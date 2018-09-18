FIRST LOOK

New Shoes From Shimano & Apparel From Dakine - Interbike 2018

Sep 18, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Interbike 2018
The ME7 is still positioned as Shimano's high-end enduro shoe, but it's received a few revisions, including a new ratcheting buckle, and more robust material over the toe. There will also be half sizes available, welcome news for those in-betweeners out there.


The GR5's sole is made with sticky rubber from Michelin, with a lugged pattern at the toe for extra traction off the bike. MSRP: $100 USD.



The AM5 has the same profile and lace-up design as the GR5, but with an SPD compatible sole. Not a fan of the yellow laces? A spare black set are included in the box. MSRP: $100 USD.


Dakine's New Apparel



Dakine's headquarters are in Hood River, Oregon, so they're no strangers to rainy weather. Their new rain jacket has a waterproof rating of 20,000mm/gm2, and will retail for $210 when it hits stores in February.





The Thrillium pant ($160) is made from a 4-way stretch Schoeller fabric, with perforated panels in the crotch and waist area to help keep air flowing. It's aimed at gravity riders, with stretchy room to fit knee pads, like Dakine's new Mayhem hardshell pads ($100), underneath.


The Thrillium glove has a Pittard goat skin palm, and a thin, stretchy panel over the back of the hand. MSRP: $45.

The final piece of the Thrillium collection is this long sleeve jersey, which has an interior glasses wipe and a drop hem to keep it from riding up when you're speed tucking down the hill. Shown is the Team Aggy edition, which retails for $70.


MENTIONS: @shimano, @dakine


11 Comments

  • + 4
 well, mtb shoes were starting to look good and then shimano releases these fugly things from 2008
  • + 1
 Dakine clothing to match
  • + 2
 compaired to last year's model those me7 look mint
  • + 1
 Yeah Shimano needs to collaborate with Louboutin. I want some red soled beauties.
  • + 1
 Shimano looks ok, but will they get me loaded in my Mallet DH pedals faster?
Only time ...
  • + 1
 Here those shoes are too hot to wear
  • + 1
 Orthopedic shoes. Whacked.
  • + 1
 Yeah Dakine Aggy collection
  • + 1
 Dakine makes good stuff but it just is costly.
  • + 1
 It’s really no more than any other comparable brand.
  • + 1
 Nice, cycling gear I'd actually want to wear. FK enduro neon

