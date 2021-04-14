New Knolly Fugitive Gets 3mm More Travel & Updated Geo - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 14, 2021
by Seb Stott  

Knolly's Fugitive has been around in its current form since 2018, so it was time for an update. The new version of their trail-focused 29er gets 138mm of rear travel and is designed around a 150mm fork, but can happily accept 140mm or 160mm up front. Knolly also plans to offer the Fugitive with 131mm of rear travel using a shorter-stroke shock when these become available.

As you might expect, the geometry has been updated too. The head angle has been slackened by 0.5 degrees, the seat tube angle has increased a full degree and the effective top tube length and reach have been lengthened proportionally for each frame size.
Knolly Fugitive 138 Details

Intended use: Trail riding
Rear wheel travel: 138mm (131mm option expected)
Fork travel: 150mm
Wheel size: 29"
Material: 6066 series aluminum
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Price: $5,310 to $6,210 USD
More info: knollybikes.com

The key numbers are now on the progressive side for a bike with this much travel. A flip-chip offers two geometry settings, which Knolly refer to as "slack" and "neutral" (why can't bike companies bring themselves to call it a "high" or "steep" setting?). In the slack setting, the head angle is 65-degrees and the effective seat angle is 76-degrees. In the "neutral" setting, both measurements increase by 0.75-degrees. The reach is generous too - a size large has a reach of 491mm. The chainstays remain short at 430.5-432mm, which contributes to relatively short wheelbase measurements.


Knolly retains their Fourby4 suspension design, which is essentially a Horst-link four bar arrangement, but with an extra two links that are there purely to drive the shock. That makes it a six-bar design, the main advantage of which is the ability to tune the leverage curve independently of the other suspension considerations. Another Knolly trademark is the straight and highly offset seat tube, which Knolly say has the ability to swallow very long (200mm-travel plus) dropper posts. Knolly also claim that because the slack actual seat angle means the saddle ends up further forward once dropped, it stays more out the way when descending.



The Fugitive's frame is made of 6066 series hydroformed aluminum alloy tubing (there's no carbon version). It's available now with two build kits. The DP kit uses a RockShox Lyrik and SRAM GX drivetrain, Code R brakes and 175mm Reverb seatpost. It costs from $5310 USD. Meanwhile the EC kit gets a Fox Factory 36 fork with Shimano XT drivetrain and brakes, and costs from $6210 USD.






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Pond Beaver 2021 Trail Bikes Knolly Knolly Fugitive


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Trek Session - Nope, Not Going to Say It
92978 views
Santa Cruz Teases New XC Race Bike
60126 views
Carbon Air Aims to Make Air Suspension More Like Coil - Pond Beaver 2021
59556 views
Spotted: Amaury Pierron is Racing a Prototype Commencal DH Bike
49122 views
17 Wild Paintjobs From Sea Otters Past - Pond Beaver 2021
45402 views
Review: The Antidote Carbonjack 29 is Fast & Precise
41782 views
Throwback Thursday: 5 Weird & Wonderful Products from Sea Otters Past
40846 views
Spotted: A Prototype GT That Looks Like a Sanction (Updated)
39849 views

41 Comments

  • 43 1
 3 mm ? Shut up and take my money !
  • 7 0
 Yes, that's the kind of evolution we've been waiting for all this time. The Grim Donut can pack its bags and go home.
  • 2 1
 3mm sounds way better than 0.118 inches, doesn't it Big Grin Can't wait until all American jump on board with the metric system! They'd probably use the metric system only for padding their numbers to look good.
  • 2 0
 That 3mm and purple does it for me...
  • 3 1
 More of an incremental update. The previous Fugitive was pretty dialed.
  • 13 0
 I'd be a fugitive too if my bike was purple and orange with red fork decals and mismatched kashima. Throw on that 4x4 linkage to make it a real looker!
  • 23 0
 Reminds me of when I let my 6 year old dress herself.
  • 3 3
 Dont forget to pour one out for the homies who get eyeball cancer from looking at it.
  • 3 0
 Proof that microdosing does not always result in great creative ideas.
  • 15 0
 Wonder how that lawsuits going.
  • 14 2
 They should've just added 3 more millimeters to the rear axle spacing and made another new standard that nobody asked for
  • 10 3
 Looks pretty good! But since Knolly unfortunately decided to be a patent troll, I wouldn't buy one even if I was in the market for a tough 29er all-mountain bike. I'd spend my money on a Banshee or Commencal instead.
  • 2 0
 What were they a patent troll about?
  • 5 0
 @schu2470: the fact intense has a straight seat tube and the ability to run a dropper if i remember correctly
  • 10 2
 Also tell any bike manufacturer with the audacity to put seat posts on their bikes: you get a lawsuit, you get a lawsuit, everyone gets a lawsuit!!
  • 7 0
 DP kit
Not interested in that !

Of all the two letter combinations that’s what you ended up with, come on Knolly.
  • 6 0
 I don’t want to be DP’d by a purple knolly either.

But I love this bike. Wonder how it is on flowy trails
  • 1 1
 Dawn Patrol
  • 1 0
 (cues Archer)
  • 2 0
 Are we still doing phrasing?
  • 3 0
 138mm in the rear, 150mm in the front....... Sorry, I'll see myself out.
  • 5 0
 Can someone explain the crazy short head tube lengths??? My current bike (XL V1Banshee Prime) has a 115mm head tube and I am running 75mm spacer and 50mm rise bar, and my saddle is about 4” higher than my bars.
  • 3 0
 It gives the rider the choice of stack height. I would not be able to ride your bike to save my life, I'm a slammed front end guy on all my bikes. Personal preference. Riders like me appreciate seeing this kind of headtube. (I also ride an XL, with a large saddle to bar drop).

There's probably economical incentives to share headtubes between sizes too.
  • 3 0
 Honestly tho, does 3mm make that much of a difference? like enough to make a headline out of it?
  • 3 0
 I think you'll find they're taking the piss bud
  • 3 0
 With that long front end I hope it's still playful and not too difficult to nollie.
  • 1 0
 Still waiting for a new Podium. I know Noel admitted that the gen 2 Podium was DH perfected. But it's 2021 and I'm sure there are refinements that could be made. Also, purple.
  • 3 0
 god dammit these are ugly bikes, that fing linkage, and that pregnant beer belly.
  • 2 2
 I dreamt to have a Knolly for many years. I loved the overbuilt aluminium frames and the general "durability" attitude. Last year I decided to treat myself with my dream frame and I contacted a Knolly dealer to get some feedback before buying one. After hearing about the bad manufacturing tolerances, the rear triangles that needed like 30lbs of weight to move freely without a shock and the constant need to replace bearings/bushings, the dream was over and I left the shop looking for something else.

I'm sorry to say this but the straight seat tube lawsuit put the nail in the coffin forever. The patent office is also to blame in this though if it goes through.
  • 4 0
 Dick Pound Kit for $5310
  • 2 2
 Now that is a color I could live with. Plus that linkage is so cool-looking. Overall, this looks like another highly refined trail bike that can also take some serious abuse. Muy Bueno!
  • 3 0
 Superboost needs to die...
  • 1 0
 3mm more travel, and touting all the benefits of an extra slack sta! Knolly, don't let your marketing department run the show
  • 3 2
 Purple and gold looks awesome. Someone is going to put some fancy I9 wheels on it and have a killer looking steed.
  • 5 3
 Charging only $6210 USD for a horst link aluminum bike? C`mon Knolly...
  • 1 1
 You just don't get it...
  • 1 0
 Seems like they conveniently forgot to mention the weight anywhere in their marketing material.
  • 1 0
 Lost opportunity to increase by 2.99mm rather than 3
  • 1 0
 Why not 140 mm?? Why????
  • 3 0
 As if you could tell the difference
  • 1 1
 You guys should sponsor sam pilgram.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009470
Mobile Version of Website