A merger with sports e-commerce giant Signa Sports United means that CRCWiggle - the parent company of Chain Reaction Cycles and Wiggle - is now part of a publicly-traded retail group with $1.8 billion in annual sales, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reported
.
SSU was recently acquired by Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company that allowed SSU to go public without going through the traditional IPO process. The Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation was already being traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the YAC symbol, and now the corporation will be traded under the symbol SSU
.
SSU, a German group, didn't have much stake in US bike sales until now, but still claims to be the world's largest online bike retailer, with ProBikeShop and Bikester making up a large portion of its sales. Neither ProBikeShop nor Bikester sells to the US. Still, the group is forecast to do $1.1 billion in sales without including CRCWiggle revenue.
As the group expands, it has its sights set on the US bike industry. Prior to the merger, SSU's revenue comes 96% from the EU and 4% from the UK. CRCWiggle is SSU's chance at a foothold in the US bike industry, and the group's Q3 investor presentation
indicates that the group plans to capitalize off the bike boom and especially the e-bike boom. CRCWiggle's revenue is 58% from the UK, 20% from the EU, 7% from the US, and 15% from the rest of the world, which SSU CSO called Phillipp Rossner calls
a "perfectly complementary geographic sales footprint" to what SSU has already established.
In a bid to "accelerate" sales in the US, SSU also recently acquired Midwest Sports and Tennis Express, both of which are US-based tennis retailers. With those acquisitions, SSU is expected to generate 9% of its revenue from US sales. 63% of its revenue is expected to come from the bike segment.
Rossner also noted that the online sports retail market is still highly fragmented and said that SSU will be further looking to consolidate and increase its stronghold.
43 Comments
I'd like to see Propain and Vitus become more popular.
I'd like to hear (obviously subjective) thoughts about the consequences on : the consumer (us), the bike industry, and the world's economy (as in "this is/isn't one more sign of the global unsustainable capitalistic growth")
A German company looks to have acquired CRCWiggle and back-door listed itself on the stock exchange (by acquiring an already listed shell company rather than listing shares in itself via an IPO which is far more costly and time consuming).
They have ambitions to expand into the US where they currently have little presence.
What does it mean for consumers? Probably not much if you were an existing CRC customer. If you're in the US it might be more competition and product availability through a new market entrant.
Then again, it'd be far easier for the to try and buy someone like Jenson, then do all the work themselves.
From an investors point of view I think it would represent a pretty poor investment.
They're buying in at the absolute peak of the market, when share markets have been booming and product in such demand businesses are running out of things to sell.
So they'd be paying top dollar for acquisitions and doubt they'll really be able to generate the returns longer term to justify the prices paid.
Roll-up growth by acquisition strategies rarely pay off meaningfully for investors, but are certainly a boon for the lawyers and bankers advising them.
Source is constantly moving forward and producing media content and a physical park for people to ride. Among other things.
I'd absolutely love CRC/Wiggle to have more presence here. I didn't mind the import/ship fee when I bought a Vitus from them. But overall shipping and turn around time would be great if they did a distribution warehouse either in the middle of the country or close to the west where a lot of MTB brands are (think colorado/utah/arizona/idaho etc).
Maybe some stylish visors.
All white kit?
AXS Wireless rackets from sram.
