New Rotors and Materials from Galfer - Pond Beaver 2021

The DB004W2 is the new 2.0mm width variant of the 203mm rotor and costs €39.90. Rotors

Galfer's main line of rotors, their Disc Wave series, is now available in sizes from 160mm all the way to 223mm. There is also now the new option of 2.0mm width, whereas previously only 1.8mm had been available. This is something that is a direct result of rider and racer feedback. The idea being that simply put, more material to simply dissipate the heat is always going to be a good thing. In a previous life as a race mechanic, I used to lust after the prototype 2.0mm thickness.



I've been riding with 203 Disc Wave rotors for a couple of months in the 2.0mm option front and back. I combined these large rotors with the new G1652 Purple pads and the results were excellent while being used in conjunction with SRAM Code RSCs.



The standard 203mm rotor (DB004W) weighs 140g, whereas the new 2.0mm option (DB004W2) comes in 40g heavier. Relative to the weight of the disc, this is not an inconsiderable difference. However, in the context of our bikes, this seems like a very efficient trade-off and to increase your bike's performance, should you need it, for merely 40g seems like a very good deal indeed.



All that being said, if you don't find yourself putting large amounts of heat through your brakes, for whatever reason, then the performance gained will be lessened. If you live in the mountains though, I think this small compromise could really be worth your consideration.



They have now also introduced rotors as small as 140mm for road and gravel bikes. The DB101W, pictured, comes in at just 64g and costs under €28.

The DB101W rotor is for road and gravel

Brake Pads

G1851 ADVANCED These red pads are meant for mixed conditions. They're made with basaltic fibres and a specific coating that help absorb moisture to keep braking power and performance consistent in a wet environment.



G1554T PRO As the name suggests, these green pads are used by racers. It sacrifices a small amount of longevity to deliver the best blend of power and consistency.



The G1652 E-BIKES purple pads are specifically meant for e-bikes. This translates to a combination of durability, power and the ability to cope with higher temperatures. It's slightly different to the Pro



G1455 ROAD

Galfer, who are Spanish braking components manufacturer, will no doubt be known to some of our readers who also follow MotoGP. They've been creating mountain bike brake rotors and pads for several years now and have chalked up World Cup wins, podiums and even the overall under Tracey Hannah in 2019. This year they've brought out some new rotors which were the product of feedback from their World Cup riders and athletes. All Galfer parts are made in their factory near Barcelona, which incidentally sits right next to the Circuit de Catalunya racetrack.So, what's new?Galfer also now offer six different variants of pad materials for cycling. Excluding the entry level and trials specific pad, it boils down to four main options, including options for e-bikes and road and gravel bikes.green pad, in that it isn't quite as powerful. However, in my months using these pads front and rear I've found them to be very consistent and have both bite and feel in ample supply.Theblue pads were developed to be powerful, efficient and hard-wearing brake pads for road bikes. Although it might not seem like much, road bikes do tend to have different operating demands due to smaller rotors and often longer braking distances. This can lead to a huge amount of heat buildup within the system. They are also available for some two pot mountain bike calipers.The pricing options for these four performance compounds start at €16 and tops out at around €22 for the range-topping G1554T Pro green pads.