Intend's Redesigned Grace OS Stem Increases Compatibility

Press Release: Intend

Welcome a new iteration of stems: GRACE OS



• Improved compatibility

• Easier to mount

• Cleaner aesthetics



Additional facts:



• The rest of the GRACE line-up remains the same as before

• Increased compatibility with the GRACE OS stem (handlebars that fit the old Grace stem will fit the GRACE OS)

• Compatibility between GRACE OS FR and GRACE OS EN is shared.

• Torque for all bolts = 5 Nm.

• Embracing the legacy of our thriving Grace series, GRACE OS is now a part of our Premium Blackline catalog. This offers our dealers sensible margins and is the spark for a bright future of the GRACE OS.

• The logo is now lasered before anodizing for a more subtle & premium Blackline look.

• The GRACE OS is available directly as of now and are identifiable by the angle of the handlebar clamp bolts.

• Prices remain at 125,21€ (net) for both FR variants and 133,62€ (net) for the two EN variants.



Why OS?

Reliable Compatibility Data: