New Simplon Trailblazers Team Signs Raphaela Richter, Tarmo Ryynänen & Lars Büngen

Simplon Trailblazers has announced it will be taking on this year's enduro World Cup series as it launches a new three-rider team.
The new enduro race squad has brought on some top talent with regular World Cup podium contender Raphaela Richter and rapid privateer racer Tarmo Ryynänen signed on for 2024. The team also features fast U21 rider Lars Büngen.
|After nearly a year of hard work behind the scenes, we are thrilled to officially embark on this exciting new chapter. We are grateful for our exceptional rider combination and our future team partners, who will join us on this thrilling journey.
Our overarching goal is to establish a professional, long-term racing program that provides the optimal environment for our riders to unfold their potential and perform at their personal best. This necessitates creating a perfect comfort zone, encompassing sports and performance organization, as well as mental balance and well-being for each rider.
The new team will be kicking off the race season in the Finale, Italy at the start of May. You can follow the team through the season here
.