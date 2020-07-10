New Prizes from RockShox & DT Swiss to be Won During Trail Karma Month - Support Trails Now!

Only 10 days in and Trail Karma Month has already raised over US $57K ! To spice things up a bit, we are also adding two new prizes to the mix: a RockShox ZEB Ultimate and DT Swiss EX 1700 SPLINE. Read on for prize details and learn more about what Trail Karma Month is all about...

For a chance to win

Prizes







Mountain Biking BC 7 Day Sea to Sky Getaway

Prize description:

- 6 night/7 day trip for 2 (winner and a friend)

- 2 nights’ accommodation in each location; North Vancouver (aka North Shore), Squamish, and Whistler

- ½ day local guide in each location to get you orientated with the trails.

- Extra goodies from each location including Capilano Suspension Bridge, Sea to Sky Gondola, local breweries and more

- 7-day bike rental for 2

- Ground transportation between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Whistler (voucher for 7 day rental car will be arranged if winner is aged 25 or older)



Full details about the getaway can be found here.



