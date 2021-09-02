New Men's Apparel and Protection Randoms - Eurobike 2021

Dakine Dewit Jacket and Pants
Autumn is on the doorstep and Dakine has released the Dewit lineup of apparel with plenty of room to pedal through the darker days. The jacket is made up of a DWR treated membrane with a 20K/3L waterproofing/breathability rating. There are two large chest pockets and a 2" dropped hem to cover the waist overlap at the back. The 4-way stretch construction ergo-cut is lightweight with elastic cuffs, but has room for a helmet inside the hood, should the weather get really nasty.
Pants are a go to choice for many riders through the winter slop, keeping you cleaner and drier. The Dewit pants share the same materials and styling as the jacket, also with an elastic waist band and cuff. You'll also find the addition of a zipper near the ankle closure to pull them on and off easily. Availability is estimated for mid-September for both garments.
Materials:Dakine Thrillium HW Pants
100% recycled polyester faced 3L, C0 DWR 100% PE MembraneDetails:
Colors: Black / Sizes: S-XXL / MSRP: $290 USD - jacket, $225.00 - pants / More info: dakine.com
The Thrillium Heavy Weight pants are a premium pant for severe winter conditions with some ventilation on the waist and inner thigh so you won't overheat. Flexibility isn't forgotten about with stretch panels built into a slimmer gravity fit than the Dewit pants. There are two traditional hand pockets and one thigh pocket lower down the left leg. A quick-release waist buckle keeps things simple to use and shouldn't pop open as easy as a snap button. Availability is estimated for mid-September.
Materials:
Winter Wt 96% Nylon, 4% Spandex 8 OZ/YD2Details:
Colors: Black / Sizes: S-XXL / MSRP $180.00 USD / More info: dakine.com
Sombrio Vanquish Jersey, Shorts, and Pants
Sombrio is bringing some strong coffee vibes to their Vanquish kit, which will launch in the spring of 2022. The jersey, pants, and shorts are available in black for those that like to fly under the radar, but at this time, only the drawings were available, so the colors could appear a little different in person.
The standard fitting long sleeve jersey is made up of multi-material panels that is antibacterial and moisture wicking with a drop back hem. It has a handy little microfibre wipe inside the waist hem for keeping your eyewear clean.
Sombrio enters the trouser market with under the Vanquish line with a DWR treated 4-way stretch material. a seamless crotch keeps things comfortable while pedalling seated and the fly and wait have velcro closures. Laser cut ventilation is added to the lumbar and things, plus there is an extra-small size added for this model. The Vanquish shorts use the same materials and features and are available in the same colorways as the pants and jersey.
Jersey Details:
Materials: Duramesh, Endurexx, Optical micro-fiber / Colors: Milky Coffee, Black/Orange / Sizes: S-XXL / MSRP $129.00 USD Shorts Details:
Materials: Quattro Flex Dura / Colors: Milky Coffee, Black / Sizes: S-XXL / MSRP $199.00 USD Pants Details:
Materials: Quattro Flex Dura / Colors: Milky Coffee, Black / Sizes: XS-XXL / MSRP $219.00 USD More info: sombriocartel.com
Dainese HGR Short and Long Sleeve Jerseys
The HGR line of apparel is designed around enduro style riding with natural colors and minimal branding resulting in a clean look. The long sleeve jersey is a slightly more robust with durable panels on the elbows, while the short sleeve option features venting on the back and shoulders. The Sensitive fabric is quick drying and both jerseys come in size XS to XXL.
HGR LS Jersey Details: Materials: Sensitive fabrics 73% Polyamide 27% Elastane / Colors: Sage Green, Gray / Sizes: XS-XXL / MSRP € 89.95 Dainese HGR Pants and Shorts
HGR SS Jersey Details: Materials: Sensitive fabrics 73% Polyamide 27% Elastane / Colors: Dark Brown Coffee, Black / Sizes: XS-XXL / MSRP € 79.95
Dainese's lightweight HGR pants and shorts give a minimalist look with a tight cut below the knee of the trousers. They both incorporate a Hook Button glove attachment at the waist for easy storage, keeping the two side hand pockets free for more essential goods. The waist closure is revised with Slide-Fit, a multi-loop and hook style fastener and both garments are made up of a high-tenacity nylon blend.
HGR Pants Details:Dainese Rival Pro Knee Guards
Materials: 90% Polyamide 10% Elastane / Colors: Black / Sizes: XS-XXL / MSRP € 129.95 HGR Shorts Details:
Materials: 89% Polyamide 11% Elastane / Colors: Black / Sizes: XS-XXL / MSRP € 169.95 More info: dainese.com
The Rival Pro knee pads look to be a beefed up version of the popular Trail Skins series. The ventilated sleeve type pad is kept in place with two silicone backed elastics cuffs with another stretchy, built-in strap above the calf muscle. On top of the Auxagon-style absorbing technology is a steel knee cap, inspired by Dainese's rich motorcycle racing background. The auxetic structure become thicker when stretched from absorbing an impact. It allows air to freely flow through 45% of the protection area.
Rival Pro Knee Guard Materials:
Knee Cap Plate 100% Steel / (Protector Area) 100% Pvc / (Sock) 90% Pes + 10% Ea / 100% Pes, Run-Resistant mesh Materials:
Colors: Black / Sizes: XS-XL / MSRP € 119.95More info: dainese.com
Man us mountain bikers are crazy we will spend $ 8,000 on a bike that we need serviced every month, we will spend $250 for some plastic pants that don't even breathe, don't even get me started on mtb jerseys... people will spend $70 for a overpriced long sleeved polyester shirt that has some logo of a company that either sells overpriced suspension or overpriced bikes. At least put pockets on them like a road riders jerseys. so I don't need to shell out money for a fanny pack Oh, wait its a hip pack sorry.
Isn't it great being a mountain biker...
