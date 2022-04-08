New Spring & Summer Riding Apparel from Gore, O'Neal, Giro, Rapha, & More - Sea Otter 2022

Giro

The Ride Shorts expand Giro's women's clothing to include a shorter option for gravel and cross country riders.

O'Neal

The new shoe lineup includes three flat pedal models and two clipless versions that both have screw-in inserts to make them compatible with flats.

The Pinned Pro flat pedal shoe ($90 USD) has built-in ankle protection, and the Flow SPD shoe ($110 USD) is the stiffer of O'Neal's clip-in offerings.

The Element Jersey FR ($50 USD) has new colorways this year, and adds junior sizing. Also, O'Neal has recently introduced women's apparel - a much-needed addition alongside all the men's / unisex models.

O'Neal's aim is to offer good value, creating a wide range of products for relatively low retail prices.

The range of gloves is ultra-ventilated, highly protective, and includes kids' options.

Socks, too, so the feet aren't left out. There are some interesting helmets and knee pads, too, but more on those in a protection article.

Ripton & Co.

Ripton & Co. has a range of "high-performance denim" on display.

Stay tuned for more on the fabulous overalls I'll be taking home with me, which I intend to wear waaaaay too much.

Rapha

Rapha has new spring colors for 2022.

The colors range from refreshingly turquoise to relatively neutral.

Gore

Gore's TrailKPR and TrailKPR Daily use 56% and 100% recycled materials, respectively.

The TrailKPR line has a straightforward, simple design, while the merino blend Explore Shirt has snaps for a casual gravel and adventure jersey.

I'm a chronic sleeve roller-upper, so the cuff designed to stay put when rolled up is an appealing feature.

Gore's cool-weather clothing options include the Fernflow Pant and Endure waterproof jacket.

Rounding out the collection is the Lupra jacket, a lightweight, water-resistant jacket that has more robust protection in splash zones where Gore determined riders would need extra protection, plus an elasticized, grippy hood.

7iDP

