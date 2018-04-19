PRESS RELEASES

Saracen's New 29er DH Monster Isn't Available To Buy (Just Yet...)

Apr 19, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Saracen Team Myst

PRESS RELEASE: Saracen

Being just days away from a new World Cup season is exciting enough, but here at Saracen we’re doubly excited because not only have we been sunning ourselves in Croatia for the last two months (we haven’t) we have a brand-new bike ready to go. That’s right, the Myst is back, and it’s better than ever.

Saracen Team Myst
Saracen Team Myst

And this isn’t a tweak or a refinement, this is a full-on new ride engineered from the ground up to be tougher, nimbler and faster than ever before.

Actually, to be honest, it’s two new bikes because this Myst comes in 27.5” and 29” versions, both designed to have the same characteristics and give the Madison Saracen boys the choice of wheel sizes without any difference in handling or performance so they can choose whichever they want depending on where they’re racing.

Saracen Team Myst

Matt Walker's a big fan of the 29er and Danny Hart is keen to try both, it just made sense to give Matt, Danny and Alex Marin as much choice as possible as they attack the new season.

The new frame features an updated linkage curve, which has been in development for the last five years on the world cup circuit with our design engineer Ryan Carroll working closely with Team Manager Will Longden.

Saracen Team Myst
Saracen Team Myst

Saracen Team Myst
Saracen Team Myst

We have also changed the rear end, widening it to 157mm with a new adjustable dropout system allowing riders to change wheelbase depending on the demands of the course. So no matter whether it’s a straight drag race or a twisting, technical nightmare, the Myst is ready. One thing carried over from the existing bike is the head tube, which allows the riders to fine tune the front-centre by +/- 5mm depending on their preference.

bigquotesWe have worked really hard to get this brand new Myst to the point that it will give Danny, Matt and Alex every opportunity to push themselves all the way in this world cup season. A lot of blood, sweat and tears have gone into getting it here for Croatia and we can’t wait to see how the team gets on. It’s a hugely exciting time for us as a brand and we reckon the new Myst is our best design yet.Simon Wild, Saracen Product Manager

Saracen Team Myst
Saracen Team Myst

bigquotesIt’s been great to be part of this project, which initially started with developing a 29er and ended up with two fantastic new bikes, that are born out of the proven Saracen Myst pedigree and all the knowledge and feedback from years of World Cup racing. I can’t wait to get stuck into the race season now and see where the riders can take these bikes.Will Longden, Madison Saracen Manager

This season, the new Myst is a strictly team-only affair. The only place you can see this bike is flying along downhill tracks under Madison Saracen riders with a production version on the cards later down the line.

For more information on Saracen, visit www.saracen.co.uk.


MENTIONS: @SaracenBikes


Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
105471 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
68501 views
Garbaruk 10 x 50 Wide-Range 11-Speed Cassette for SRAM XD Drivers - Review
57866 views
What the Heck is a Down-Country Bike? - Opinion
53558 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
53290 views
The Complete Guide to the 2018 UCI World Cup Downhill Tracks
47858 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
46811 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
45266 views

3 Comments

  • + 2
 How many minutes before someone tries to apply the UCI road rules to this and say it needs to be on sale to be raced?
  • + 2
 "Hey look ! We have 2 brand new bikes but you can't touch them !" Frown
  • + 1
 Threaded nuts as boost spacers you got to be kiddin'...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025531
Mobile Version of Website