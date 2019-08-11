Spotted: New Mondraker DH Bike

The current Summum (left) compared to the prototype we spotted.

Mondraker apparently has a new aluminum Summum in the works. The unmarked prototype was photographed at the Lenzerheide World Cup, and while it follows many of the lines of the current Summum, there are a number of distinct differences. For starters, the looped seat stay mast is gone, replaced by a more conventional bottom bracket junction that appears to be a two piece, CNC-machined part which houses the suspension's short lower link.The seat tube tunnel is retained, though, and it appears that the lower shock pivot is concentric with the outboard end of the lower link. Wheels are 29 inch, and there is a new upper suspension link that has no window (the current link is an open triangle). No word on the rear suspension travel, but there is no seat stay bridge and the seat tube seems to be pushed forward - two necessities that make room for the rear wheel at full compression.That upper link has no visible flip chip, although there is one on the rear dropout, suggesting that Mondraker may be considering the mullet option, or not. Adjustable wheelbases are common practice, so it would be no surprise if the proto Summum was a dedicated 29er.Will we see it in production? No idea, but the existence of a very complete and production-looking machine like this suggests that Mondraker is well beyond the test mule stages of this bike's development and we could be looking at new aluminum downhill race bike instead of a pre-carbon development program. Of course that's pure speculation for now, but time will tell.