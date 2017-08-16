Pinkbike.com
New Intense 29er Carbon DH Bike Spotted - Crankworx Whistler 2017
Aug 16, 2017
by
Brian Park
We spotted this stealthy carbon Intense here in Whistler. It looks like Jack Moir has a new whip. Will we see him on it for Cairns or Val Di Sole? More info as we get it.
And just like that, it was gone.
56 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 81
jawright602
(52 mins ago)
Great looking bike, can't wait to see it 30% off online.
[Reply]
+ 1
ViceGrips
(9 mins ago)
Ya but dude it's got an invisible chain
[Reply]
+ 1
chillrider199
(5 mins ago)
BUUUURN
[Reply]
+ 31
lubb1
(52 mins ago)
Looks like an Unno.
[Reply]
+ 10
cuban-b
(50 mins ago)
Looks like a great bike to session at whistler.
[Reply]
+ 7
WAKIdesigns
(45 mins ago)
@cuban-b
: you are trekking into the all too familiar territory...
[Reply]
+ 0
macross87
(36 mins ago)
You know it
[Reply]
+ 2
viniadhv
(31 mins ago)
Cesar rojo is the same engineering in Unno and Intese.
[Reply]
+ 1
terreros
(20 mins ago)
@viniadhv
: really?
[Reply]
+ 0
nicolai12
(16 mins ago)
@viniadhv
: Is that true - if so...well, I probably won't buy either.
[Reply]
+ 3
darren853
(9 mins ago)
there is something on the market, that looks like this? Then I dont want it !...kidding, I´d give my left nut for this..
[Reply]
+ 1
nickkk
(4 mins ago)
@terreros
: it's true. Worked on the 29r. Was in the Dirt mag write up a while back.
[Reply]
+ 22
Woododo
(48 mins ago)
Careless of Intense to leave it propped up against a wall like that allowing you to take decent unobstructed shots of it. Very careless.
[Reply]
+ 9
bishopsmike
(27 mins ago)
Clearly these were spy shots, taken from a camera hidden in a tie clip, after months of recon studying potential shipment routes.
[Reply]
+ 22
cuban-b
(49 mins ago)
i bet u could fit four of those edc tool kits from one up in that steerer tube
[Reply]
+ 21
rrsport
(47 mins ago)
Brakeless and chainless... Gwin would approve
[Reply]
+ 13
adrennan
(49 mins ago)
pinkbike is posting a lot of pornographic material today! that thing is sexy
[Reply]
+ 1
nicolai12
(15 mins ago)
Same studio
[Reply]
+ 10
kstrongin3
(45 mins ago)
whoa! awesome! Glad to see Intense isn't looking like Santa Cruz anymore. Can't wait to see how it performs!
[Reply]
+ 6
nozes
(15 mins ago)
Very nice. Now keep away from the painting department at Intense,before they paint it neon pink with neon yellow decals and neon green components or something.
[Reply]
+ 3
srghyc
(38 mins ago)
It looks good but I'm a little bit afraid I like it only because it's new and cool. I'm worried some of these chunky carbon frames aren't going to age well. It's not hard to imagine saying, "oh god, what were we thinking" about this bike and similar designs in the future.
[Reply]
+ 1
fracasnoxteam
(31 mins ago)
Done so many times before...
[Reply]
+ 2
Boardlife69
(28 mins ago)
It's plastic, what could possibly go wrong?
[Reply]
+ 1
hamncheez
(1 mins ago)
Would you prefer a r3act 2play?
[Reply]
+ 3
Stanley-w
(36 mins ago)
I actually think the alloy prototype looks better. Let's hope Intense don't give up making alloy bikes all together. Meanwhile some details of the frame are very interesting. 1:the lower link axle integrated into the bb shell. 2: the upper link is bolted to a nut integrated to the frame. 3: the internal routing is really internal I don't seem to see it go around linkages like they normally do 4: Threaded bb that's a welcomed feature!
Meanwhile I'm still saving for a 650, am I ever gonna catch up ffs
[Reply]
+ 2
bishopsmike
(24 mins ago)
I don't think this one actually had any cables installed.
[Reply]
+ 1
jimmythehat
(24 mins ago)
Agree 100%, raw alloy is so cool
[Reply]
+ 1
Stanley-w
(23 mins ago)
@bishopsmike
: their is cable housing coming out from the very end of drive side chainstay if you look carefully enough
[Reply]
+ 2
bridgermurray
(32 mins ago)
The bikes nice, but no one is talking about the prototype invisible chain. It's taken years of R&D and input from John Cena.
[Reply]
+ 4
Trouble76
(44 mins ago)
Who's ready to be $8500 poorer?!
[Reply]
+ 1
hamncheez
(0 mins ago)
6 months later it will be 40% off at jenson
[Reply]
+ 4
dfinn
(50 mins ago)
A good looking Intense? Must be a typo.
[Reply]
+ 19
lubb1
(46 mins ago)
Nah, I'm sure they'll ruin it with some size 4000 intense logo in a thrilling neon and dog vomit green when it comes into production.
[Reply]
+ 2
Boardlife69
(36 mins ago)
Que the Carbine paint crew. (Funny clown music playing)
[Reply]
+ 1
bman33
(23 mins ago)
Looks great. If you like 29" DH bike, this could be a great option. Now, let the neg props, haters comments begin......ha!
[Reply]
+ 2
siderealwall2
(33 mins ago)
Repeat after me: "Production Sneak-Peak"
[Reply]
+ 2
darren853
(46 mins ago)
my first thought when I saw it "holy f*ck!" bikes nowdays are pure porn
[Reply]
+ 3
mescalante
(7 mins ago)
That is stunning.
[Reply]
+ 1
ismasan
(8 mins ago)
you think it's beautiful? just wait for the paint job... you'll fall in love
[Reply]
+ 1
stainerdome
(8 mins ago)
them grease nips are in the danger zone
[Reply]
+ 1
strasznyzbigniew
(27 mins ago)
VPP Stealth. Interesting.
[Reply]
+ 2
conv3rt
(50 mins ago)
like Keyser Soze
[Reply]
+ 1
Konda
(2 mins ago)
The raw aluminium definitely looks better
[Reply]
+ 2
andydhteam
(45 mins ago)
Very nice
[Reply]
+ 2
nuttypoolog
(53 mins ago)
Yeah!
[Reply]
+ 1
skidlydid
(48 mins ago)
Flip flop and you don't stop
[Reply]
+ 1
properp
(9 mins ago)
Pick a wheel size and be a dick about it
[Reply]
+ 0
MOWtown
(30 mins ago)
Would Look great If you were to take about 3" off of the wheel Diameter.
[Reply]
+ 1
garyturn3r
(12 mins ago)
The hype is real !
[Reply]
+ 1
manhattanprjkt83
(48 mins ago)
'looks like an evil'
[Reply]
+ 1
panzer103
(32 mins ago)
Yeah it does a little bit!
[Reply]
- 2
Ladiesman442
(43 mins ago)
Bet it creaks like a MOFO, like all intense bikes lol
[Reply]
- 2
panzer103
(33 mins ago)
THIS^^^
[Reply]
+ 2
Aydenebb
(33 mins ago)
they just creak to give everyone ahead a chance to move before being plowed over by the sheer force of M-series bikes.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 7
GSuperstar
(52 mins ago)
Ok. I'll be the guy. That looks weird...
[Reply]
+ 1
tremeer023
(47 mins ago)
Think it looks amazing. Can't wait to see it finished.
[Reply]
