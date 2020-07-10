New Prizes from RockShox & DT Swiss to be Won During Trail Karma Month - Support Trails Now!

Only 10 days in and Trail Karma Month has already raised over US $57K! To spice things up a bit, we are also adding two new prizes to the mix: a RockShox ZEB Ultimate and DT Swiss EX 1700 SPLINE. Read on for prize details and learn more about what Trail Karma Month is all about...
More so than before, trail associations are spread thin as trail maintenance increases and access to resources decreases. Due to COVID-19, funding is being cut, while more and more people are outside using the trails. There is a large gap between current funding and what is required to build and maintain the trails that bring us so much joy. Which got us thinking...
For the month of July, we’re giving you more reason to give back to the trails you love to enjoy with Trail Karma Month. Trail Karma Month is a campaign to raise awareness and increase funding for trail associations around the world.
We are encouraging everyone around the world to support their favourite trails by donating via Trail Karma
in July. Trail Karma provides a direct way for you to put 100% of your donation into trail associations and builders developing trail systems.
Donate to a trail association(s) of your choice between July 1st - 31st. 2020 for a chance to win one of our incredible prizes listed below.
For a chance to win
Prizes
ZEB Ultimate is a whole new breed of fork, designed to challenge the limits and take on the world’s toughest Enduro tracks. Going Ultimate has its advantages. Featuring an all-new stiff 38mm chassis designed with the Charger 2.1 damper, DebonAir air spring technology, SKF Wiper Seals, and Maxima Plush Fluid. Our highest performing, athlete-proven technologies matched with premium style plays. An anodized crown and ZEB’s signature color—Slab Grey—make a rocking debut. Winner can select 27.5” or 29” in 160mm, 170mm, 180mm or 190mm
The aluminium Enduro wheelset - made for the roughest Enduro tracks around the world.
Prize description:
- 6 night/7 day trip for 2 (winner and a friend)
- 2 nights’ accommodation in each location; North Vancouver (aka North Shore), Squamish, and Whistler
- ½ day local guide in each location to get you orientated with the trails.
- Extra goodies from each location including Capilano Suspension Bridge, Sea to Sky Gondola, local breweries and more
- 7-day bike rental for 2
- Ground transportation between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Whistler (voucher for 7 day rental car will be arranged if winner is aged 25 or older)Full details about the getaway can be found here.
4x Bundle Prize Packs Including (one of each):
2x $500 Jenson USA Gift Certificates
How It Works
• For every donation between July 1st, 2020 - 12:01am PT and July 31st, you will earn Trail Karma to win one of these awesome prizes provided by our sponsors.
• Minimum donation of $5 is required for entry
• Each Trail Karma point gives you 1 entry. If you donate $5, you get 3 points = 3 entries.
• Winners will be selected through a random selection process.
• The winners will be notified by e-mail and asked a mountain bike related knowledge question.Where does my money go?
• 100% of your money goes directly to the trail association of your choice when you donate and does not transfer hands.Contest Rules
