • + 1
 VPP Stealth. Interesting.
  • + 2
 like Keyser Soze
  • + 1
 The raw aluminium definitely looks better
  • + 2
 Very nice
  • + 2
 Yeah!
  • + 1
 Flip flop and you don't stop
  • + 1
 Pick a wheel size and be a dick about it
  • + 0
 Would Look great If you were to take about 3" off of the wheel Diameter.
  • + 1
 The hype is real !
  • + 1
 'looks like an evil'
  • + 1
 Yeah it does a little bit!
  • - 2
 Bet it creaks like a MOFO, like all intense bikes lol
  • - 2
 THIS^^^
  • + 2
 they just creak to give everyone ahead a chance to move before being plowed over by the sheer force of M-series bikes.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



