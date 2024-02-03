New Rotwild Schwalbe E-Enduro Team Signs Kelan Grant, Torben Drach & Helen Weber

Feb 3, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

Rotwild has announced its new gravity racing team that will be taking on this year's E-Enduro World Cup race season.

The newly formed Rotwild Schwalbe Gravity Team has signed on enduro racers Kelan Grant, Torben Drach & Helen Weber for its first season of eMTB racing. Both Torben Drach and Helen Weber are moving from racing under the Raaw // BC.Bike Gravity Team while Kelan Grant has come from nine years riding for Nukeproof.

bigquotesThe Gravity Team goes electric! ⚡

Excited to introduce the Rotwild Schwalbe Gravity Team!

Mountain bike racing has always been a big part of the Rotwild DNA. Now that passion, which helped athletes win medals and world champ titles, is reignited.

The Gravity Team, consisting of Torben Drach, Kelan Grant and Helen Weber, is teaming up with Rotwild and Schwalbe to kick off a new chapter in racing history.

Season starts in May 2024, let the electric adventures begin!Rotwild

The new team will be kicking off the E-Enduro race season in the Finale, Italy at the start of May.

3 Comments
  • 1 0
 My only question, will they be on the Pinion MGU bike or not?
  • 1 0
 Get er done! Wheeeeooooo
  • 1 0
 Mooga Oomgawa!







