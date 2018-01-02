Team CRC Mavic Leave Downhill Racing to Focus on Enduro

Following Team CRC Mavic's hugely successful 2017 season when Sam Hill was crowned the Enduro World Series Champion, in 2018 the team will be focusing all their attention on racing the EWS with three team riders: Sam Hill, Elliott Heap and new rider Kelan Grant.
Team CRC Mavic will be taking a step back from the UCI Downhill World Cup this year, but the team will continue to work closely with Nukeproof to help develop their downhill products.
|With the success of downhill legend Sam Hill at the 2017 Enduro World Series, we’re going to be concentrating on enduro in 2018. With an awesome mix of natural, diverse tracks, plus all the tactics and new venues, the EWS has given Sam a new lease of life.— Nigel Page - Team Manager
Elliott Heap remains on the team after some great results in 2017 as a first year elite rider in downhill. This year, Elliott will focus on the under-21 category of the Enduro World Series. Elliott won the Irish round of the EWS in 2017.
Team CRC Mavic dominated at the EWS round in Wicklow with Elliott Heap winning the Under-21 race, Sam Hill narrowly missing out on first in the Pro Men category and Nigel Page bagging second in the Masters category.
We’re excited to welcome Belfast-based enduro ripper Kelan Grant to the team. His super positive attitude is backed up with some fantastic results in the UK and Ireland, taking wins at the 2017 Ard Rock Enduro, Tweedlove and Red Bull Fox Hunt. Kelan is also the reigning Irish National Enduro Championship.
Here's Kelan winning his qualifying heat at the 2017 Megavalanche on board his Nukeproof Mega 290 Pro:
For Team CRC Mavic, concentrating 100% on one discipline is the right thing to do. After ten amazing years of competing in the UCI Downhill World Cup with some great results and great times, we’ve decided to take a break from downhill racing at World Cup level for this year to concentrate on the EWS and a few other select events.
Now focussing on enduro, we have to say farewell to young ripper Mike Jones, who’ll continue to pursue his goals in downhill. Mike is like part of the family and has had some amazing success as a part of the team with two World Cup podiums, numerous top ten finishes and a fourth place at the World Championships in Andorra.
We wish Mike all the very best for his future and know he will reach his goals! Thanks Mike, it’s been awesome to have you around.
The team remains as Chain Reaction Cycles Mavic, with SRAM, RockShox, Muc-Off, MRP, 100% and Mudhugger as team sponsors. We are very excited and proud to announce we will be partnering with Michelin tyres for 2018. Michelin are probably the most iconic tyre brand in the world and have some amazing enduro tyres and plans for the future that we can't wait to be involved with.
Look out for more news and info about the team after our team camp in February 2018.
We are really excited for a new chapter of the team to begin, bring on 2018!
Cheers, Nigel.
119 Comments
@brodoyouevenbike: DH was never going to make it to the Olympics but I think there is a fair chance that enduro could in the future.
Pro team riders still need similar support too
If teams like CRC are already sending mechanics and spare parts to EWS races for 1 rider, it's a no brainer to expand the team, especially when that 1 rider is Sam Hill.
You are correct in the market size. Even if Enduro doesn't get the viewership of DH, people buy the bikes because of EWS results. You virtually never saw a Yeti around here until Graves started dominating, followed by Rude. Now every yuppie in line at Starbucks has switched from Trek/Spec to Yeti. Those guys know who leads the EWS, they have no clue who Aaron Gwin is.
.
DH doesn't have the same pull it had ten years ago either and certainly not what it had twenty years ago.
And @uskas actual races . . . . .
I don't know about marketing, I also do not necesarely buy what the top guys are riding. I like to take the most educated guess I can and for this I read a lot of reviews and tests and so on.
If more people would do the same effort (for everything, not only biking) instead of following hypes to feed their ego there would be more fairness in the world.
Anyway, if I look at what improved available options for me a lot lately it's mostly EWS, not WCDH or anything UCI related.
I still watch WC DH because I also like riding downhill (not the gnarly stuff these guys are racing on), of the TV format and some really strong characters that race there. But I think with some better EWS coverage (cable cameras, drones , whatever) the WCDH (and UCI together with it) could become redundant. And I don't see why the EWS tracks could not contain some really gnarly stuff that could be avoided only by big time losses (smart chosen chicken lines).
@pargolf8:
Will MTB be free of UCI one day ? EWS, would you please launch it already !!! yes the DWS !!!!
Except DH can actually be exciting...
FWIW I enjoy the EWS but personally think the DH WC is better to watch - the format of the racing makes it easier to present. I can honestly say though that I didn't take the DH results into consideration for my current bike, as it isn't from a team that competes in the DHWC...
This is just marketing man, best exposure and branding wins. Therefore DH > EWS. Ask a marketing guru or advertising guy and theyll say the same - part of my role is being a marketing guy so I have some perspective into how they think. Not that Id call myself an expert - the more I learn the more I realise I dont know.
Im not saying having a team in the EWS doesnt get you exposure, Im saying its nothing like DH.
Logistically, enduro is difficult to cover. But even aside from racing enduros, the bike setup and products run in the EWS can/does influence what I buy for myself.
Im glad your purchasing is influenced by ews. Good for you. Do you want to know what influences my purchasing?
People love WC DH racing and it is a marketable sport as a whole but that doesnt translate to it being a good place to cross-sell other types of bike, the EWS on the other hand doesnt need to cross-market, the mainstay of the performance bike market is trail / enduro bikes - exactly what they ride in the EWS so people care about what the guys are using there.
DH bike sales are tiny compared to other types of riding and unless you have a rider that is either a huge personality on / off the bike like Ratboy / Brendan or a consistant winner like Greg / Gwin you would be suprised at how little exposure brands are getting - Who remembers what bike 12th place was riding?
Marketing of course takes many other forms, of course association to WC racing is great for adverts, prestige and to prop up the image that the products are good enough for the highest level but for smaller brands etc WC DH is still competed in for the love of it as much as anything else.
If you look at say Hill and Nukeproof on insta they combined haven't got as many followers as Gwin for example, DH still rules the roost for the minute...
I agree that having a DH team gets you known, and that as the pinnacle of our sport it is always going to be good marketing. As marketing it IS more powerful than EWS at the moment.
However, my point was that I felt you were underselling the influence of the EWS somewhat, and perhaps overselling DH. The EWS is now a big thing and when it is so applicable to most people's riding I think anyone who uses racing results to inform their purchase will likely look at EWS results as much (if not more) as DH results when that is applicable to what they ride. Those who don't use racing results to inform their purchase will of course be reassured by picking a bike from a brand they recognise (Aaron Gwin will have bought Yt a huge amount of credibility this year for example), and having a DH team is in my opinion a good but relatively small way of achieving this (compared to advertising, Internet reviews, availability in stores, etc.). I think that the level of influence that the DH WC isn't what it was due to a number of factors. I might be wrong (I'm only speaking for myself as you say), but when I look at the hype of Sam Hill and Jared Graves competing in WC events with enduro bikes, I can't think of many DH bikes getting that level of exposure and coverage. That is one example of why I feel there is more of a parity than you suggest.
You really think there are XC guys out there going into shops on Mondays to buy Tallboys or Highballs after Minnaar wins a WC DH? Please.
I would say people have definately gone out and bought more 5010's, hightowers, nomads etc because of ratboy pissing about on them and doing a few EWS races this year than because Minnaar wins WC DH races on a V10.
You think anyone buys the Trek enduro bike (bike of the year for some) because of DH racing? No chance.
Im not saying it doesnt make both brands appealing and make you want to buy their products but its more of an overall brand image creation that directly working to get customers to buy bikes.
Why do you think the top of the range slash is red like the session? It looks good yes but there's more to it than that!
The syndicate effect has been selling bikes for cruz for years, rat going a slightly different path hasn't hindered anything i imagine but santa cruz still put together a full team in his departure because the average joe who doesn't know 50/1 will spot the syndicate...
Look at social media amd compare popularity of WC to EWS athletes.
Name 25 EWS athletes and then name 25 WC athletes.
All the above show how superior WC DH is as an exposure tool in what is a marketing driven "sport".
Most of you are talking about sales, which is related to marketing but theyre not the same thing.
