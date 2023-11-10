Intend's Redesigned Grace OS Stem Increases Compatibility

Press Release: Intend Welcome a new iteration of stems: GRACE OS
GRACE OS FR: 35mm length, 31.8 and 35mm handlebar clamp
GRACE OS EN: 50mm length, 31.8 and 35mm handlebar clamp
The re-design focuses around the further tucked in handlebar clamps. This has three main advantages:
• Improved compatibility
• Easier to mount
• Cleaner aesthetics
Additional facts:Why OS?
• The rest of the GRACE line-up remains the same as before
• Increased compatibility with the GRACE OS stem (handlebars that fit the old Grace stem will fit the GRACE OS)
• Compatibility between GRACE OS FR and GRACE OS EN is shared.
• Torque for all bolts = 5 Nm.
• Embracing the legacy of our thriving Grace series, GRACE OS is now a part of our Premium Blackline catalog. This offers our dealers sensible margins and is the spark for a bright future of the GRACE OS.
• The logo is now lasered before anodizing for a more subtle & premium Blackline look.
• The GRACE OS is available directly as of now and are identifiable by the angle of the handlebar clamp bolts.
• Prices remain at 125,21€ (net) for both FR variants and 133,62€ (net) for the two EN variants.
OS stands for "Open Source". We're embracing a new approach to compatibility, empowering riders to share their experiences and contribute to a comprehensive compatibility list through user-generated data. Due to the stems distinctive design, compatibility with handlebars can vary. That's where our open-source initiative comes in. Here's how it works:
Instagram Post: Riders who own the GRACE OS stem can post a picture on Instagram. In the image, the successfully mounted handlebar & stem must be clearly visible from a specific angle. While the image description is not critical, it must include the stem model, handlebar diameter, brand name and product specifications of the handlebar.
Hashtags: To link these posts to our compatibility initiative, users must include the following hashtags: #intendgraceos
and #intendgraceos%brandname%. For example, if the handlebar is from OneUp, the corresponding hashtag would be #intendgraceosoneup.
Verification and Rewards: Once a user's post is verified, they will receive a 10% voucher
for our webshop, with no minimum or maximum order value. This not only encourages participation but also ensures that riders are rewarded for contributing to our community.Reliable Compatibility Data:
Every verified post will be documented in our database, offering riders a reliable overview of which handlebars are compatible with the GRACE OS stems.
To maintain fairness and prevent duplication:
• Only the first post for each handlebar model will be rewarded with a voucher.
• Once a handlebar has been verified, another voucher for the same handlebar cannot be issued.
• Color variations of the same handlebar do not count.
• Relevant parameters like rise, sweep or diameter are considered valid for a new entry.
We invite all GRACE OS stem owners to join our open-source initiative, sharing their experiences and helping fellow cyclists. Together, we'll create a vibrant community and ensure every rider finds the perfect match for their GRACE OS stem and handlebar.
For more information please visit the GRACE OS Website