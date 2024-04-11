Knolly Launches Updated Fugitive Trail Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Knolly BikesTHE NEW & IMPROVED FUGITIVE
The first Fugitive
was released in 2018, setting the tone for the next generation of Knolly frame architecture. In 2021, we addressed rider feedback and made small geo and travel updates. And today, our most popular 29er Knolly trail bike debuts with a completely new tubeset, straight top tube design, and refreshed geo. The new Fugitive
is also equipped with Enduro bearings on all pivot locations as the final finishing touch and each frame size gets specific chainstays lengths and seat tube angles.
Pacific Northwest riders asked us for a versatile mid-travel chassis that could handle flow trail and alpine singletrack, and riders along the Great Divide wanted something more than a trail bike but less than an enduro bike. The updated Fugitive was redesigned to cater to these rider demands and features a comfortable cockpit that delivers efficient pedaling and outstanding climbing performance.
“Downcountry,” “Up-duro," “All-Mountain,” or whatever you call this category, the Fugitive is the most versatile model in the Knolly line-up with 125 or 140mm rear travel options. It features an improved Patented Fourby4 suspension platform which separates shock progression from pedaling dynamics.
This updated Fugitive has a small bump in travel for more fun, a reduced seat tube height for amazing stand over clearance and plenty of post-insertion depth. In typical Knolly fashion, the frame is manufactured from high end aluminum, and it’s available in two suspension travel options for ultimate performance during post-work backyard laps, weekend tech climbs, and mid-summer rocky descents.FUGITIVE KEY HIGHLIGHTS
-Rear travel options: 125mm or 140mm
-Wheels: 29"
-Fork options: 140mm or 150mm (depending on build kit)
-Straight top tube - better standover and improved aesthetics
-Unified monoblock rocker link - working in collaboration with the lower swing link; increased rigidity and lessens lateral stresses on shock mount
-Enduro bearings in all pivots
-Flat tooling bearing locations - makes bearing service removal and installation easier
-Size specific chainstay length - creates a better balanced bike and better fit for tall and short riders
-SRAM UDH compatibility with a Knolly specific fully CNC'd aluminum hanger included
-Supports long dropper posts (200mm+ to the collar dependant on frame size and dropper manufacturer) for a wide range of inseam lengths
-Mounts for tools (under the top tube)
-Lower shock mount features 30mm axle and can work with roller bearing shock hardware
-Post mount direct 180mm rear brake mounts
-157Trail rear end spacing- brings improved rear end stability and chainlineUPDATED KINEMATICS: PEDALING & SUSPENSION DYNAMICS
The pedaling responsiveness has been increased by 15% compared to the previous generation.The Suspension Leverage Curve has been remapped. This has been done to increase sensitivity and bottom out resistance and to allow the shock to get into the mid stroke slightly easier. This ties in with the pedaling dynamics to ensure that the bike's traction remains unaffected but the bike is slightly better supported and more efficient under pedaling forces. There is a slight increase in rear wheel travel (a few % points but it's there).GEOMETRY (LOTS OF CHANGES!)
Size specific chainstay lengths. Fugitive seat tube angles - while steeper than outgoing models, are still more relaxed at around 77 degrees vs. the "Enduro/FR" models which are around 78 degrees. The main difference here is that the Fugitive has a slightly more relaxed seat tube angle so that the bike is more comfortable when traversing terrain. The Fugitive is designed to go "up, across and down". About 3/4 of the bike features brand new parts. Examples include the front triangle and the seat tube is the only part carried over from the previous generation. The head tube, top tubes, down tubes, lower shock mounting cradle, BB shell and other front triangle formed and forged parts are all brand new. There is an improved aesthetic as well as improved performance.SIZES:
Small (S2), Medium (S3), Large (S4), X-Large (S5)COLOURS:
RAW, Anodized Bronze, Dad Jeans Blue, Chameleon PurpleMSRP PRICING
Fugitive 125: Float X Factory XT, $5699 USD/$7499 CAD
Fugitive 140: Float X2 Factory XT, $5799 USD/$7699CAD
Fugitive 140: Float X Factory GX, $5499 USD/$7199 CAD
Fugitive 140: Float X PS, PSE GX, $5299 USD/$6999 CAD
Fugitive 140: Marz Bomber Air Z1 Deore, $4599 USD/$5999 CADFUGITIVE GEOMETRYTECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONSBUILD KITSEARLY BIRD DEAL
To celebrate this release, we’re offering a special 10% OFF discount to the first 50 customers who purchase the new Fugitive by April 30 - see knollybikes.com
or a local Knolly dealer for more details.
Photos: Tandem Photography
Riders: Ken Fung & Alexa Smyth