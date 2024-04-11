Knolly Launches Updated Fugitive Trail Bike

Apr 11, 2024
by Knolly Bikes  
Fugitive Launch

PRESS RELEASE: Knolly Bikes

THE NEW & IMPROVED FUGITIVE

The first Fugitive was released in 2018, setting the tone for the next generation of Knolly frame architecture. In 2021, we addressed rider feedback and made small geo and travel updates. And today, our most popular 29er Knolly trail bike debuts with a completely new tubeset, straight top tube design, and refreshed geo. The new Fugitive is also equipped with Enduro bearings on all pivot locations as the final finishing touch and each frame size gets specific chainstays lengths and seat tube angles.

Pacific Northwest riders asked us for a versatile mid-travel chassis that could handle flow trail and alpine singletrack, and riders along the Great Divide wanted something more than a trail bike but less than an enduro bike. The updated Fugitive was redesigned to cater to these rider demands and features a comfortable cockpit that delivers efficient pedaling and outstanding climbing performance.

“Downcountry,” “Up-duro," “All-Mountain,” or whatever you call this category, the Fugitive is the most versatile model in the Knolly line-up with 125 or 140mm rear travel options. It features an improved Patented Fourby4 suspension platform which separates shock progression from pedaling dynamics.

This updated Fugitive has a small bump in travel for more fun, a reduced seat tube height for amazing stand over clearance and plenty of post-insertion depth. In typical Knolly fashion, the frame is manufactured from high end aluminum, and it’s available in two suspension travel options for ultimate performance during post-work backyard laps, weekend tech climbs, and mid-summer rocky descents.


Fugitive launch

FUGITIVE KEY HIGHLIGHTS
-Rear travel options: 125mm or 140mm
-Wheels: 29"
-Fork options: 140mm or 150mm (depending on build kit)
-Straight top tube - better standover and improved aesthetics
-Unified monoblock rocker link - working in collaboration with the lower swing link; increased rigidity and lessens lateral stresses on shock mount
-Enduro bearings in all pivots
-Flat tooling bearing locations - makes bearing service removal and installation easier
-Size specific chainstay length - creates a better balanced bike and better fit for tall and short riders
-SRAM UDH compatibility with a Knolly specific fully CNC'd aluminum hanger included
-Supports long dropper posts (200mm+ to the collar dependant on frame size and dropper manufacturer) for a wide range of inseam lengths
-Mounts for tools (under the top tube)
-Lower shock mount features 30mm axle and can work with roller bearing shock hardware
-Post mount direct 180mm rear brake mounts
-157Trail rear end spacing- brings improved rear end stability and chainline

Fugitive launch

UPDATED KINEMATICS: PEDALING & SUSPENSION DYNAMICS
The pedaling responsiveness has been increased by 15% compared to the previous generation.The Suspension Leverage Curve has been remapped. This has been done to increase sensitivity and bottom out resistance and to allow the shock to get into the mid stroke slightly easier. This ties in with the pedaling dynamics to ensure that the bike's traction remains unaffected but the bike is slightly better supported and more efficient under pedaling forces. There is a slight increase in rear wheel travel (a few % points but it's there).

Fugitive launch

GEOMETRY (LOTS OF CHANGES!)
Size specific chainstay lengths. Fugitive seat tube angles - while steeper than outgoing models, are still more relaxed at around 77 degrees vs. the "Enduro/FR" models which are around 78 degrees. The main difference here is that the Fugitive has a slightly more relaxed seat tube angle so that the bike is more comfortable when traversing terrain. The Fugitive is designed to go "up, across and down". About 3/4 of the bike features brand new parts. Examples include the front triangle and the seat tube is the only part carried over from the previous generation. The head tube, top tubes, down tubes, lower shock mounting cradle, BB shell and other front triangle formed and forged parts are all brand new. There is an improved aesthetic as well as improved performance.

SIZES: Small (S2), Medium (S3), Large (S4), X-Large (S5)

New Knolly Fugitive frame colours

COLOURS: RAW, Anodized Bronze, Dad Jeans Blue, Chameleon Purple

MSRP PRICING

Fugitive 125: Float X Factory XT, $5699 USD/$7499 CAD
Fugitive 140: Float X2 Factory XT, $5799 USD/$7699CAD
Fugitive 140: Float X Factory GX, $5499 USD/$7199 CAD
Fugitive 140: Float X PS, PSE GX, $5299 USD/$6999 CAD
Fugitive 140: Marz Bomber Air Z1 Deore, $4599 USD/$5999 CAD

Fugitive launch

FUGITIVE GEOMETRY
Fugitive Geo

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Fugitive Specs

BUILD KITS
Fugitive Build Kit

Fugitive launch
Fugitive launch

Fugitive launch
Fugitive launch


EARLY BIRD DEAL
To celebrate this release, we’re offering a special 10% OFF discount to the first 50 customers who purchase the new Fugitive by April 30 - see knollybikes.com or a local Knolly dealer for more details.

Photos: Tandem Photography
Riders: Ken Fung & Alexa Smyth

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes Knolly Knolly Fugitive


Author Info:
KNOLLYBIKES avatar

Member since May 7, 2008
76 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Police Called to Scott Sports Headquarters as CEO Dispute Continues
68156 views
First Ride: Fox Releases New Grip X & Grip X2 Dampers
66727 views
First Ride: Rocky Mountain's 2024 Altitude Has a Completely Revised Frame Design
58996 views
Pinkbike Poll: Center Lock or 6-Bolt Brake Rotor Mounting?
43521 views
First Ride: Forbidden Dreadnought V2 - More Travel & Longer Chainstays
40228 views
SRAM Patent Shows Compact Motor x Battery Unit
32868 views
First Look: The 2024 Fox 32 Step-Cast Fork Has a Reverse Arch
31745 views
Review: 2024 Orbea Occam LT - Modernly Convenient
31371 views

27 Comments
  • 10 0
 What a tremendous week for releases! New Specialized Enduro tomorrow for the cherry on top??
  • 7 0
 Sweet riding Ken, seeing your ride, I always think to myself, there goes a FUNGuy
  • 2 0
 Ken really is a standup guy! Seems to be a trait of the Knolly crew!
  • 6 0
 New Raaw Jib and Knolly Fugitive in the same week. All hail the aluminum trail bike!
  • 6 0
 I love the look of Knollys
  • 2 0
 I want to see the new Warden!!!
  • 4 0
 I LOVE Knolly but FFS the sizing is ridiculous here. The gaps in reach are enormous.
  • 2 0
 Agree. My large Fugitive LT was 47 reach, pretty perfect for a 5’10 person who likes to size up a bit. I skipped the 138 as the reach number became too long, and now, once again, the large it too long and the medium is too short. I can’t be the only one lost in the middle of modern Knolly geo charts?
  • 5 1
 I wonder if Harrison Ford will get one?
  • 3 0
 Ηe's still regretting not getting a Santa Cruz Solo before they changed it to 5010.
  • 4 1
 What’s peoples issue with superboost?
  • 7 0
 Generally that they already have a nice set of Boost wheels.
  • 1 0
 That its not boost. Honestly I have no technical issue with it, but its just another standard and I already have a nice set of boost wheels. Will it 100% dissuade me from a bike, no. But if I am deciding between bikes and like how both rides I would more then likely be swayed to the boost option
  • 4 1
 Because Trek forced them into Boost and they’re still salty about it.
  • 2 1
 Heel clearance.
  • 1 0
 I'm waiting for the UberBoost standard... 12 x 169.
  • 4 0
 @mtmc99: FWIW "Superboost" existed before Boost, because its just the 157mm standard from DH bikes. Trek invented Boost as a new middle-ground because they were worried about going full 157mm on their trail bikes. I wonder what could have been if Trek just went full 157mm
  • 2 0
 Wow. Top end bikes well south of $10K CDN?! That‘s refreshing.
  • 1 0
 When I see frame alone it makes want to buy/add a ski/snow conversion kit
  • 1 0
 yo what
  • 6 7
 Ditch the superboost and call me
  • 4 2
 Complain about who decided on 148, superboost can fit any wheel you want downhill sizing or XC with shims. It's the logical option. And if you are blowing wheels that often, you should get some better ones, to the point where you re-use hubs on multiple rims. Or an extra 3 PSI in the back won't kill you and may save you hassle.
  • 2 2
 Holy DH ST angle!
  • 1 1
 You don’t always sit when riding? Come on, live a little...
  • 4 6
 I was interested until I saw super boost rear spacing.
  • 3 1
 You’ve never seen another Knolly?
  • 1 2
 sizing L







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.034631
Mobile Version of Website