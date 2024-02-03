New Rotwild Schwalbe E-Enduro Team Signs Kelan Grant, Torben Drach & Helen Weber

The Gravity Team goes electric! ⚡



Excited to introduce the Rotwild Schwalbe Gravity Team!



Mountain bike racing has always been a big part of the Rotwild DNA. Now that passion, which helped athletes win medals and world champ titles, is reignited.



The Gravity Team, consisting of Torben Drach, Kelan Grant and Helen Weber, is teaming up with Rotwild and Schwalbe to kick off a new chapter in racing history.



Season starts in May 2024, let the electric adventures begin! — Rotwild