Lithium-Sulfur Batteries Could Offer a Cheaper, Greener & More Efficient Alternative

Jan 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Giant Reign E

Scientists have engineered a new battery from Lithium-Sulfur cells which is claimed to offer five times the battery life when compared to a normal Lithium-Ion battery.

The international team of scientists working at Melbourne Monash University believe they have finally overcome the hurdle of a short lifespan with a new type of bonding architecture. The new progress means that they have created "unprecedented" battery charge/discharge efficiency in a Lithium-Sulfur battery that could keep a smartphone charged for days or drive an electric vehicle for more than 1000km without recharging.

Until recently, the team working on the project were having major issues with the storage chamber for the sulfur electrodes failing after a small number of cycles. This was leading to a fast deterioration of the battery, shortening its lifespan.

Monash University's Dr Mahdokht Shaibani, the study lead author, told New Atlas: ”Ironically, a main challenge to mass adoption of lithium-sulfur batteries until now, has been that the storage capacity of sulfur electrode is so large that it cannot manage the resultant stress. Instead, it breaks apart, in the same way we might when placed under stress."

Current experiments have now produced results which present efficiency of 99% over 200 cycles of the Lithium-Sulfur battery. “Which to the best of our knowledge is unprecedented for such high capacity electrodes," says Shaibani to New Atlas.

The next steps are further testing to ensure the longevity of the technology but in the near future, they hope to get the batteries installed in electric cars first. But this technology could eventually come to eMTB bikes which might offer a better solution for longer rides than the current crop of Lithium-Ion batteries. Especially if we see more companies offering the ability to fit two batteries to increase a bike useable range.

The Orbea Wild E-Bike already offers the ability to fit two batteries in order to increase the capacity.

They are currently filling a patent for the Lithium-Sulfur batteries, which alongside the performance claims, is also said to be cheaper and better for the environment. The claimed greener eco-credentials for the Lithium-sulfur batteries come from its different production methods, a water-based process. Study co-author Matthew Hill told New Atlas: "This approach not only favors high-performance metrics and long cycle life, but is also simple and extremely low-cost to manufacture, using water-based processes, and can lead to significant reductions in environmentally hazardous waste."

With a claimed cheaper cost, longer life and greener credentials than Lithium-Ion batteries, it seems like if this technology can make it into large-scale production, it will offer a great alternative to Lithium-Ion batteries for eMTB bikes with the potential to bring costs down while also increasing range. Unfortunately, it looks like we won’t be seeing these batteries in the real world for quite some time.

Posted In:
eMTB Industry News


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Jolanda Neff to Take 3 Month Break to Recover From Crash
93560 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'
74454 views
First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup
73993 views
[Updated] Race Rumours Recap: A Run Down of the Holiday Silly Season
62515 views
Bernard Kerr Refused Entry to Anaheim 1 SX Race
53065 views
Field Test: Affordable Trail Bikes - Canyon Spectral AL vs Ibis Ripmo AF
51686 views
The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade
50489 views
The 25 Greatest Riders of the Decade
48956 views

77 Comments

  • 102 31
 If only there was a way to make ebikes greener?? I got nothing. Any of you guys have any ideas? I wonder what would happen if they eliminated the motor altogether? Just a crazy thought, don't mind me.
  • 44 26
 Yeah but how would Joey get to the top of the best flow trails in the area? His health issues ( tightening and soreness of the thighs and calves on steep ascents ) are preventing him from doing the sport he loves.
  • 20 13
 @Boosting: And he gets hot and sweaty and often gets out of breath .
  • 38 18
 @garrisond5: A month ago I would have agreed with you. I hired an ebike as a Christmas present. I covered twice the distance and in the same forest Ive gone to for years, I got to trails I’d never seen before. But get this, I was more shattered after - because I’d cycled for the same amount of time just further - and had more descents to make me grin. Sold.
  • 34 2
 I know you're joking, but seriously, if eBikes mean people are driving to the trailhead less, and riding to the trailhead more, then they're already off the charts in terms of benefit to the planet. It's kinda ridiculous to argue about environmental friendliness of batteries, or carbon vs. aluminum, if you're DRIVING A CAR to a trailhead, which has a much larger impact.
  • 12 2
 @MaN-oF-STeEL: I am with you, my friend!
  • 14 2
 @gumbytex: I don't know about you, but if a trail head were only a mile or two away, I would just ride my bike there anyway. Most trails that people have to drive to are not within reach of an existing e-bike, much less spending any of its existing power riding on those trails, and back home.
  • 4 1
 @streetfighter848: yeah, same here. And unfortunately, I don't see people in my area using eBikes as car replacements. If people shuttle a regular bike, they usually shuttle their eBike too. Sucks.
  • 11 7
 @MaN-oF-STeEL: Percent of people who hate ebikes before they try them: ~100. Percent of people who hate ebikes after they try them: ~0.
  • 3 2
 @MaN-oF-STeEL: so you're saying riding a bike faster than you are used to and 20 pounds heavier for the same amount of time got you more tired? I'm shocked!
  • 5 2
 @heyjohnp: I’ve used an ebike, still hate them
  • 1 0
 @streetfighter848: This has been my experience as well, the whole reason trails exist in a certain area is because that area hasn't been developed (yet). It would be awesome if ebikes took cars off the road but at least around here that is a bit of wishful thinking due to the relative locations of trails and housing.
  • 2 0
 @Boosting: Yes, I’m saying riding a heavier bike with motor assist for a longer distance, for the same amount of time I would have spent on a shorter trail got me a bit more tired than usual. In truth, I was determined not to return it with any juice left so I bled the battery dry and used my fairly fit legs for the last mile or so, which was also a climb. That’s probably what tipped me over to “more tired”. Have you ever been on an ebike? Give it a go and inform your argument. We all enjoy different elements of riding, you may find it’s just not for you but at least you’d be better informed. I suspect you’ll be surprised though.
  • 12 0
 For those who don't track developments in batteries:

Some new miraculous battery technology that's X times better than Lithium Ion batteries gets announced, on average, once a year, for the past three decades. There are always just a few more glitches to iron out before they become mass market items.

We still use Lithium Ion batteries for pretty much everything rechargeable. Make of that what you will.
  • 1 0
 Are you saying the Lipo batteries (the cutting edge of any kind of battery that also tend to catch fire) I've been using in my RC cars for the past 15 years haven't improved in capacity????

Because you'd be right.
  • 2 0
 Battery scientist chiming in here.

This is so true. We will not see any lithium sulfur battery come to the mass market for 10 plus years, and when it does, the e bike market will not be first. My question is of all battery buzz press releases how did pinkbike jump on this one?

Also, 99% efficiency is actually not that great for batteries, if you lose 1% of you battery every charge/discharge, well that is only 100 cycles, assuming no excess material.
  • 1 0
 Correct. If someone actually developed a battery with 5x energy density as lithium ion, we would not be talking about it in accompaniment with ebikes on pinkbike. This would be world changing technology, and the company that held the patent/produced the batteries (if they kwh/$ was better than lithium ion) would be a multi trillion dollar company. This "discovery" probably isn't even notable enough to warrant a thunderf00t video. www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RbwOhM6PUk
  • 1 0
 @GorgeousBeauGaston: exactly. Battery companies do not really talk about the real advances being made, they are just introduced incrementally to the point you generally do not notice them, things will just progressively get better.
  • 1 0
 @thelibatteryguy: I think the article stated 99% over 200 cycles meaning 1% loss for every 200 cycles no?
  • 16 1
 I've never heard of sulfer, is it a mix of sulphur and suffer?
  • 6 5
 except in british english the correct spelling is sulfur, sulphur is the british form.
  • 7 0
 @deeeight: brimstone is my preferred spelling Smile
  • 1 0
 @deeeight: So... English?

I kid I kid. The IUPAC accepted Sulfur before a lot of us were born (depending on who you ask).
  • 7 0
 I think that this is a bit off point really. It seems as though the original article is based purely on science and technology with a few lines from PB about how this could be applied to ebikes. Thats fine and dandy, without a doubt. The real story as I see it is the progression of battery tech which would impact all of our lives out as ide of the bike industry.
  • 2 0
 true but its nice to see it on pb. If anything id rather see it on AXS/Di2/Fox Live tech for batteries that can go way longer between charges
  • 1 0
 The only Ebike article that I’ve accidentally clicked on that has any meaning to my life.
  • 9 1
 “Could”

Journalism at its finest.
  • 8 0
 watt a breakthrough
  • 5 0
 Actually, now that I've read the article... I love the three (!) ways they spell S.
  • 1 0
 I thought there was a new type of more compact battery they were working on that was based on aluminium. So that they would no longer need lithium (which can still be a conflict mineral) and it also didn't need the kind of isolation between different elements (not sure which) which would be necessary in Li-Po and Li-Ion batteries. See, I know little about electronics and it shows. But yeah, I heard someday that they were working on an alumium based battery and that one seemed to me like a better idea.

As for cellphones, of course they can last or weeks on a single charge. Adapt your lifestyle, not your phone.
  • 5 0
 your fucking legs are the greenest choice.
  • 1 0
 arstechnica.com/science/2020/01/will-lithium-sulfur-batteries-be-in-our-future

This article is about the same research and discusses what is actually happening in terms of roadblocks. New methods of energy storage is what we need whether it is bikes, cars, the grid etc.
  • 3 0
 Excited for the electric car implications.
  • 1 0
 this is potentially good news. i plan to get an e-bike when i retire. hopefully batteries and motors are fairly dialed by then.
  • 2 0
 I have a suffer battery in my legs. When my legs have run out of suffer then they feel flat.
  • 1 1
 theres a bigger picture here everyone, basically means we use less and less fossil fuels. makes everything better, not just ebikes. imagine shuttling for a whole day on a legit, electric truck?
  • 1 0
 Guess what these batteries don't magically appear. You have mine to get the minerals to make the battery. Google that if you think it's green. And how are we going to dispose of them after there junk? How many people are going to pay to get rid of them? Most will end up in a landfill.
  • 1 0
 My local recycling centre takes all battery types, for free. Used lithium batteries have some value to recyclers, so it's unlikely you'll have to pay to dispose of them. If the recycling methods improve we could possibly get paid for them in the future, like we do now for lead acid batteries
  • 1 0
 @andrew9: And how are we going to change how we mine and produce these "green" batteries?
  • 3 0
 oh great, another battery standard to buy into...
  • 5 3
 Dope stuff, can't wait for a revolution !
  • 2 0
 Well you’re probably gonna have to wait. A lot. I have seen dozens of those lab technologies that were promising (if you want to believe in them) but hav significant limitations (200 cycles?). Guess what? We still have Li-ion as top technology. I wish I was wrong, I’d love to charge my phone every week (like in the 90s Big Grin ). Future will tell.
  • 1 0
 e-bikes that don't look like pregnant guppies can only be a good thing, right?
  • 1 0
 It guts me to acknowledge this - but the creeping domination of e bikes is unstoppable................................
  • 5 4
 May need to go back and proofread a bit brother.
  • 3 0
 I've noticed that the articles on here are getting really bad for writing style, grammar, and spelling. I understand they don't hire actual writers but maybe they should hire an editor.
  • 2 0
 So how do you spell sulfure/sulfer/sulphure?
  • 2 0
 Sulfur*****
  • 2 2
 And there's the usual lack of "editing" of a story on pink bike... its spelled Sulfur not Sulfer...
  • 1 0
 sulphur
/ˈsʌlfə/
Learn to pronounce
noun
noun: sulfur
1.
the chemical element of atomic number 16, a yellow combustible non-metal.
"we should use coal which contains less sulphur"
2.
an American butterfly with predominantly yellow wings that may bear darker patches.
verb
verb: sulfur
disinfect or fumigate with sulphur.
  • 2 1
 I don’t know what it is and I don’t care
  • 1 0
 It makes sense: an spawn from hell should contain some sulphur in it.
  • 1 0
 More efficient alternative.... pedal you lazy @&*#
  • 1 0
 A greener alternative: no motor...
  • 1 0
 So could a gym membership
  • 1 0
 When it's available it's real.
  • 4 5
 Maybe... Juuust maybe we could reduce the carbon footprint of bicycles by, you know, actually pedaling them?
  • 8 3
 Do you ride to work every day? Do you drive an electric car? This tech will reduce carbon emission and possibly help save the planet. Quit whinging about your moral objections to E-bikes. If you prefer pedal power, that's great, so do I, but there's a bigger picture here.
  • 6 3
 You have to actually pedal Class-1 eMTB too! Bicycles, motor or not, still have to be manufactured. If you think the motor/battery are the only non-eco-friendly parts of bicycles, then you don't know much about the bike industry...
  • 4 2
 @superkeen: While it may help save emissions from automobiles it still creates more emissions compared to a standard bike. Pedal bikes don't involve mining lithium and other rare earth elements. don't forget this is pinkbike not the national news so the focus here is bikes not looking at how this will affect the "bigger picture"
  • 1 0
 @superkeen: Keeno getting madddddd
  • 2 0
 @ScandiumRider: So your argument is since bikes are already not fully eco friendly we shouldn't worry about making them even worse? lol
  • 1 0
 When I die I want astronauts to be able to see my carbon footprint from space. And no.. I don't care about your kids.
  • 1 0
 @ali-chapple: Lol not really, but it's it pretty ironic. Pinkbike is definitely the wrong forum for this debate.
  • 3 3
 Who cares?
Wink
  • 1 1
 Earth does
  • 1 0
 @Lasse2000: …
Winking smiley...
For a reason.
If it's really a huge improvement, great. I'm a huge treehugger. I also like to poke fun at emtbs.
  • 3 0
 @Lasse2000: Earth will be here long after we are all gone.
  • 1 0
 @Lasse2000: I have a bridge to sell you
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.018885
Mobile Version of Website