New Simplon Trailblazers Team Signs Raphaela Richter, Tarmo Ryynänen & Lars Büngen

After nearly a year of hard work behind the scenes, we are thrilled to officially embark on this exciting new chapter. We are grateful for our exceptional rider combination and our future team partners, who will join us on this thrilling journey.



Our overarching goal is to establish a professional, long-term racing program that provides the optimal environment for our riders to unfold their potential and perform at their personal best. This necessitates creating a perfect comfort zone, encompassing sports and performance organization, as well as mental balance and well-being for each rider.