New Men's Apparel and Protection Randoms - Eurobike 2021

Dakine Dewit Jacket and Pants

Materials: 100% recycled polyester faced 3L, C0 DWR 100% PE Membrane

Colors: Black / Sizes: S-XXL / MSRP: $290 USD - jacket, $225.00 - pants

Dakine Thrillium HW Pants

Materials: Winter Wt 96% Nylon, 4% Spandex 8 OZ/YD2

Colors: Black / Sizes: S-XXL / MSRP $180.00 USD

Sombrio Vanquish Jersey, Shorts, and Pants

Jersey Details: Materials: Duramesh, Endurexx, Optical micro-fiber / Colors: Milky Coffee, Black/Orange / Sizes: S-XXL / MSRP $129.00 USD

Shorts Details: Materials: Quattro Flex Dura / Colors: Milky Coffee, Black / Sizes: S-XXL / MSRP $199.00 USD

Pants Details: Materials: Quattro Flex Dura / Colors: Milky Coffee, Black / Sizes: XS-XXL / MSRP $219.00 USD

sombriocartel.com

Dainese HGR Short and Long Sleeve Jerseys

HGR LS Jersey Details: Materials: Sensitive fabrics 73% Polyamide 27% Elastane / Colors: Sage Green, Gray / Sizes: XS-XXL / MSRP € 89.95

HGR SS Jersey Details: Materials: Sensitive fabrics 73% Polyamide 27% Elastane / Colors: Dark Brown Coffee, Black / Sizes: XS-XXL / MSRP € 79.95



Dainese HGR Pants and Shorts

HGR Pants Details: Materials: 90% Polyamide 10% Elastane / Colors: Black / Sizes: XS-XXL / MSRP € 129.95

HGR Shorts Details: Materials: 89% Polyamide 11% Elastane / Colors: Black / Sizes: XS-XXL / MSRP € 169.95

dainese.com

Dainese Rival Pro Knee Guards

Rival Pro Knee Guard Materials: Knee Cap Plate 100% Steel / (Protector Area) 100% Pvc / (Sock) 90% Pes + 10% Ea / 100% Pes, Run-Resistant mesh

Materials: Colors: Black / Sizes: XS-XL / MSRP € 119.95

dainese.com

Autumn is on the doorstep and Dakine has released the Dewit lineup of apparel with plenty of room to pedal through the darker days. The jacket is made up of a DWR treated membrane with a 20K/3L waterproofing/breathability rating. There are two large chest pockets and a 2" dropped hem to cover the waist overlap at the back. The 4-way stretch construction ergo-cut is lightweight with elastic cuffs, but has room for a helmet inside the hood, should the weather get really nasty.Pants are a go to choice for many riders through the winter slop, keeping you cleaner and drier. The Dewit pants share the same materials and styling as the jacket, also with an elastic waist band and cuff. You'll also find the addition of a zipper near the ankle closure to pull them on and off easily. Availability is estimated for mid-September for both garments.The Thrillium Heavy Weight pants are a premium pant for severe winter conditions with some ventilation on the waist and inner thigh so you won't overheat. Flexibility isn't forgotten about with stretch panels built into a slimmer gravity fit than the Dewit pants. There are two traditional hand pockets and one thigh pocket lower down the left leg. A quick-release waist buckle keeps things simple to use and shouldn't pop open as easy as a snap button. Availability is estimated for mid-September.Sombrio is bringing some strong coffee vibes to their Vanquish kit, which will launch in the spring of 2022. The jersey, pants, and shorts are available in black for those that like to fly under the radar, but at this time, only the drawings were available, so the colors could appear a little different in person.The standard fitting long sleeve jersey is made up of multi-material panels that is antibacterial and moisture wicking with a drop back hem. It has a handy little microfibre wipe inside the waist hem for keeping your eyewear clean.Sombrio enters the trouser market with under the Vanquish line with a DWR treated 4-way stretch material. a seamless crotch keeps things comfortable while pedalling seated and the fly and wait have velcro closures. Laser cut ventilation is added to the lumbar and things, plus there is an extra-small size added for this model. The Vanquish shorts use the same materials and features and are available in the same colorways as the pants and jersey.The HGR line of apparel is designed around enduro style riding with natural colors and minimal branding resulting in a clean look. The long sleeve jersey is a slightly more robust with durable panels on the elbows, while the short sleeve option features venting on the back and shoulders. The Sensitive fabric is quick drying and both jerseys come in size XS to XXL.Dainese's lightweight HGR pants and shorts give a minimalist look with a tight cut below the knee of the trousers. They both incorporate a Hook Button glove attachment at the waist for easy storage, keeping the two side hand pockets free for more essential goods. The waist closure is revised with Slide-Fit, a multi-loop and hook style fastener and both garments are made up of a high-tenacity nylon blend.The Rival Pro knee pads look to be a beefed up version of the popular Trail Skins series. The ventilated sleeve type pad is kept in place with two silicone backed elastics cuffs with another stretchy, built-in strap above the calf muscle. On top of the Auxagon-style absorbing technology is a steel knee cap, inspired by Dainese's rich motorcycle racing background. The auxetic structure become thicker when stretched from absorbing an impact. It allows air to freely flow through 45% of the protection area.