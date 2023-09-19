Kona Announces New Aluminum Process X

PRESS RELEASE: Kona Bikes
The Process family just got bigger! The carbon Process X
you know and love just got two burly aluminum siblings, the all-new Process X and Process X DH
. Purpose-built for riding hard and fast under the likes of Kona team riders Caleb Holonko, Eddie Reynolds, and Kyleigh Stewart. Both bikes share the same mullet-curious UDH-equipped 162mm travel frame, the DH model even comes stock with a 27.5 rear wheel and a 190mm RockShox Boxxer.
Bash it and thrash it – ripping riders need a bike that can hold up. Kona’s legacy is to deliver more when the riding demands more.
Kona Super Grassroots rider Noah Hofmann
is no stranger to getting rowdy. The EDR and World Cup DH Junior calls bike park Leogang home – where no berm-to-berm gaps or sniper lines are safe from his tires. We figured his creative and burly style, combined with Leogang’s high-speed trails, were the perfect way to illustrate just what the all-new aluminum Process X is capable of. There is the small possibility that, in our brief to Noah, he got surly and burly a little mixed up – no one should keep a shuttle mom waiting!
Process X lovers everywhere asked and we delivered – introducing the aluminum Process X. Designed for progressive riders who want to take their riding to the next level, the Process X can handle long days in the bike park, endless shuttle laps with your mates, or a good-vibes-only jump session. No matter what you throw at it, it’ll be there for the best memories you make.
Playful riders rejoice – introducing the aluminum Process X DH. For downhill enthusiasts who like to ride outside of the lines, no side hit is safe from tires attached to the Process X DH. Agile enough in the rear end to win Whip Offs, yet stable enough to absorb some of the biggest hits and inside lines. It offers you everything you need in a bike to become a park rat overnight.SpecificationsGeometryLeverage
Our suspension is easy to tune and easy to ride. We use a linkage-driven single-pivot design that gives us control over the ride feel. Pivot locations are selected to optimize the suspension feel for whatever you’re riding. In choosing a progressive leverage curve, we’ve prioritized predictability and durability to deliver a workhorse design that will continue to ensure that you won’t miss a single ride – every day is ride day.Anti Squat
For this bike, and the terrain it’s intended for, we strove for relatively low anti-squat so that the suspension isn’t working against you as you throw in a pedal stroke while smashing downhill. If you’re aiming for high alpine gnar, these same anti-squat numbers will give you ultimate traction without losing an enormous amount of pedal efficiency.About Kona:
Since 1988, Kona Bicycles has worked to grow the world of cycling, harboring space for new cyclists and inspiring existing ones to go deeper. Kona specializes in purpose-built mountain, gravel, commuter, bike packing, and e-bikes that are unbound by convention and ready to carry you on countless long, sweet rides.