Commencal Announces New Meta Power TR

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

New Meta Power TR: Power to the Trail

Let's give POWER to the TRAIL!

RANGE

All specs & prices on COMMENCAL Websites :

TR is for TRAIL. Trail riding, trail centres, homemade trails… We certainly use the word in many contexts! Here is our Meta Power TR. Quite simply, our version of what Trail means; up, down, jump, play and repeat, again and again.This is the lively, responsive and impulsive power that we wanted! It’s the perfect bike to get the most fun out of on the majority of trails around the world! With 150mm travel on the front and 140mm on the back, it's made for those who believe that having a playful bike whatever the terrain is the most important thing.Like all new generations of Meta Power, the Meta Power TR is equipped with the latest Shimano motor, the EP8. It’s quieter, more powerful and more energy efficient. And when we talk about the new Shimano EP8, we mean a new 630Wh battery too. For an all-day adventure or just a few laps at your local trail centre, whatever you please.This Meta Power TR has been designed to be very different to the Meta Power. For example, the geometry has been specifically worked upon for the intended use of the bike. The seat tube angle (77.5°) and the head tube angle (64.5°) are relatively straight for optimal pedalling position when tackling the most technical climbs.A new kinematic has been calculated for this one. It’s built around the "Contact System 4bar Linkage," which is a system designed to bring both more dynamism and efficiency to pedalling.In addition, two positions are available on the rocker extension thanks to the "flip chip" and are therefore easily modifiable. This change affects the height of the bottom bracket and the head tube and seat tube angles, therefore completely changing the behaviour of the bike. You then have the choice between a lively and reactive bike, or a stable bike optimized for the most demanding descents. Whatever position is chosen, the kinematics have been designed to enable excellent grip on small impacts and comfort during the suspension travel.As always, the finishing details have also occupied the time of our engineers. The engine mount has been designed to use one of the advantages of the EP8 - its reduced size. The engine guard has high impact resistance. It’s better integrated into the general line of the bike thanks to a right-side engine cover specific to Meta Power.The charging plug is located on the engine mount for easy access. The new, more compact chain guide is also attached directly to the engine mount. Finally, the routing on the chain stays has been worked on to avoid friction with the frame paint. All of these details make the difference.In our offices in Andorra, the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand or Chile, many staff have already decided to make the Meta Power TR their bike for 2021!The bike is available for pre-order now. Prices from $4,999 up to $7,199