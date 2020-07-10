New Prizes from RockShox & DT Swiss to be Won During Trail Karma Month - Support Trails Now!

Jul 10, 2020
by Trailforks  


Only 10 days in and Trail Karma Month has already raised over US $57K! To spice things up a bit, we are also adding two new prizes to the mix: a RockShox ZEB Ultimate and DT Swiss EX 1700 SPLINE. Read on for prize details and learn more about what Trail Karma Month is all about...


More so than before, trail associations are spread thin as trail maintenance increases and access to resources decreases. Due to COVID-19, funding is being cut, while more and more people are outside using the trails. There is a large gap between current funding and what is required to build and maintain the trails that bring us so much joy. Which got us thinking...

For the month of July, we’re giving you more reason to give back to the trails you love to enjoy with Trail Karma Month. Trail Karma Month is a campaign to raise awareness and increase funding for trail associations around the world.

We are encouraging everyone around the world to support their favourite trails by donating via Trail Karma in July. Trail Karma provides a direct way for you to put 100% of your donation into trail associations and builders developing trail systems.

Donate to a trail association(s) of your choice between July 1st - 31st. 2020 for a chance to win one of our incredible prizes listed below.




For a chance to win




Prizes



ZEB Ultimate is a whole new breed of fork, designed to challenge the limits and take on the world’s toughest Enduro tracks. Going Ultimate has its advantages. Featuring an all-new stiff 38mm chassis designed with the Charger 2.1 damper, DebonAir air spring technology, SKF Wiper Seals, and Maxima Plush Fluid. Our highest performing, athlete-proven technologies matched with premium style plays. An anodized crown and ZEB’s signature color—Slab Grey—make a rocking debut. Winner can select 27.5” or 29” in 160mm, 170mm, 180mm or 190mm






The aluminium Enduro wheelset - made for the roughest Enduro tracks around the world.







Prize description:
- 6 night/7 day trip for 2 (winner and a friend)
- 2 nights’ accommodation in each location; North Vancouver (aka North Shore), Squamish, and Whistler
- ½ day local guide in each location to get you orientated with the trails.
- Extra goodies from each location including Capilano Suspension Bridge, Sea to Sky Gondola, local breweries and more
- 7-day bike rental for 2
- Ground transportation between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Whistler (voucher for 7 day rental car will be arranged if winner is aged 25 or older)

Full details about the getaway can be found here.











4x Bundle Prize Packs Including (one of each):



2x $500 Jenson USA Gift Certificates






2x $500 Gift Voucher








How It Works
• For every donation between July 1st, 2020 - 12:01am PT and July 31st, you will earn Trail Karma to win one of these awesome prizes provided by our sponsors.
• Minimum donation of $5 is required for entry
• Each Trail Karma point gives you 1 entry. If you donate $5, you get 3 points = 3 entries.
• Winners will be selected through a random selection process.
• The winners will be notified by e-mail and asked a mountain bike related knowledge question.

Where does my money go?
• 100% of your money goes directly to the trail association of your choice when you donate and does not transfer hands.

For more information, head over to Trailforks.


Contest Rules




Posted In:
Contests and Deals Trailforks Trail Advocacy


Must Read This Week
The Frace F160 is Milled From a 70kg Slab of Aluminum
109782 views
First Ride: RockShox's New Zeb Fork
91674 views
First Ride: 2021 Evil Wreckoning
68256 views
Tech Briefing: Oil Slick Pedals, Flat Pedals Shoes, A Dozen New Bikes, & More - July 2020
41843 views
The Best Tech From Italian EWS Rounds
40495 views
Tech Randoms: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session
37769 views
Bike Check: Comparing Trek Factory Racing's Supercaliber Setups
35562 views
Check Out: Magnetic Flat Solutions, Goggles, Shoes, & More
33935 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Trying to donate but Medicine Wheel in COS does not have a PayPal account setup???
  • 1 0
 Log in

Username : Karen
Password : winnerwinner,chickendinner

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008638
Mobile Version of Website