Powered by Outside

Video: Squamish Ripping With Dane Jewett & Friends

Jul 22, 2025
by SHIMANO  

PRESS RELEASE: Shimano

How does the perfect off-season session start when your backyard is one of the best-known riding destinations on the planet? For Shimano Factory rider Dane Jewett, a top day starts at the bottom, with Shimano’s new GRIPD Enduro Flats, completely redesigned and ready for anything the versatility of Squamish can deliver.

First stop? An old trail brimming with new flavor.

Jewett and his brother Jakob and their buddies, Ryan Griffith and Griffin Tulk, alongside Jackson Goldstone and some other locals had recently finished resurrecting an old, decrepit DH track that had long been forgotten, bringing it back to life as a training ground for the World Cup season (this seems to have worked out just fine for Goldstone, who had stellar start this year, with three consecutive World Cup wins). The guys spent two months rebuilding the bottom section, bringing in a machine for the first time to complement hand work, sculpting step-ups and a huge triple to accentuate the natural trail’s features, creating the ultimate big-bike track, and one that hasn’t seen much time in front of the camera.

“We made it way wider, bigger and flowier than before, it’s fully different,” said Jewett. “It’s probably one of the better trails in Squamish right now.”

The crew, which also included Natasha Miller, Lucy van Eesteren, Ryder Bulfone and Jacob Murray, next hit the Squamish Dirt Jumps en masse, just as the jumps were opening for the season. Murray has been one of the main diggers behind the tools, maintaining and shaping the jumps, and played an integral role helping the Dirt Wizards Jump Association improve and reintroduce the jumps to the community last year. For van Eesteren, initial trepidation upon rolling up to jumps turned into glee as the crew stacked laps on laps.

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC

“It was kind of different for me,” said van Eesteren, who was riding in Shimano’s new GF800 Women’s flats. “I’m not on my dirt jumper that much, and I’d never ridden those jumps on that bike. The people we were riding with were so good, it was kind of intimidating because they were smashing it.” But very quickly, the good times were flowing. “It was a sunny, beautiful day, with just a tiny bit of cloud cover, the jumps had just opened and they were in really good shape.”

In another zone, the crew, along with Anthill Films, scouted a massive rock sitting in a clearcut overlooking Squamish’s iconic Howe Sound. It didn’t initially look like much, but with some vision and about a week’s worth of work scratching in the run-in and landing, they turned it into a wall ride that doubles as a pretty rad statement piece and blank slate for artistic expression on the bike.

“I think everyone is going to be pretty blown away,” Jewett said.”It’s one of those features everyone’s going to want to go hit.”

Done and dusted. A perfect day indeed.

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC

Shimano Gripd shoe shoot 2025 in Squamish BC


Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Riding Videos Shimano Dane Jewett Jacob Muray Lucy Van Eesteren Natasha Miller Ryder Bulfone


Author Info:
shimano avatar

Member since Apr 7, 2000
96 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
167206 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
46427 views
5 Things We Learned From the 2025 Red Bull Rampage
46299 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
44305 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
44221 views
Revel Bikes Unveils Titanium Full Suspension Prototype
40159 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
32929 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
32408 views

30 Comments
  • 450
 That was the best Shimano ad I've seen in forever!
  • 40
 "that was the best ad I've seen in forever", there I fixed it for you.
  • 10
 @manglermixer: this guy ^ only watches shimano ads
  • 120
 Very creative on the rock. The evening sun in the background close up at 2:28 totally f'n rad
  • 110
 SO Excited to see this project come to life! Dane and Jacob did SO much digging to make it happen and all the rider showed up to throw down.
  • 100
 Bouncing Souls! This song with this video made me want to ride.
  • 50
 I'll seriously consider any product from a video with a Bouncing Souls song and a tiregrab cancan.
  • 90
 Damn! Should probably make this “Must Watch”
  • 70
 Name the shooters and editor. Best product video in years.
  • 40
 @anthill !
  • 21
 @megannjunne: I know that but the actual people should be credited.
  • 60
 Slapped harder then a Salmon in breeding season
  • 30
 That rock has been screaming 'Do something to me!' ever since the area got felled ha.
  • 30
 I love my GE9’s. The white makes you go faster. I wish they had 1/2 sizes though
  • 30
 +1 for half sizes!
  • 30
 Awesome edit. Had a whiff on Roam i'd say. Nice way to launch a product indeed!
  • 30
 Great riding, that last feature so sketchy!
  • 20
 I love the shots of the rock with Anvil in the background. So much talent in one town!
  • 30
 My Shimano shoes are awesome
  • 29
flag likeittacky (Jul 22, 2025 at 7:43) (Below Threshold)
 Too bad They went from decent colors, to Yuck- solid black or white... embarrassing !
  • 30
 Amazing, got to be the shoes right?
  • 30
 Amazing. RIP Word of Mouth!!
  • 30
 that´s a type of ad that i don´t mind watching!!!
  • 30
 Awesome, Shimano !!
  • 20
 Nice, rock at the end looked huge and gorgeous.
  • 10
 Hahaaha the handlebar kiss at the end!!!! Not sure if you could go any lower. Glad they're okay.
  • 21
 Should name that bolder -"Ric Flair!" Brendog would approve.
  • 10
 i'll buy whatever makes me do that
  • 10
 tht was gd
  • 10
 That was awesome







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021932
Mobile Version of Website