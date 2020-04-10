New Spring & Summer Apparel from Gore - Pond Beaver 2020

Gore C5 Gore-Tex Hooded Jacket & C5 GORE-TEX Paclite Trail Shorts

Jacket Details:

• Seam placement designed to work with backpack

• All-mountain jersey with relaxed fit

• Good abrasion resistance to protect against scuffing

• Moisture wicking technology

• Men's and women's versions available

• 3 colours each men & women

• 5 sizes

• MSRP: $279.99

• www.gore.com

• Adjustable grippy waistband with flat cord

• GORE-TEX PACLITE Plus product

• Reflective details

• Zippered waterproof side pocket

• Unisex design

• 4 ounces

• Sizes S to XXL

• MSRP: $159.99 USD

• www.gore.com

GORE C5 Trail Jerseys & GORE C5 Trail Shorts

Jersey Details:

• Reflective details

• Rugged, abrasion-resistant fabric

• Short & long-sleeve options (men)

• Short, 3/4 & long-sleeve (women)

• 4 colours (men's), 3 colours (women's)

• 5 sizes

• MSRP: $69.99 USD - $79.99 USD

• www.gore.com

• 2 front zip pockets

• A lightweight XC-inspired overshort

• Mesh inserts in front and back for ventilation

• Very stretchy waistband to ensure unhindered movement

• 4 colours

• 5 sizes

• MSRP: $99.99 USD

• www.gore.com

GORE C5 Trail Light Shorts & GORE C5 Gore-Tex Infinium Gloves

Short Details:

• 2 front zip pockets

• A lightweight XC-inspired overshort

• Mesh inserts in front and back for ventilation

• Very stretchy waistband to ensure unhindered movement

• 4 colours

• 5 sizes

• MSRP: $99.99 USD

• www.gore.com

• EVA + GEL padded palm provides shock absorption to prevent fatigue

• Grippy silicone print on thumbs, forefingers, and palm

• Optimised for gloves-on use with touchscreen devices

• Velcro cuff closure at wrist

• 2 colours

• Sizes XS through XXXL

• MSRP: $49.99 USD

• www.gore.com

The men's C5 long sleeve jersey ($79.99) and All-Mountain shorts ($129.99).

GORE Infinium Jacket

Details

• Gore-Tex Active material on shoulders and upper arms

• Fully taped seams

• Windproof

• Under-helmet hood

• Front zip pocket

• MSRP: $229.99 USD

• www.gore.com

Available in black/grey, blue, or chestnut red (shown) in sizes S-XL, the Infinium jacket retails for $229.99 USD.



Gore has introduced some bold trail jerseys, redesigned waterproof Paclite short, and a packable jacket in their Spring & Summer 2020 collection.The new C5 Trail jerseys are made of a thin, light material that Gore says is abrasion-resistant, moisture-wicking, and suitable for use with a backpack. There are short-sleeve, 3/4 sleeve and long sleeve options in the C5 Trail jersey for women, and short or long-sleeve options for men. The men's and women's jerseys each come in five sizes, with three colour options in each style for women and four for men. Depending on the model, it is either $69.99 USD, $74.99 USD or $79.99 USD.Their lightweight Paclite over-shorts have a minimal approach and pack down to the size of your fist. At 4 ounces, they're light enough to carry in your pack in case the skies open up halfway through your ride. They're a minimalist design, with one pocket and an adjustable grippy waistband with flat cord. They come in a unisex design, in sizes small through XXL, and retail for $159.99 USD.The C5 Trail Hooded Jacket is packable and fully waterproof, with Gore-Tex Active fabric on torso and hood for comfort and breathability, Gore-Tex Paclite Plus fabrics on the shoulders and arms to lower weight, and fully taped seams for added rain protection. The relaxed mountain bike cut will easily fit over your regular riding clothes but is close enough to the body to prevent flapping when you get up to speed. There are hidden front pockets, a waist hem adjustment with drawcord, and reflective details. The women's jacket weight 7.7 ounces, while the men's weighs 8.5 ounces. Both retail for $229.99 USD and come in five sizes.