New Protection from Smith, Leatt, Evoc and Alpina - Eurobike 2024

Smith
Smith
, Smith also brought a prototype of the Forefront 3 open face helmet. This one is due in 2025, and will replace the Forefront 2 with improved ventilation and more coverage toward the rear. It will go for $270 USD.
A polycarbonate shell, EPS, Koroyd and MIPS play their respective roles in impact protection. Smith went for the MIPS Air Node for rotational impact protection. It's my preferred version of the MIPS liners as it doesn't squeak when you move like some of the other MIPS liners do. Koroyd is distributed about most of the helmet, but the large vents down the center are completely open to encourage more airflow over the top of one's skull, and a couple of the exhaust vents are open too.
Ventilation was a big priority in the design of this helmet. The Forefront 3 is said to offer a 25% improvement in breathability over the outgoing Forefront 2. Smith have achieved that by moving to a roll cage that the EPS is injection molded with, allowing them to add more vents that are a big bigger.
Smith are using a BOA dial on the fit system. Unlike the stiff plastic cradles you see on most helmets, Smith will be using the flexible cradle borrowed off one of their snowsports helmets. What else? Errr, the rear cradle has vertical height adjustment with three possible positions, and the peak has a couple of positions it clicks into. It looks like Smith will be using a regular buckle for the chinstrap closure.
Evoc
Evoc showed some promising new knee pads. Promising because they use a sleeved design, and because both the Lite and Enduro pads will be certified with Level 2 protection. Meanwhile, most other lightweight, pedal-friendly knee pads only offer Level 1 protection - notable exception being the Rapha Trail Knee Pads. Expect these in 2025.
The Lite version is a basic sleeve design with a removable pad, while the Enduro version is similar but with Velcro straps around the calf and thigh for added security, and a more durable material over the top of the pad itself. The pricing is competitive; the Evoc Lite Knee Pads will go for 100 €, while the Evoc Enduro Pads will go for 120 €. Both will be available in four sizes.
Leatt
Leatt
, the Leatt logo was also brandished across some more familiar items; new torso protectors and knee pads. This is the new Chest Protector 4.5 Pro Evo. It has a hard shell on the chest and back, and then Leatt's own proprietary impact protection material called Flex Mesh Pro underneath. While the Chest Protector 3.5 was certified to Level 1, this new one is certified to Level 2 - for the front and back protectors. It is priced at $199 USD, available in three sizes for different torso lengths. There will also be a women's specific version that will go for $199 USD too.
On top of the improved impact protection, Leatt looked to make the protectors more breathable. The hard cap has more ventilation holes across the center now, and the Flex Mesh Pro material underneath has matching ventilation holes.
For the first time in seven years, Leatt have updated their soft construction knee pads, the 5.0 3DF. They are a bit lighter now, with a better ventilated sleeve and extra padding added at the sides of the main pad. Unfortunately there is still no Level 2 protection to speak of; all of the knee pads you see here are certified to Level 1.That combined with the bulkier construction of these pads will make it difficult for Leatt to compete with the likes of Rapha, Ion, Evoc (see above) and the new D3O Diablo pads
that Troy Lee Design and Race Face will bring to market soon. The pads you see here are priced from $99 to $139 USD.
Alpina
For the first time, Alpina has an ASTM certified full face helmet. It's called the Pikes MIPS, and it weighs a claimed 800 grams in a size medium. It retails at a competitive 150 €. Key features include a breakaway peak, cheek pads of different thicknesses and the use of a D-Ring buckle for the chin strap. In addition to the above colorways, you can also get it in black.
Every few years, Alpina collaborate with an athlete to bring a limited edition colorway to some of their helmets and eyewear. This season they've partnered with Max Nerurkar of the 50to01 crew on a design with a finish that could be likened to tie dying. The process they use ensures that every single helmet shell and eyewear frame is totally individual. Get it on the Root MIPS 3/4 helmet, the Apax MIPS open face helmet and the Sonic range of glasses.