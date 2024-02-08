New Simplon Trailblazers Team Signs Raphaela Richter, Tarmo Ryynänen & Lars Büngen

Feb 8, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Simplon Trailblazers has announced it will be taking on this year's enduro World Cup series as it launches a new three-rider team.

The new enduro race squad has brought on some top talent with regular World Cup podium contender Raphaela Richter and rapid privateer racer Tarmo Ryynänen signed on for 2024. The team also features fast U21 rider Lars Büngen.

photo
The Simplon Trailblazers' 2024 race bike.

bigquotesAfter nearly a year of hard work behind the scenes, we are thrilled to officially embark on this exciting new chapter. We are grateful for our exceptional rider combination and our future team partners, who will join us on this thrilling journey.

Our overarching goal is to establish a professional, long-term racing program that provides the optimal environment for our riders to unfold their potential and perform at their personal best. This necessitates creating a perfect comfort zone, encompassing sports and performance organization, as well as mental balance and well-being for each rider.

photo
The team's schedule for the 2024 season.

The new team will be kicking off the race season in the Finale, Italy at the start of May. You can follow the team through the season here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing Press Releases Racing Rumours Raphaela Richter


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,920 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Bella Naughton Joins KHS Racing] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
205487 views
Review: The New 2024 Scott Ransom 900 RC Has All The Integration
62461 views
First Look: The 2024 Arc8 Extra Has Suspension Rails
55386 views
First Ride: The 2024 Pivot Switchblade Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
54702 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Many Derailleurs Have You Actually Destroyed While Riding?
40324 views
4 Interesting Prototypes From Emerging European Brands
37049 views
Must Watch: 'Afterlife' with Brandon Semenuk
36988 views
First Ride: Knolly Chilcotin 6.0
35997 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.030621
Mobile Version of Website