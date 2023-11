Intend's Redesigned Grace OS Stem Increases Compatibility

Press Release: Intend

Welcome a new iteration of stems: GRACE OS



• Improved compatibility

• Easier to mount

• Cleaner aesthetics



Additional facts:



• The rest of the GRACE line-up remains the same as before

• Increased compatibility with the GRACE OS stem (handlebars that fit the old Grace stem will fit the GRACE OS)

• Compatibility between GRACE OS FR and GRACE OS EN is shared.

• Torque for all bolts = 5 Nm.

• Embracing the legacy of our thriving Grace series, GRACE OS is now a part of our Premium Blackline catalog. This offers our dealers sensible margins and is the spark for a bright future of the GRACE OS.

• The logo is now lasered before anodizing for a more subtle & premium Blackline look.

• The GRACE OS is available directly as of now and are identifiable by the angle of the handlebar clamp bolts.

• Prices remain at 125,21€ (net) for both FR variants and 133,62€ (net) for the two EN variants.



Why OS?

10% voucher

Reliable Compatibility Data:

GRACE OS FR: 35mm length, 31.8 and 35mm handlebar clampGRACE OS EN: 50mm length, 31.8 and 35mm handlebar clampThe re-design focuses around the further tucked in handlebar clamps. This has three main advantages:OS stands for "Open Source". We're embracing a new approach to compatibility, empowering riders to share their experiences and contribute to a comprehensive compatibility list through user-generated data. Due to the stems distinctive design, compatibility with handlebars can vary. That's where our open-source initiative comes in. Here's how it works:Instagram Post: Riders who own the GRACE OS stem can post a picture on Instagram. In the image, the successfully mounted handlebar & stem must be clearly visible from a specific angle. While the image description is not critical, it must include the stem model, handlebar diameter, brand name and product specifications of the handlebar.Hashtags: To link these posts to our compatibility initiative, users must include the following hashtags:and #intendgraceos%brandname%. For example, if the handlebar is from OneUp, the corresponding hashtag would be #intendgraceosoneup.Verification and Rewards: Once a user's post is verified, they will receive afor our webshop, with no minimum or maximum order value. This not only encourages participation but also ensures that riders are rewarded for contributing to our community.Every verified post will be documented in our database, offering riders a reliable overview of which handlebars are compatible with the GRACE OS stems.To maintain fairness and prevent duplication:• Only the first post for each handlebar model will be rewarded with a voucher.• Once a handlebar has been verified, another voucher for the same handlebar cannot be issued.• Color variations of the same handlebar do not count.• Relevant parameters like rise, sweep or diameter are considered valid for a new entry.We invite all GRACE OS stem owners to join our open-source initiative, sharing their experiences and helping fellow cyclists. Together, we'll create a vibrant community and ensure every rider finds the perfect match for their GRACE OS stem and handlebar.For more information please visit the GRACE OS Website