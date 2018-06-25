PRESS RELEASES

Orbea Announces Oiz XC Bike

Jun 24, 2018
by Orbea  

It’s been 12 years since the first Oiz was conceived - a full-suspension XC platform giving performance addicts the fastest, lightest and most technologically advanced bicycle possible. A bike that was born to win.

Today, we unveil the new Oiz - raising the bar of what is considered the best - with the most sophisticated OMR carbon construction currently available. 2019 brings the evolution of our UFO and Advanced Dynamics technologies. The advent of Two Stroke heralds the birth of two types of Oiz, with XC (100 mm travel) and TR (120 mm) versions standing side-by-side. Pure XC geometry takes performance to a whole new level. And as if this was not enough, Orbea’s exclusive MyO customization means you can create the Oiz of your dreams, from start to finish.






All the details on Orbea's website. Stay tuned.

