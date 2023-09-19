Kona Announces New Aluminum Process X

The Process family just got bigger! The carbon Process X you know and love just got two burly aluminum siblings, the all-new Process X and Process X DH. Purpose-built for riding hard and fast under the likes of Kona team riders Caleb Holonko, Eddie Reynolds, and Kyleigh Stewart. Both bikes share the same mullet-curious UDH-equipped 162mm travel frame, the DH model even comes stock with a 27.5 rear wheel and a 190mm RockShox Boxxer.

Bash it and thrash it – ripping riders need a bike that can hold up. Kona’s legacy is to deliver more when the riding demands more.

Process X
Process X – MSRP: USD: $4499 | CAD: $5399
Process X
Process X DH – MSRP: USD: $4699 | CAD: $5399

Process X

Kona Super Grassroots rider Noah Hofmann is no stranger to getting rowdy. The EDR and World Cup DH Junior calls bike park Leogang home – where no berm-to-berm gaps or sniper lines are safe from his tires. We figured his creative and burly style, combined with Leogang’s high-speed trails, were the perfect way to illustrate just what the all-new aluminum Process X is capable of. There is the small possibility that, in our brief to Noah, he got surly and burly a little mixed up – no one should keep a shuttle mom waiting!

Process X

Process X lovers everywhere asked and we delivered – introducing the aluminum Process X. Designed for progressive riders who want to take their riding to the next level, the Process X can handle long days in the bike park, endless shuttle laps with your mates, or a good-vibes-only jump session. No matter what you throw at it, it’ll be there for the best memories you make.

Process X
On the Process X you’ll find a Fox DHX Performance Trunnion  mounted coil shock in the rear
Process X
And a 170mm travel Marzocchi Bomber Z1 fork with Grip Damper up the front.

Process X
Much like its carbon siblings, the Process X has a flip chip between the seatstay and rocker to maintain BB height and geo when swapping between 27.5″ and 29″ wheels.
Process X
We’ve added mounting bolts under the top tube for storing a tool or tube (or both).

Process X
We’ve gone for clean external cable routing for easy maintenance, and as always weve included cable guides for “moto” style brake configurations.

Process X
SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hanger standard is utilized, future-proofing the Process X.

Process X
The Process X drivetrain is a mix of Race Face and Shimano, with a Race Face Aeffect R Crankset with 30th chainring
Process X
...matched up with a Shimano Deore 12spd 10-51t rear derailleur, cassette and chain.

Process X
Up on the bar a Shimano XT shifter keeps the gears changing smoothly.
Process X
Brake wise you’ll find Shimano Deore brake levers pulling on matching Shimano Deore calipers and 203mm RT64 rotors at both ends.

Process X
The bike rolls on WTB KOM Trail i30 TCS rims laced to Shimano hubs front and rear.
Process X
The hoops a shod with a Maxxis Minion DHR II EXO+ TR 3C 29×2.4″ WT (27.5×2.4″ WT on size small) out back and Maxxis Assegai EXO+ TR 3C 29×2.5″ WT up front.

Process X

Process X

Playful riders rejoice – introducing the aluminum Process X DH. For downhill enthusiasts who like to ride outside of the lines, no side hit is safe from tires attached to the Process X DH. Agile enough in the rear end to win Whip Offs, yet stable enough to absorb some of the biggest hits and inside lines. It offers you everything you need in a bike to become a park rat overnight.

Process X
On the Process X DH you’ll find a RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Trunnion mounted rear shock.
Process X
Up front we've spec'd a 190 mm travel RockShox Boxxer Select DebonAir fork.

Process X
Much like its carbon siblings, the Process X DH has a flip chip between the seatstay and rocker to maintain BB height and geo when swapping between 27.5″ and 29″ wheels.
Process X
Custom Kona bump stops protect your frame.

Process X
We’ve gone for clean external cable routing for easy maintenance, and as always we've included cable guides for “moto” style brake configurations.

Process X
SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hanger standard is utilized, future-proofing the Process X.

Process X
The Process X DH drivetrain is a mix of Race Face and SRAM, with a Race Face Aeffect R crankset sporting a 34t chainring and a SXG MRP chainguide
Process X
It's matched up with a SRAM x7 9 speed rear derailleur, a SRAM PG920 11-34t  cassette and KMC X9 chain.

Process X
SRAM Guide T levers and calipers pull up on matching 200mm SRAM Centerline rotors.

Process X
The bike rolls on WTB ST i30 TCS 2.0 rims laced to Formula hubs front and rear.
Process X
The wheels are shod with a Maxxis Minion DHR II DH 27.5×2.4″ WT out back and Maxxis Assegai DH 29×2.5″ WT up front.

Process X
Kona Factory Team Rider Kyleigh Stewart throwing shapes on the Process X DH at Sun Peaks Bike Park.

Specifications

Process X

Geometry

Process X

Leverage

Our suspension is easy to tune and easy to ride. We use a linkage-driven single-pivot design that gives us control over the ride feel. Pivot locations are selected to optimize the suspension feel for whatever you’re riding. In choosing a progressive leverage curve, we’ve prioritized predictability and durability to deliver a workhorse design that will continue to ensure that you won’t miss a single ride – every day is ride day.

Anti Squat

For this bike, and the terrain it’s intended for, we strove for relatively low anti-squat so that the suspension isn’t working against you as you throw in a pedal stroke while smashing downhill. If you’re aiming for high alpine gnar, these same anti-squat numbers will give you ultimate traction without losing an enormous amount of pedal efficiency.

Process X

About Kona: Since 1988, Kona Bicycles has worked to grow the world of cycling, harboring space for new cyclists and inspiring existing ones to go deeper. Kona specializes in purpose-built mountain, gravel, commuter, bike packing, and e-bikes that are unbound by convention and ready to carry you on countless long, sweet rides.

  • 3 1
 Shame they didnt leave the wide range cassette and dropper on the DH build, its not like the extra weight is tragic on a park orientated bike
  • 2 0
 If it's park oriented, don't you think there will be other ways to get to the top?
  • 4 4
 Guide T brakes, Formula hubs, cheap WTB rims and an X7 rear mech?! That is not a downhill bike that is a f'in death trap. I hate to be cynical but I genuinely couldn't be paid to ride that on a real DH track
  • 1 0
 unridable for shure... lol
  • 3 1
 A lot harder has been riden on a lot less. Maybe improve your riding instead of only relying on high end components to do the job for you.
  • 1 0
 @Iridebicicletas: I think the real point is: asking 4,7k for this is a joke
  • 1 0
 @Iridebicicletas: Not in a bike that costs almost 5K, though...
  • 1 0
 Maybe bring the editor back in. They keep rolling and lacing wheels repeatedly.
  • 1 0
 Noah, you dick, don't make your mama wait.





