Spotted: New Mondraker DH Bike

Aug 11, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
Mondraker DH prototype at Whistler Crankworx 2019


Mondraker apparently has a new aluminum Summum in the works. The unmarked prototype was photographed at the Lenzerheide World Cup, and while it follows many of the lines of the current Summum, there are a number of distinct differences. For starters, the looped seat stay mast is gone, replaced by a more conventional bottom bracket junction that appears to be a two piece, CNC-machined part which houses the suspension's short lower link.

The seat tube tunnel is retained, though, and it appears that the lower shock pivot is concentric with the outboard end of the lower link. Wheels are 29 inch, and there is a new upper suspension link that has no window (the current link is an open triangle). No word on the rear suspension travel, but there is no seat stay bridge and the seat tube seems to be pushed forward - two necessities that make room for the rear wheel at full compression.

Mondraker DH prototype 2019
The current Summum (left) compared to the prototype we spotted.


That upper link has no visible flip chip, although there is one on the rear dropout, suggesting that Mondraker may be considering the mullet option, or not. Adjustable wheelbases are common practice, so it would be no surprise if the proto Summum was a dedicated 29er.

Will we see it in production? No idea, but the existence of a very complete and production-looking machine like this suggests that Mondraker is well beyond the test mule stages of this bike's development and we could be looking at new aluminum downhill race bike instead of a pre-carbon development program. Of course that's pure speculation for now, but time will tell.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks DH Bikes Mondraker


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
84221 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
79411 views
First Ride: 2020 Specialized Epic HT - The World's Lightest Production Hardtail
78423 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
69103 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5
66847 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
65124 views
The British Racing Green Project - Gustav Gullholm's Incredible Custom Scott Gambler & Spark
55085 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2019
53698 views

7 Comments

  • + 12
 The aluminum frame design looks even better than the carbon.
  • + 6
 the alloy looks 10x better than the carbon!
  • + 2
 Reminds me of the 2010/12 era Summum which I preferred.. Very nice
  • + 1
 Trunnion world take over!!
  • + 0
 I can barely tell the difference.
  • + 0
 KHS in full effect, a dope bike foshizzle.
  • + 1
 Nice Giant!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016864
Mobile Version of Website