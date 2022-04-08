New Protection, Helmets, & Goggles - Sea Otter 2022

MET helmets and Bluegrass protection will be landing in North America in just a few weeks.

The Bluegrass Seamless D30 back protector does what it says on the tin - the seams are limited to key areas. It relies on a stretchy, breathable material to hold it in place and is unisex in design. The sleeveless version here goes for $230 and has snack storage pockets at the bottom.

Zip-off pads, like the Solid Knee model, have material along the inner edge to eliminate chafing and retail for $150.

The $250 Legit has a clean white and iridescent finish, while the carbon version comes in at $549.

Bluegrass' Rogue Core with MIPS was meeting all the trends; tie-dye and chrome.

MET's $379 Parachute MCR is a multi-tasking, convertible enduro helmet with a removable chin bar.

Like all of the MET and Bluegrass helmets, the visors are malleable and flex to reduce forces on your neck during a crash.

The Parachute features MIPS and uses magnets to quickly locate the positioning of the jaw piece.

7iDP's $109 Transition Knee/Shin Pads have a tall cuff and more protection lower down the leg, but are still pedal friendly.

Troy Lee Designs was showing off fresh D4 colors with a health mix of bright colors and earthy tones.

Kask was displaying Red Bull trials rider, Kenny Belaey's, Edge full-face and Rex half shell helmets.

The Rex has a built-in GoPro mount on the top and a removable goggle retainer at the back.

O'Neal has introduced new products to the North American market, like the Blade, that comes in three shell constructions.

]The top of the line carbon shell with the green IPX rotational and linear energy dissipators checks out at $429. There is also a $299 fiberglass option with all the other benefits or a $189 ABS shell without the IPX protection.

All of the Blade helmets use a FidLock chin strap, have a built-in Go Pro mount, and quick release cheek pads Their Blur goggles have a nose protector and triple layer foam for $54.

O'Neal's Pike helmet uses the same IPX technology in a two piece molded shell that goes for $99.

The straps on the front and back of the short or long sleeve STV protection jacket are positioned to secure a Moveo neckbrace. Both padded shirts go for $139.

Their Redeema knee also have zippers on the side for speedy installation and removal.

On the breathable side of protection was the $69 Flow knee sleeve with IPX energy absorbers. For $79, the Dirt knee pad uses two velcro straps to stay in place.

6D helmets were one of the original companies to use two independent shells to reduce rotational forces with the patent technology they call Omni-Directional Suspension.

The new ATB-2T comes in seven colors at an MSRP of $230. There are three shell sizes that use two different liners each to make six sizes.

At 640-grams, Specialized's $430 Gambit is a dedicated full-face with MIPS SL that meets the ASTM DH (1952) safety certification.

The revamped Specialized Ambush 2 comes in a trick metallic red for $250 and has eyewear storage in the brow vents.

There was no sign of a new Bell downhill full-face or any fresh colors of the $140 4Forty half-shell.

Giro was also hiding the updated full-face that we've seen Richie Rude and Reed Boggs wearing in previous "Spotted" articles. The Merit (top) is their latest helmet with MIPS Spherical technology, available in men's and women's colorway for $220.

Sixsixone has a ton of affordable protection like the $119 Reset full-face, $199 Women's specific, long sleeve Evo compresion jacket, and $99 chamois short.

To avoid any unintentional removal, the $75 DBO knee pad attaches to the padded shorts.

The Sin.tr is 661's new trail lid that will replace the Recon Scout as the brand's entry level offering. The new helmet adds a more complex shape, improved rear coverage, more protection on the bottom of the helmet and more vents. It has a 3 position visor including a high option to allow for goggle storage. The helmet will be available in July and will cost $75. 661 is looking into creating a MIPS version too but it will all depend on hitting the correct price point.

Next up is 661's new skate-style lid, the Terra. Aimed at dirt jumpers, 661 aimed to bring some mountain bike features to the classic style. These include in-molding the helmet so it has a lower profile, using heat seal padding and including a dial fit. The helmet costs $45.

Finally, 661 is introducing a new goggle range, the Percept. The brand already makes the entry level Radia goggle, but wanted to add something more upmarket to its range that would fit a wider range of helmets, including moto-style ones.Compared to the Radia, the Percept has a wider 45mm band, outriggers, triple foam and a wider field of vision. Injection molded lenses are available tinted or clear and use a Mithra coating to prevent glare. They are easily replaceable thanks to a quick release system built into the goggle.The goggles are coming later this year and will be in the $80-90 price range.

Bolle might be better known for optics, but the $200 Trackdown and $170 Adapt helmets with MIPS feature "Opti-dock" to keep the glasses secure in the forward vents.