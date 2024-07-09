Powered by Outside

New Protection from Smith, Leatt, Evoc and Alpina - Eurobike 2024

Jul 9, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo
The EPS may look thin, but there's actually a second layer underneath the Koroyd that sandwiches it into position

Smith

In addition to the "World's lightest carbon shell downhill helmet", Smith also brought a prototype of the Forefront 3 open face helmet. This one is due in 2025, and will replace the Forefront 2 with improved ventilation and more coverage toward the rear. It will go for $270 USD.

photo
photo

A polycarbonate shell, EPS, Koroyd and MIPS play their respective roles in impact protection. Smith went for the MIPS Air Node for rotational impact protection. It's my preferred version of the MIPS liners as it doesn't squeak when you move like some of the other MIPS liners do. Koroyd is distributed about most of the helmet, but the large vents down the center are completely open to encourage more airflow over the top of one's skull, and a couple of the exhaust vents are open too.

photo

Ventilation was a big priority in the design of this helmet. The Forefront 3 is said to offer a 25% improvement in breathability over the outgoing Forefront 2. Smith have achieved that by moving to a roll cage that the EPS is injection molded with, allowing them to add more vents that are a big bigger.

photo
photo

Smith are using a BOA dial on the fit system. Unlike the stiff plastic cradles you see on most helmets, Smith will be using the flexible cradle borrowed off one of their snowsports helmets. What else? Errr, the rear cradle has vertical height adjustment with three possible positions, and the peak has a couple of positions it clicks into. It looks like Smith will be using a regular buckle for the chinstrap closure.


photo

Evoc

Evoc showed some promising new knee pads. Promising because they use a sleeved design, and because both the Lite and Enduro pads will be certified with Level 2 protection. Meanwhile, most other lightweight, pedal-friendly knee pads only offer Level 1 protection - notable exception being the Rapha Trail Knee Pads. Expect these in 2025.

The Lite version is a basic sleeve design with a removable pad, while the Enduro version is similar but with Velcro straps around the calf and thigh for added security, and a more durable material over the top of the pad itself. The pricing is competitive; the Evoc Lite Knee Pads will go for 100 €, while the Evoc Enduro Pads will go for 120 €. Both will be available in four sizes.


photo

Leatt

In addition to their new extortionately-priced magnesium pedals and stems, the Leatt logo was also brandished across some more familiar items; new torso protectors and knee pads. This is the new Chest Protector 4.5 Pro Evo. It has a hard shell on the chest and back, and then Leatt's own proprietary impact protection material called Flex Mesh Pro underneath. While the Chest Protector 3.5 was certified to Level 1, this new one is certified to Level 2 - for the front and back protectors. It is priced at $199 USD, available in three sizes for different torso lengths. There will also be a women's specific version that will go for $199 USD too.

On top of the improved impact protection, Leatt looked to make the protectors more breathable. The hard cap has more ventilation holes across the center now, and the Flex Mesh Pro material underneath has matching ventilation holes.

photo

For the first time in seven years, Leatt have updated their soft construction knee pads, the 5.0 3DF. They are a bit lighter now, with a better ventilated sleeve and extra padding added at the sides of the main pad. Unfortunately there is still no Level 2 protection to speak of; all of the knee pads you see here are certified to Level 1.That combined with the bulkier construction of these pads will make it difficult for Leatt to compete with the likes of Rapha, Ion, Evoc (see above) and the new D3O Diablo pads that Troy Lee Design and Race Face will bring to market soon. The pads you see here are priced from $99 to $139 USD.


photo
photo

Alpina

For the first time, Alpina has an ASTM certified full face helmet. It's called the Pikes MIPS, and it weighs a claimed 800 grams in a size medium. It retails at a competitive 150 €. Key features include a breakaway peak, cheek pads of different thicknesses and the use of a D-Ring buckle for the chin strap. In addition to the above colorways, you can also get it in black.

photo
photo
photo

Every few years, Alpina collaborate with an athlete to bring a limited edition colorway to some of their helmets and eyewear. This season they've partnered with Max Nerurkar of the 50to01 crew on a design with a finish that could be likened to tie dying. The process they use ensures that every single helmet shell and eyewear frame is totally individual. Get it on the Root MIPS 3/4 helmet, the Apax MIPS open face helmet and the Sonic range of glasses.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Helmets Alpina EVOC Sports LEATT Smith Eurobike 2024


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
90 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper Has a New Dual Chamber Air Shock
108219 views
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
91752 views
SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain
68358 views
It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve
64473 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
47370 views
Drone Manufacturer DJI Debuts Light & Powerful eMTB Motor - Eurobike 2024
41359 views
Orange Launch Five New Bikes at Eurobike 2024
39151 views
ZF Unveils New Ultra Compact E-Bike Drive Unit - Eurobike 2024
35391 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

6 Comments
  • 3 0
 I have an Endura Koroyd helmet and I find it rather hot, I wouldn't buy another helmet with Koroyd.
  • 1 0
 agree. Smith helmets fit really good, but that Koroyd structure is sweaty
  • 1 0
 Same, I bought it for the same "improved ventilation" that they marketed. Its the hottest helmet I've ever owned, and the 2nd most expensive.
  • 1 1
 Leatt needs to spend more time working on their helmet retention system and customer service. Poor reliability for both. It’s tough to buy anything from them when other brands do everything better.
  • 1 0
 What are you talking about? I love my leatt helmet, so does everyone I know who wears them. I've also had no issues with their customer service.
  • 1 0
 alpina helmet looks real good







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032070
Mobile Version of Website