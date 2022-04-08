New Protection, Helmets, & Goggles - Sea Otter 2022

The new ATB-2T comes in seven colors at an MSRP of $230. There are three shell sizes that use two different liners each to make six sizes.
Giro was also hiding the updated full-face that we've seen Richie Rude and Reed Boggs wearing in previous "Spotted" articles. The Merit (top) is their latest helmet with MIPS Spherical technology, available in men's and women's colorway for $220.
Next up is 661's new skate-style lid, the Terra. Aimed at dirt jumpers, 661 aimed to bring some mountain bike features to the classic style. These include in-molding the helmet so it has a lower profile, using heat seal padding and including a dial fit. The helmet costs $45.
Finally, 661 is introducing a new goggle range, the Percept. The brand already makes the entry level Radia goggle, but wanted to add something more upmarket to its range that would fit a wider range of helmets, including moto-style ones.Compared to the Radia, the Percept has a wider 45mm band, outriggers, triple foam and a wider field of vision. Injection molded lenses are available tinted or clear and use a Mithra coating to prevent glare. They are easily replaceable thanks to a quick release system built into the goggle.The goggles are coming later this year and will be in the $80-90 price range.
