Propain Unveils New Youth Range Mountain Bikes

Apr 16, 2025
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  
PRESS RELEASE: Propain Bikes

The Propain range is now complete! From the balance bike for the little ones, the BamBam, to the full-suspension enduro bike for young shredders, the Yuma 4, all the way to the freeride beast for young adrenaline junkies, the Spindrift YTH – we now have everything for every size, every age, and every adventure.

photo


Less Screen Time – More Prime Time

At PROPAIN, we are excited to introduce our brand-new youth range, specifically developed for young mountain bikers. Our new models are perfectly tailored to the needs of young riders and offer everything they need for their adventures on the trails. Our junior mountain bikes feature the same characteristics as the adult models: lightweight, robust, and equipped with high-quality components, they ensure top performance, safety, and lasting fun. Below, we present the new youth models:

Yuma 4 - 24, Yuma 4 - 26, Tyee YTH, Spindrift YTH, Trickshot 2 and Trickshot 2 Pro.

With this series, we make the transition from kids' bikes to real mountain bikes as smooth as possible. Whether just getting started or already rocking the trails, our bikes take young riders out into nature and deliver real action. As always, PROPAIN quality is at the forefront: sturdy, agile, and reliable – built to handle any ambitious adventure.

The skills learned with these bikes will stay with them for a lifetime!

NextGen Mountainbikes – Great performance for young riders

1. The new Yuma 4

photo

With the new Yuma, we present a tailor-made solution for young bikers who are ready to take it to the next level. For the first time, the Yuma comes in two standalone models: the Yuma 4 in 24" for the smaller shredders and the Yuma 4 in 26" specifically for teens.

Previously, a single model was adapted with an upgrade kit to switch from a 24“ wheel size to a 26", but now we’ve developed two independent frame concepts. Each model comes with its own geometry and finely tuned components, precisely suited to the rider's age and size. This way, we provide the young shredders with the bike that perfectly matches their current development stage and skills. Perfectly tuned bikes not only maximize fun but also enhance stability and control, boosting safety, confidence, and the courage of young riders to push their limits.

With its new design language, the Yuma is instantly recognizable as a true PROPAIN bike—and it`s technical specs are impressive, too: solid single-pivot rear end, UDH derailleur hanger, proven chainstay protectors, and a sturdy, threaded BSA bottom bracket make it trail-ready all around.

The Yuma 4 - 24 is part of our kids' bike range alongside the BamBam, Barney, Dreckspatz, and Frechdax, rounding out our offering for younger riders. The Yuma 4 - 26 belongs to the new Youth Line-Up and, together with the youth editions of the Tyee and Spindrift, as well as the new Trickshot 2, forms a complete product portfolio for teens of all ages and skill levels.

Yuma 4 – 24 Key Facts:

Material: Blend Alloy
Frame Size: 24”
Wheel Size: 24”
Recommended Height: From 133 cm
Intended Use: Trail, Enduro
Suspension: 130 mm Front / 130 mm Rear
New Colors: Light Lilac (Matte) and Cosmo Black (Gloss)
Bike Classification: Category 5
Max. System Weight: 60 kg
Weight: 12.5 kg
Price: EUR/GBP 1,999; USD 2,299
Availability: Available for order from April 15 at www.propain-bikes.com / Delivery starts mid-May

Yuma 4 – 26 Key Facts:

photo

Material: Blend Alloy
Frame Size: 26”
Wheel Size: 26”
Recommended Height: From 141 cm
Intended Use: Trail, Enduro
Suspension: 140 mm Front / 140 mm Rear
New Colors: Light Lilac (Matte) and Cosmo Black (Gloss)
Bike Classification: Category 5
Max. System Weight: 70 kg
Weight: 13.6 kg
Price: EUR/GBP 2,199; USD 2,499
Availability: Available for order from April 15 at www.propain-bikes.com / Delivery starts mid-May

2. Tyee YTH and Spindrift YTH

photo

We’re expanding our youth line-up with two additional models from our adult series: the Tyee YTH and the Spindrift YTH.

Both bikes come equipped with carefully selected components, perfectly tailored to the needs of up-and-coming riders. The Tyee is available in sizes XS and S, while the Spindrift comes in size S. With this expansion, we’re making sure that ambitious young riders can ride the same bikes that will truly help them progress – tuned to their size and skill level, with zero compromises in performance compared to the adult versions.

On top of that, both models are offered at an attractive price point, making it easier for parents to give their kids high-quality mountain bikes without breaking the bank.

Tyee YTH Key Facts:

Material: Blend Alloy
Frame Sizes: XS and S
Wheel Size: 27.5”
Recommended Height: From 149 cm
Intended Use: Enduro
Suspension: 160 mm Front / 160 mm Rear
Color: Aluminum Raw (Matte)
Bike Classification: Category 5
Max. System Weight: XS – 100 kg / S – 120 kg
Weight: starting from 14.9 kg
Price: EUR/GBP 2,699; USD 2,999
Availability: Available for order from April 15 at www.propain-bikes.com / Delivery starts mid-May

Spindrift YTH Key Facts:

photo

Material: Blend Alloy
Frame Size: S
Wheel Size: 27.5”
Recommended Height: From 158 cm
Intended Use: Freeride
Suspension: 180 mm Front / 180 mm Rear
Colors: Aluminum Raw (Matte), Forest Jump (Matte), Dirty Lavender (Gloss)
Bike Classification: Category 5
Max. System Weight: 120 kg
Weight: 15.9 kg
Price: EUR/GBP 2,899; USD 3,199
Availability: Available for order from April 15 at www.propain-bikes.com / Delivery starts mid-May

3. The Trickshot 2 and Trickshot 2 Pro

photo

A dirt jump bike is mountain biking in its purest form. Stripped down to the essentials, it offers the simplest and most affordable way to experience the joy of riding dirt. For many, it’s the gateway into the world of mountain biking – a bike that teaches fundamental skills in control, cornering, jumping and, if desired, tricks. For others, it’s a lifelong passion – or even a full-blown lifestyle. Whether it's about hitting massive lines, perfecting wild tricks, building your own jumps at the local spot, or travelling the world to compete in contests.

Our Trickshot is the perfect bike for all of that. It features a lightweight yet tough aluminum frame, and thanks to its modern geometry and new dropouts, chain tensioning is easier than ever. Smart spec choices and a fresh new look round out the package.

The Trickshot now comes in two versions: the Trickshot and the Trickshot Pro. With a new, improved frame and components tailored to suit both budget and skill level, it delivers an ideal ride experience for young riders as well as adults looking for a reliable dirt jump bike.

With the new, more affordable version, the Trickshot reinforces its role as a great entry point into mountain biking. Whether you're young or just young at heart – and especially for up-and-coming riders – it offers an accessible way to dive into the sport and learn essential skills that transfer perfectly to a fully suspended trail bike later on.

With the launch of the new Trickshot and its Pro version, our youth line-up is now complete – covering everything from beginner level to full-on pro performance.

Trickshot 2 and Trickshot 2 Pro Key Facts:

Material: Blend Alloy
Frame Sizes: S/M and L/XL
Wheel Size: 26”
Recommended Height: From 150 cm
Intended Use: Dirt, Street, Pumptrack, Slopestyle, Skatepark
Suspension: 100 mm Front
Colors: Dark Peach (Matte) and Cosmo Black (Gloss)
Bike Classification: Category 5
Max. System Weight: 120 kg
Weight: 10.7 kg
Price Trickshot 2: EUR/GBP 1,049; USD 1,199
Price Trickshot 2 Pro: EUR/GBP 1,449; USD 1,599
Availability: Available for order from April 15 at www.propain-bikes.com / Delivery starts mid-May

*Due to material availability, the components offered in the configurator may temporarily differ slightly from the communicated specifications.

24 Comments
  • 190
 Remember when 26 inch bikes weren’t just for teenagers / literal children? Pepperidge Farm remembers..
  • 60
 As a parent of three kids that ride, I love seeing more effort to design kid specific bikes. I just need a winning lottery ticket to get in the game. Giant did a great job with the Faith, factoring the actual weight of kids into the equation is critical. I hope these are all tuned for featherweight riders.
  • 82
 Good for the kids! You even got the obligatory gravel bike out of the way... Love my Hugene, but how about a proper XC bike?
  • 40
 I would love to see a Propain xc bike just becasue of the value they offer.
  • 60
 I've built my Hugene as a light trail/XC bike on a budget,it turned out better than expected, I'm over the moon with this bike.

www.vitalmtb.com/community/nozes/propain-hugene-xc-build-nozes
  • 50
 @nozes: thats a very pretty build. 28lbs and fast rolling would be a blast!
  • 168
 Can we please get some full power ebikes for the fat kids.
  • 40
 I saw a kid rip past us on an e-balance bike, no joke. He was hooning.
  • 10
 I love this and hope that it means good things for the industry, or at least Propain. R&D into new bikes means that the company is either healthy or stupid. Or both Smile As a parent of 4 kids who ride, I also love seeing more options on the market. Wish I could find that pot of gold to help afford this better!
  • 30
 “Dad can I play Fortnight?”

“Sure son but Yuma-st ride your Propain for at least 30 minutes first.”
  • 11
 When is the new adult range coming? The seat tubes are way too long on the current generation. That's the only reason that stopped me from buying the Hugene.
  • 22
 Given the sales on the current hugene, might not be long before it gets replaced
  • 10
 As I'm only 6', 29ers are comically oversized for me. I'd buy a 26 kids bike, if it had 390 mm chainstays.
  • 20
 no push-bike-full-susser??
  • 10
 Where is the 20” option?
  • 10
 That pink bike is hot!
  • 10
 Well done Propain!
Below threshold threads are hidden







