Hutchinson Introduces Skeleton Racing Lab XC Tires

Press Release: Hutchinson Tires

The Racing Lab Range Grows With an XC Offering

The Skeleton Racing Lab will be available in 29 x 2.15 and will be available in three new versions:

A "black wall" version

A version reinforced with a Hardskin textile grid

A "tan wall" version

Races already won with the Skeleton Racing Lab :

David VALERO - MMR Factory Racing

Natalia FISCHER

Joshua DUBAU - SUNN Factory XC

Sébastien CARABIN - Merida Wallonie MTB team

Alice PIRARD

For more information:

Develop. Test. Improve. Repeat. This is the philosophy behind our new Racing Lab range. After a great debut on the gravity segment with the Griffus Racing Lab, we're expanding our Made in France range developed thanks to a close collaboration with its athletes, with a new XC offering. Revised and optimised, the new Skeleton Racing Lab will be available for sale from July 11, 2019, with three variations. On the menu: new Race Ripost XC tri-compound, new reinforced version and new colour.Initially developed to meet a demand from our international XC champions (including David Valero's MMR Factory Racing Team), the new version of the Skeleton Racing Lab has been revised and optimised to integrate our Made in France performance range. By enriching the Racing Lab range, we wish to highlight our know-how, built in particular thanks to the collaboration between the R&D department based directly on the French manufacturing site and all of its professional riders. This proximity makes it possible to take athletes' feedback into account in order to integrate them into the product development process through numerous tests and prototypes.An ultra-light and rolling tire; that was the initial demand of the athletes. Designed in 2.15 width, the Skeleton is willingly larger (53mm) than the other XC models in the range, with a shape made for modern XC racing. It’s designed to deliver the perfect ride at low pressures, and it uses our best XC casings. It provides excellent rolling and distortion performances to support the most technical riders and respect the new requirements of cross-country races. Front or rear mounted, the Skeleton will be indispensable on dry or mixed terrains.From the profile design, a spinal column can be seen, giving the tyre its name. All the different knobs are articulated around this and link together to ensure permanent contact with the ground and harmony in the tyre’s construction.Regarding the compound, the Skeleton uses the Race Ripost XC concept, consisting of three compounds and dedicated to pure performance. Race Ripost XC is dedicated to pure rolling performance. Tightly bonded to the casing, it is hard in the central section to ensure fast rolling, comfort and flexibility on both sides to provide grip and deformation., focused on lightness and speed, a notable asset for speed enthusiasts during XC competitions.from bead to bead, positioned on the 66TPI casing. This reinforced model has been developed to meet a rather typical demand for XC marathon, ready to face long distances safely. It's a perfect compromise for races like the Transvesubian for example., which in addition to its appealing colour also brings additional comfort. Indeed, the technical process which makes it possible to obtain the "tan" colour also contributes to increased flexibility due to the mixture not containing carbon black. Thus, the casing deforms even better than the black version. This may remind some of the behavior and comfort of tubulars. In order to make the most of all its benefits, the brand advises monitoring tyre pressure. Given its flexibility, it is possible that 0.1 bar more than for the "black" version results in better ride sensations.(Champion of Spain 2018, Winner of Andalucia Bike Race 2019, Winner of Mediterranean Epic 2019) -(Champion of Asturias Bike Race)(Champion of Europe U23 2018, Champion of France U23 - 2018, 2nd overall XC World Cup U23 2018 )(currently 3rd in UCI marathon ranking) –(Champion of Belgium marathon 2019, 2018 )