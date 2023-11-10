Intend's Redesigned Grace OS Stem Increases Compatibility

Nov 10, 2023
by Intend BC  
Intend Grace

Press Release: Intend

Welcome a new iteration of stems: GRACE OS

GRACE OS FR: 35mm length, 31.8 and 35mm handlebar clamp
GRACE OS EN: 50mm length, 31.8 and 35mm handlebar clamp

Intend Grace


The re-design focuses around the further tucked in handlebar clamps. This has three main advantages:

• Improved compatibility
• Easier to mount
• Cleaner aesthetics


Intend Grace

Additional facts:

• The rest of the GRACE line-up remains the same as before
• Increased compatibility with the GRACE OS stem (handlebars that fit the old Grace stem will fit the GRACE OS)
• Compatibility between GRACE OS FR and GRACE OS EN is shared.
• Torque for all bolts = 5 Nm.
• Embracing the legacy of our thriving Grace series, GRACE OS is now a part of our Premium Blackline catalog. This offers our dealers sensible margins and is the spark for a bright future of the GRACE OS.
• The logo is now lasered before anodizing for a more subtle & premium Blackline look.
• The GRACE OS is available directly as of now and are identifiable by the angle of the handlebar clamp bolts.
• Prices remain at 125,21€ (net) for both FR variants and 133,62€ (net) for the two EN variants.

Intend Grace
Intend Grace

Why OS?

OS stands for "Open Source". We're embracing a new approach to compatibility, empowering riders to share their experiences and contribute to a comprehensive compatibility list through user-generated data. Due to the stems distinctive design, compatibility with handlebars can vary. That's where our open-source initiative comes in. Here's how it works:

Instagram Post: Riders who own the GRACE OS stem can post a picture on Instagram. In the image, the successfully mounted handlebar & stem must be clearly visible from a specific angle. While the image description is not critical, it must include the stem model, handlebar diameter, brand name and product specifications of the handlebar.

Hashtags: To link these posts to our compatibility initiative, users must include the following hashtags: #intendgraceos and #intendgraceos%brandname%. For example, if the handlebar is from OneUp, the corresponding hashtag would be #intendgraceosoneup.

Verification and Rewards: Once a user's post is verified, they will receive a 10% voucher for our webshop, with no minimum or maximum order value. This not only encourages participation but also ensures that riders are rewarded for contributing to our community.

Intend Grace
Intend Grace

Reliable Compatibility Data:

Every verified post will be documented in our database, offering riders a reliable overview of which handlebars are compatible with the GRACE OS stems.

To maintain fairness and prevent duplication:
• Only the first post for each handlebar model will be rewarded with a voucher.
• Once a handlebar has been verified, another voucher for the same handlebar cannot be issued.
• Color variations of the same handlebar do not count.
• Relevant parameters like rise, sweep or diameter are considered valid for a new entry.

We invite all GRACE OS stem owners to join our open-source initiative, sharing their experiences and helping fellow cyclists. Together, we'll create a vibrant community and ensure every rider finds the perfect match for their GRACE OS stem and handlebar.

For more information please visit the GRACE OS Website

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Intend


Author Info:
INTENDBC avatar

Member since Nov 9, 2023
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
SaddleSpur’s New Saddle, Presented Without Comment of Any Sort
92207 views
First Look: 2024 Santa Cruz V10 & Suspension Chat with 'The Human Dyno'
59384 views
First Ride: Raaw Madonna V3 - Better Than Ever
49726 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Slayer C50
47173 views
Slack Randoms: Comparing MTB Prices to Motorcycles, Performance Pee Bottles & More
44803 views
Neko Mulally's Frameworks DH Bikes Now Available for Preorder
38651 views
First Ride: 2024 Canyon Lux Trail
36586 views
Burning Question: What Did the Riders & Industry Insiders Think of the Judging at Red Bull Rampage 2023?
30427 views

7 Comments
  • 8 0
 So they made a stem that certain bars didn't fit it. Then resigned the stem leaving the entire source of the original problem there which is the fact that's there's only 2 bolts vs a 4 bolt faceplate so higher rise bars can't be squeezed through. Then called it Open Source? Ok.
  • 1 0
 Exactly. I thought we left the days of non-removable faceplates in the 1990's..... Zero desire for this type of stem. No removable face, no interest
  • 2 0
 So - they are asking riders to experiment to see what bars fit?? Math certainly could be used to determine which rise and angles would fit in the stem which then could be crossed referenced against a bar geo table.
  • 4 0
 It would be easier to just make a table with two columns. One column is for stems that work with every bar, this column contains basically every stem in existence. The other column is for stems that don't work with every bar, this column contains this stem.
  • 1 0
 @warmerdamj: LOL, that's simple for sure. It's really weird how this is being presented. I just feel like the manufacture of the stem should be able to provide specific bar dimension for compatibility if there are fitment issues
  • 2 0
 Dear Intend, please make a longer stem for pure XC, i'd love a 100 or 110mm
  • 2 0
 They make a 90mm stem to empower riders of all disciplines to have a stem that doesn't fit their bars.







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033364
Mobile Version of Website