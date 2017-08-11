New Kona Process Carbon: EWS Spy Shots - Crankworx Whistler 2017



Kona has a new Process. The team will be contesting the EWS at Whistler Crankworx aboard the new bike, which Kona hoped we would not say too much about. It looks like an evolutionary step, with improvements in the chassis. The downtube is enlarged, while the top tube has been slenderized. The bottom bracket area is widened and the derailleur option has been scrapped. Check out the photos while we try to dig up some more info.

























