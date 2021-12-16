close
New Owner of Chain Reaction Cycles & Wiggle Goes Public, $1 Billion Corporation Sets Sights on US Bike Industry

Dec 16, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
CRCWiggle also owns Nukeproof and Vitus.

A merger with sports e-commerce giant Signa Sports United means that CRCWiggle - the parent company of Chain Reaction Cycles and Wiggle - is now part of a publicly-traded retail group with $1.8 billion in annual sales, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reported.

SSU was recently acquired by Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company that allowed SSU to go public without going through the traditional IPO process. The Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation was already being traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the YAC symbol, and now the corporation will be traded under the symbol SSU.

SSU, a German group, didn't have much stake in US bike sales until now, but still claims to be the world's largest online bike retailer, with ProBikeShop and Bikester making up a large portion of its sales. Neither ProBikeShop nor Bikester sells to the US. Still, the group is forecast to do $1.1 billion in sales without including CRCWiggle revenue.

As the group expands, it has its sights set on the US bike industry. Prior to the merger, SSU's revenue comes 96% from the EU and 4% from the UK. CRCWiggle is SSU's chance at a foothold in the US bike industry, and the group's Q3 investor presentation indicates that the group plans to capitalize off the bike boom and especially the e-bike boom. CRCWiggle's revenue is 58% from the UK, 20% from the EU, 7% from the US, and 15% from the rest of the world, which SSU CSO called Phillipp Rossner calls a "perfectly complementary geographic sales footprint" to what SSU has already established.

In a bid to "accelerate" sales in the US, SSU also recently acquired Midwest Sports and Tennis Express, both of which are US-based tennis retailers. With those acquisitions, SSU is expected to generate 9% of its revenue from US sales. 63% of its revenue is expected to come from the bike segment.

Rossner also noted that the online sports retail market is still highly fragmented and said that SSU will be further looking to consolidate and increase its stronghold.

43 Comments

  • 19 1
 This should provide more competition to the US market?

I'd like to see Propain and Vitus become more popular.
  • 5 0
 Agree, Propain has some small US distribution but would be cool to see more of those around
  • 5 0
 I'd like to see Nukeproof more available.
  • 3 0
 Competition is great for consumers, esp in a normal market (i.e - pre covid). I hope they do make an impact in the US and then in a year or two when supply issues are resolved, we will see some good old competition. And get back to those year end blow outs of Evil , Santa Cruz and Intense bikes.. Wink
  • 5 1
 @Three6ty: over consolidation leads to less competition overall and higher prices for consumers in the long run. But maybe the prices will be good for a couple years a while the titans try to to undercut each other before a few emerges as the hegemons with more market power, the real end goal all along.
  • 10 0
 All I care about is being able to buy shimano parts again Smile
  • 1 0
 You still won't be able to, shimano europe still inhibits the sales to outside of europe
  • 5 0
 Can someone please explain what this actually means?
I'd like to hear (obviously subjective) thoughts about the consequences on : the consumer (us), the bike industry, and the world's economy (as in "this is/isn't one more sign of the global unsustainable capitalistic growth")
  • 7 0
 Meh.

A German company looks to have acquired CRCWiggle and back-door listed itself on the stock exchange (by acquiring an already listed shell company rather than listing shares in itself via an IPO which is far more costly and time consuming).

They have ambitions to expand into the US where they currently have little presence.

What does it mean for consumers? Probably not much if you were an existing CRC customer. If you're in the US it might be more competition and product availability through a new market entrant.

Then again, it'd be far easier for the to try and buy someone like Jenson, then do all the work themselves.

From an investors point of view I think it would represent a pretty poor investment.

They're buying in at the absolute peak of the market, when share markets have been booming and product in such demand businesses are running out of things to sell.

So they'd be paying top dollar for acquisitions and doubt they'll really be able to generate the returns longer term to justify the prices paid.

Roll-up growth by acquisition strategies rarely pay off meaningfully for investors, but are certainly a boon for the lawyers and bankers advising them.
  • 2 2
 For Wiggle CRC staff it likely means more cuts to service the cost of the buyout. For consumers it likely means higher prices to service the cost of the buyout. For Wiggle CRC's now former owners it means they've made a shitload of money in five years despite running CRC into the ground. Yucaipa appear to be buy stuff up to remove the competition types, long term that's unlikely to be good news for customers. I expect within the next five years either Wiggle or Crc won't exist, probably Crc since they were already partially rolled into the Wiggle brand and infrastructure.
  • 1 0
 Probably worth mentioning that Signa was founded and is owned by René Benko, an Austrian. He seems to be a real shady guy and was convicted with corruption. This november the anti corruption prosecution office of Austria also came forth with new corruption charges. There are more accusations and entanglements in scandals that are difficult to prove, though. Oh, and he owns half of the Chrysler Building.
  • 1 0
 @jzPV: that’s a big YIKES.
  • 6 1
 Great now america can have access to a store that never has anything in stock as well, thanks for ruining crc wiggle
  • 5 0
 I’ll bet that Jenson’s phone has been ringing….
  • 1 0
 Most logical way for them to penetrate the US market
  • 5 0
 Now we can buy stock in Sam Hill? Sign Me Up!
  • 1 0
 Good. Source BMX from the UK came over to the US and lit an absolute fire under US company's asses and the entire sport of BMX is better off for it. Before that, people were just sitting pretty on their small warehouse operation that did distribution/shipping/online sales and giving basically nothing back to the sport of BMX. Building nothing.

Source is constantly moving forward and producing media content and a physical park for people to ride. Among other things.

I'd absolutely love CRC/Wiggle to have more presence here. I didn't mind the import/ship fee when I bought a Vitus from them. But overall shipping and turn around time would be great if they did a distribution warehouse either in the middle of the country or close to the west where a lot of MTB brands are (think colorado/utah/arizona/idaho etc).
  • 2 0
 Excited for the tennis/mtb crossover products.

Maybe some stylish visors.

All white kit?

AXS Wireless rackets from sram.
  • 2 0
 Bit of mtb elbow.
  • 2 0
 Slazenger bar grips?
  • 1 0
 Clay court tires
  • 3 1
 hopefully this broadens the portfolio of the products which could be sold in NA.
  • 2 0
 And the great wave of mergers and acquisitions roles on. RIP competitive capitalism. Hello end stage oligopoly.
  • 1 0
 Well I really hope that mean's they no longer will use skytrac to ship out peoples parcels anymore.
  • 1 0
 I want my tennis racket to be the same brand as my bike. I hope this deal makes it happen.
  • 1 0
 What specifically do they have to offer the US?
  • 1 1
 bikes
  • 1 0
 There is a war going on for our minds.
  • 1 0
 Can someone please provide some competition in the Canadian market, FFS!
  • 4 3
 Cool
  • 4 3
 Cool
  • 4 3
 Cool
  • 4 3
 Cool
  • 2 1
 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
  • 4 3
 Cool
  • 1 1
 Are these people even aware they just bought themselves Sam Hill?
  • 1 0
 Eff
  • 3 3
 Cool
  • 2 2
 more consolidation ugh
  • 10 0
 In another 20 years we're all going to work for, buy food from, and live in homes owned by Disney. Or Amazon.
  • 2 1
 @TEAM-ROBOT: Isn't unregulated capitalism great?
  • 2 2
 Cool
