Propain Unveils New Youth Range Mountain Bikes

PRESS RELEASE: Propain Bikes

Less Screen Time – More Prime Time

Yuma 4 - 24, Yuma 4 - 26, Tyee YTH, Spindrift YTH, Trickshot 2 and Trickshot 2 Pro.

1. The new Yuma 4

The Propain range is now complete! From the balance bike for the little ones, the BamBam, to the full-suspension enduro bike for young shredders, the Yuma 4, all the way to the freeride beast for young adrenaline junkies, the Spindrift YTH – we now have everything for every size, every age, and every adventure.At PROPAIN, we are excited to introduce our brand-new youth range, specifically developed for young mountain bikers. Our new models are perfectly tailored to the needs of young riders and offer everything they need for their adventures on the trails. Our junior mountain bikes feature the same characteristics as the adult models: lightweight, robust, and equipped with high-quality components, they ensure top performance, safety, and lasting fun. Below, we present the new youth models:With this series, we make the transition from kids' bikes to real mountain bikes as smooth as possible. Whether just getting started or already rocking the trails, our bikes take young riders out into nature and deliver real action. As always, PROPAIN quality is at the forefront: sturdy, agile, and reliable – built to handle any ambitious adventure.The skills learned with these bikes will stay with them for a lifetime!NextGen Mountainbikes – Great performance for young ridersWith the new Yuma, we present a tailor-made solution for young bikers who are ready to take it to the next level. For the first time, the Yuma comes in two standalone models: the Yuma 4 in 24" for the smaller shredders and the Yuma 4 in 26" specifically for teens.Previously, a single model was adapted with an upgrade kit to switch from a 24“ wheel size to a 26", but now we’ve developed two independent frame concepts. Each model comes with its own geometry and finely tuned components, precisely suited to the rider's age and size. This way, we provide the young shredders with the bike that perfectly matches their current development stage and skills. Perfectly tuned bikes not only maximize fun but also enhance stability and control, boosting safety, confidence, and the courage of young riders to push their limits.With its new design language, the Yuma is instantly recognizable as a true PROPAIN bike—and it`s technical specs are impressive, too: solid single-pivot rear end, UDH derailleur hanger, proven chainstay protectors, and a sturdy, threaded BSA bottom bracket make it trail-ready all around.The Yuma 4 - 24 is part of our kids' bike range alongside the BamBam, Barney, Dreckspatz, and Frechdax, rounding out our offering for younger riders. The Yuma 4 - 26 belongs to the new Youth Line-Up and, together with the youth editions of the Tyee and Spindrift, as well as the new Trickshot 2, forms a complete product portfolio for teens of all ages and skill levels.Blend Alloy24”24”From 133 cmTrail, Enduro130 mm Front / 130 mm RearLight Lilac (Matte) and Cosmo Black (Gloss)Category 560 kg12.5 kgEUR/GBP 1,999; USD 2,299Available for order from April 15 at www.propain-bikes.com / Delivery starts mid-MayBlend Alloy26”26”From 141 cmTrail, EnduroSuspension: 140 mm Front / 140 mm RearLight Lilac (Matte) and Cosmo Black (Gloss)Category 570 kg13.6 kgEUR/GBP 2,199; USD 2,499Available for order from April 15 at www.propain-bikes.com / Delivery starts mid-MayWe’re expanding our youth line-up with two additional models from our adult series: the Tyee YTH and the Spindrift YTH.Both bikes come equipped with carefully selected components, perfectly tailored to the needs of up-and-coming riders. The Tyee is available in sizes XS and S, while the Spindrift comes in size S. With this expansion, we’re making sure that ambitious young riders can ride the same bikes that will truly help them progress – tuned to their size and skill level, with zero compromises in performance compared to the adult versions.On top of that, both models are offered at an attractive price point, making it easier for parents to give their kids high-quality mountain bikes without breaking the bank.Blend AlloyXS and S27.5”From 149 cmEnduro160 mm Front / 160 mm RearAluminum Raw (Matte)Category 5XS – 100 kg / S – 120 kgstarting from 14.9 kgEUR/GBP 2,699; USD 2,999Available for order from April 15 at www.propain-bikes.com / Delivery starts mid-MayBlend Alloy27.5”From 158 cmFreeride180 mm Front / 180 mm RearAluminum Raw (Matte), Forest Jump (Matte), Dirty Lavender (Gloss)Category 5120 kg15.9 kgEUR/GBP 2,899; USD 3,199Available for order from April 15 at www.propain-bikes.com / Delivery starts mid-MayA dirt jump bike is mountain biking in its purest form. Stripped down to the essentials, it offers the simplest and most affordable way to experience the joy of riding dirt. For many, it’s the gateway into the world of mountain biking – a bike that teaches fundamental skills in control, cornering, jumping and, if desired, tricks. For others, it’s a lifelong passion – or even a full-blown lifestyle. Whether it's about hitting massive lines, perfecting wild tricks, building your own jumps at the local spot, or travelling the world to compete in contests.Our Trickshot is the perfect bike for all of that. It features a lightweight yet tough aluminum frame, and thanks to its modern geometry and new dropouts, chain tensioning is easier than ever. Smart spec choices and a fresh new look round out the package.The Trickshot now comes in two versions: the Trickshot and the Trickshot Pro. With a new, improved frame and components tailored to suit both budget and skill level, it delivers an ideal ride experience for young riders as well as adults looking for a reliable dirt jump bike.With the new, more affordable version, the Trickshot reinforces its role as a great entry point into mountain biking. Whether you're young or just young at heart – and especially for up-and-coming riders – it offers an accessible way to dive into the sport and learn essential skills that transfer perfectly to a fully suspended trail bike later on.With the launch of the new Trickshot and its Pro version, our youth line-up is now complete – covering everything from beginner level to full-on pro performance.Blend AlloyS/M and L/XL26”From 150 cmDirt, Street, Pumptrack, Slopestyle, Skatepark100 mm FrontDark Peach (Matte) and Cosmo Black (Gloss)Category 5120 kg10.7 kgEUR/GBP 1,049; USD 1,199EUR/GBP 1,449; USD 1,599Available for order from April 15 at www.propain-bikes.com / Delivery starts mid-May*Due to material availability, the components offered in the configurator may temporarily differ slightly from the communicated specifications.