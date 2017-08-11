FIRST LOOK

New Kona Process Carbon: EWS Spy Shots - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 11, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
2018 Kona Process

Kona has a new Process. The team will be contesting the EWS at Whistler Crankworx aboard the new bike, which Kona hoped we would not say too much about. It looks like an evolutionary step, with improvements in the chassis. The downtube is enlarged, while the top tube has been slenderized. The bottom bracket area is widened and the derailleur option has been scrapped. Check out the photos while we try to dig up some more info.

2018 Kona Process

2018 Kona Process

2018 Kona Process

2018 Kona Process

2018 Kona Process


59 Comments

  • + 20
 man vital is beating pinkbike to all the spy shots.
  • + 2
 Every time! They must have some former fbi agents there
  • + 17
 The most important part of this is the water bottle cage INSIDE the triangle
  • + 1
 Yep, Something so simple sure can be a deal breaker!
  • + 13
 It could be their remedy to slash at next year EWS.
  • + 7
 These pictures are definitely adding fuel to that fire.
  • + 8
 To keep it away from photogs, they had to stache it.
  • + 5
 @LCW1: I hope the photographer didn't trek too far to get this shot.
  • + 3
 It looks like Kona's got the ticket to ride.
  • + 2
 the new process sure seems like a great bike to session at whistler.
  • + 2
 This is a mad-one! Kona is ready to get "looks like a" back
  • + 11
 Looks like an evolution of the Kona Carbon Operator.
  • + 4
 So many spies in the whistler lift lines that Im starting to think PB took a tip from Trump and is covertly working with Putin and the Russians.
  • + 1
 Yep, saw Connor Fearon with it at WC but couldn'the snap a picture of it since they were constantly hiding it. It also had a rad " no photo" logo on ithe, which was extremely rad ! Will I sell my process for this one ? Is this even better than a process ? Can't be..
  • + 4
 No, just keep riding your ibex
  • + 1
 As one who owns a 2015 167 ,an owned a raced a 2013 Process and a 2012 Entourage DLX . To me it looks like they based it off the Entourage with a more pedal friendly seat tube angle . I did see some other images of a blue carbon version and a alloy 29" version of a 153 . Looking like some nice stuff out of them a finally a long awaited for carbon enduro style frame .
  • + 4
 Looks like an operator lol
  • + 1
 Definitely doesn't look like a process. And this bottle cage? Wasn't it designed on the previous model under the downtube in purpose, so we could learn to differentiate between cow's and horse's fecies by taste?
  • + 2
 I prefer the earthier cow taste personally.
  • + 0
 huh - no horst link? That is a bit surprising. If you can go to a more advanced rear suspension set up without incurring any fees, why would you not? Not that the traditional single pivot isn't a good setup, but breaking properties can be tuned more independently with horst with most other things being equal - so why not make the change?

other than that - looks burly, looks nice Smile
  • + 2
 I might be wrong but It seems like this suspension platform is on everyones new bikes these days. And the trunnion mount seems to be propagating widely as well.
  • + 5
 If I'm not mistaken, the patent has expired so there is no licensing fees on horst links.
  • - 2
 If you're going to have a single pivot, then why not build it a little more burly, rather than have seperate seat stays to drive the rocker... It's style over function. They will still fail at the yolk behind the BB.
  • + 1
 @downhillnirvana: take a closer look dude.
  • + 5
 kona doesn't horst, then it would be a norco, or a transition.. plenty of modern single pivots on the market, all kona's and cannondales
  • + 1
 i actually think horst link is better under any aspects as far as performances go, but switching to it would cost more and take longer, because you'd have to design a complete new suspension other than just adjusting and tuning your well trusted bike. just my thought though
  • + 0
 @kahn22: around how many pivots does the rear axle move?
  • + 2
 @downhillnirvana: that first sentence doesn't even make sense, how can anyone agree or disagree?
  • + 1
 @downhillnirvana: Horst Link requires the pivot to be between the axle and main pivot. As the second pivot is up on the seatstay, it's affecting the leverage rate onto the rocker link/shock alone, and not the axle path (which is a set curve because... It should be obvious why the axle path is not variable).
  • + 2
 @downhillnirvana: He was talking about the separate seatstays you mentioned. They're not.
  • + 2
 I've always said if they make this bike in carbon I'd actually build it up, my tools and stand are ready Kona Smile
  • + 1
 Why is it that everyone respects when Norco ask for no pics of their prototype bikes, but when others do it, they're fair game?
  • + 2
 Norco has thugs that hang you out of your whistler window upside down shaking you until you give up the info.
  • + 2
 Forget the horst link, single pivot whatever whatever... im no internet engineer. I just like the color scheme!!!
  • + 1
 ...and the derailleur option has been scrapped. It's great that more manufacturers are bringing out bikes with gearboxes!
  • + 2
 Lemme tell you what's on everyone's mind, Emily Batty! #lookslikeasession
  • + 2
 Never seen a garmin mount between your legs before...is that full Enduro?
  • + 2
 Well time to break my 167 and ride the warranty train!....
  • + 2
 You missed the picture of the no photos graphic on the side.
  • + 1
 Is that a specialized z-cage and multitool, or is someone else making an integrated bottle cage/tool holder now?
  • + 1
 still needs a water bottle under the downtube... and i am going to go ahead and say that its a 29er...
  • + 1
 Funny how it looks like it has a Specialized SWAT bottle and tool holder...
  • + 1
 Surprised they have not switched from the single pivot yet.
  • + 1
 Who's riding it? I think Kangas is their only EWS rider?
  • + 2
 Looks good
  • + 2
 Nomad Color
  • + 4
 On a better looking bike Wink
  • + 1
 New slopestyle kona bikes
  • + 1
 Yusssssssssssssss
  • + 1
 Travel??
  • + 1
 Baby Operator!
  • + 0
 Also, is that still a PF BB?
  • + 0
 Looks like a...
  • + 18
 ...Stinky.
Below threshold threads are hidden

