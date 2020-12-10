Commencal Announces New Meta Power TR

Dec 10, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

New Meta Power TR: Power to the Trail

TR is for TRAIL. Trail riding, trail centres, homemade trails… We certainly use the word in many contexts! Here is our Meta Power TR. Quite simply, our version of what Trail means; up, down, jump, play and repeat, again and again.

This is the lively, responsive and impulsive power that we wanted! It’s the perfect bike to get the most fun out of on the majority of trails around the world! With 150mm travel on the front and 140mm on the back, it's made for those who believe that having a playful bike whatever the terrain is the most important thing.



2021 Commencal Meta AM


2021 Commencal Meta AM

Like all new generations of Meta Power, the Meta Power TR is equipped with the latest Shimano motor, the EP8. It’s quieter, more powerful and more energy efficient. And when we talk about the new Shimano EP8, we mean a new 630Wh battery too. For an all-day adventure or just a few laps at your local trail centre, whatever you please.




This Meta Power TR has been designed to be very different to the Meta Power. For example, the geometry has been specifically worked upon for the intended use of the bike. The seat tube angle (77.5°) and the head tube angle (64.5°) are relatively straight for optimal pedalling position when tackling the most technical climbs.




A new kinematic has been calculated for this one. It’s built around the "Contact System 4bar Linkage," which is a system designed to bring both more dynamism and efficiency to pedalling.




In addition, two positions are available on the rocker extension thanks to the "flip chip" and are therefore easily modifiable. This change affects the height of the bottom bracket and the head tube and seat tube angles, therefore completely changing the behaviour of the bike. You then have the choice between a lively and reactive bike, or a stable bike optimized for the most demanding descents. Whatever position is chosen, the kinematics have been designed to enable excellent grip on small impacts and comfort during the suspension travel.




As always, the finishing details have also occupied the time of our engineers. The engine mount has been designed to use one of the advantages of the EP8 - its reduced size. The engine guard has high impact resistance. It’s better integrated into the general line of the bike thanks to a right-side engine cover specific to Meta Power.




The charging plug is located on the engine mount for easy access. The new, more compact chain guide is also attached directly to the engine mount. Finally, the routing on the chain stays has been worked on to avoid friction with the frame paint. All of these details make the difference.




In our offices in Andorra, the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand or Chile, many staff have already decided to make the Meta Power TR their bike for 2021!

Let's give POWER to the TRAIL!




RANGE




The bike is available for pre-order now. Prices from $4,999 up to $7,199

All specs & prices on COMMENCAL Websites :

Europe
USA
Canada
Australia
New Zealand
Chile
Mexico
Reunion Island




46 Comments

  • 37 2
 That's one sexy ebike, take note Pivot...
  • 1 0
 Commencal are killing it in racing and bike design at the moment. Only thing that really hurts to see is a pretty terrible spec on the entry level despite it costing almost a $1000 more than my 2018 edition mid-range model.
  • 11 0
 I love how Commencal waited til Pivot released their e bike so they could one up them. lol
  • 31 23
 My view on e-bikes:

They are consistent with the direction our society is heading in general- the easy way out. Hard work and grit are concepts of the past, people nowadays demand instant gratification. That trail that tool a year to build by hand with blood, sweat and tears? Now can be lapped in a fraction of the time with minimal effort. Sure, e-bikes have their place, but it is likely they will soon become a normalcy in the mountain bike industry and diminish what it means to "earn your turns"
  • 40 12
 Do you take your bike to the trails on your horse-drawn carriage, or are you in with the group of people who have given up on hard work and grit, and gotten one of those new, fancy motorcars?
  • 18 9
 @ScandiumRider: E-bikes as a means of transportation? All for it. Recreation? Entirely different subject
  • 7 4
 Same thing all the old dudes said when people started riding full suspension bikes. No one will take away our non eBikes, different strokes my friend. Trail maintenance and building will get more sophisticated to handle it.
  • 8 10
 Hey grandpa, take your Calvinist work ethic tirades back to Facebook. Ebikes sell because they are fun, which is the entire point of hobbies/cycling. Work should not be tied to fun. Kill the boss in your head that tells you otherwise.
  • 9 2
 Soon they’ll be skipping the riding and hitting the crack pipe for that instant rush.
  • 5 4
 @askmeaboutmywheelsize: Transportation and recreation are indeed different subjects, and ebikes are applicable to both. Sorry.
  • 4 2
 I would choose e-bike over regular bike for local rides any time; You can do more downhill runs and have more fun for same amount effort;

people ditches horses in favor of the cars 100 ys ago, we everybody complaint about pedal assist?
People use heart rate assists, hearing assistance, any other type of devices that enhance human ability to accomplish some task
  • 9 0
 @askmeaboutmywheelsize: If only the definition of recreation wasn't completely personal. I like riding pedal bikes but I also like stuffing hot dogs in my face while binge watching Christmas rom-coms. Who are we to tell other people how to have their fun?

Some of this e-bike hate comes from people taking their riding to seriously. You don't always need to "earn" your fun through physical exercise. Maybe you "earned" it working two weeks of 12 hours shifts and just want to get outside. Or maybe you "earned" it by starting a lifestyle change and need some assistance to get outside more be able to enjoy it. Either way it's not stopping you from reveling in a good bit of pedaling for your own recreation.
  • 3 1
 @askmeaboutmywheelsize: So you're against bike parks and shuttle services too? I want to do twice the amount of descending in the same amount of time, and that's ok. I want to ride trails that have no shuttle access as if they did, and that's ok. You don't want to ride an ebike, and that's ok too!
  • 1 0
 I have a hard time completely dumping on e-bikes when I enjoy riding lifts from time to time and this entire rant could apply to resorts with just a word change. I really like not having to earn my turns sometimes. Same as most skiiers.
  • 7 0
 While the balance of the design appears reasonable, taller riders simply must protest. Any manufacturer that produces an XL size with reach of 510 and a stack of ONLY 613, with all due respect, has no clue of real world human body proportions. The error in design is in trying to size (per Commencal website) an XL to a height range from 188cm to 210cm. I am a 193cm rider, and I guarantee you I'd require 3" of spacers to even begin to get the bars near the right height. That is an absurd stack spec for an XL size.
  • 3 0
 @drdualie Gazillion +++++;
this insane, majority of new bikes assume that should be in horizontal position stretched btw saddle and handle bar with insane long reach and relatively low stack;
  • 1 0
 Well I'd love an e bike in the near future and I'm 6"4. Are you going to step up, design and manufacture a better fitting one? Note there is a limited market for big bikes so even with a design that fine for smaller riders you might have trouble making your money back. I'm thinking I might as well get a custome Nicolai when it's time for an e bike for me.
  • 1 0
 I wasn’t sure I agreed until I realized the XL bike that I ride has a reach of 505 and a stack of 670. The same bike in a *small* had a 621 stack. I guess the Meta is gonna need some BMX handlebars.
  • 1 0
 @tall-martin: Well, a Nicolai XL has a stack of just 627mm, just 14mm more, dont know if it will be enough...
  • 8 0
 After witnessing the monstrosity that is Pivot's eBike, this is a palette cleanser.
  • 1 0
 I have a Pivot and love it, but I have to say that the new e-bike doesn't seem to sit well with the rest of their line up
  • 6 0
 Commencals top of the line model is $3800US less than the Pivot. You can another pretty nice bike for that.
  • 3 0
 So I can get a Commencal non-eBike as well for the price of the Pivot? Sweet
  • 6 2
 Cool looking bike. But I still love the sub 40 pound weight of the Levo SL. Plenty of power for me to make sure I don't get "too lazy" on the e-bike Smile
  • 1 1
 Ebikes are missing the core N. American mtb market by pursuing more power/watts rather than being about a good balance. That Levo SL and the Orbea are great examples of building ebikes for mountain bikers.
  • 3 0
 @photodog: Nah. More power/watts is where it will go, until they are morphed into mini motorcycles. If seeing people get excited about how a little power is fun, they'll get really excited when there's more of it.

My objection is calling it mountain biking, and more specifically, nonmotorized.
  • 1 0
 Really liking the trend of shorter travel ebikes. I think the general thought in the past few years was "it's an ebike, so we can give it monstrous travel and it not matter", but shorter travel, more playful ebikes are so fun. Bikes like this will certainly help the "ebike deniers" (people who say it's too heavy, not playful, ect.) enjoy them more.
  • 1 0
 I hope their engineers are better than their marketing writers. It looks like they did a buzzword search and tried to combine the words into a sales blurb. They should have just said “You can pay $11,000 for fancy marketing, or $7,000 for a great bike with no marketing, you choose.”
  • 1 0
 Short travel 3 bikes? Guess the industry has truly run out of bullshit to sell to the yuppies. Why have 5" travel and e motor when you could have 8...
  • 1 0
 The raw finish looks so good, and its is pretty slim. Makes it look even better after Pivot released theirs
  • 1 0
 RAW WE NEED MORE RAW

This Commencal and the Orbea from a couple weeks back, great to see "normal" looking e-bikes
  • 2 1
 Sooo shiny...suck it Pivot!
  • 2 1
 i appreciate a "relatively straight" head tube.
  • 2 1
 this one slipped through e bike filter but okay
  • 1 1
 53# on top model= nothing Trail about this. Just another tank EMTB, but looks a little more normal.
  • 1 0
 least ugly e-bike out there! Still ugly, to be clear.
  • 1 1
 why can you freeze spinach but you can't freeze lettuce?
  • 1 1
 Order now and get it in six months
  • 1 1
 Looks SO FUN!
  • 1 2
 The question I have is, will this bike even turn on a tight switchback?
  • 4 6
 Wow a race version of an eBike, seems reasonable.
  • 1 2
 Ebike Races exist, so yes, it seems 100000% reasonable.
  • 2 1
 @shredjekyll: Should they though? I mean since when has mountain biking turned into moto
  • 1 2
 EEEEBBB-IT!
  • 1 2
 ME GUSTA Blank Stare
Post a Comment



