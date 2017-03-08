New Style Old Shore: Brendon Edgar Sessions Vancouver's Mt. Seymour

Mar 8, 2017 at 14:26
Mar 8, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
The Shore has changed a little over the last few years, some think it's for the worst, others, the better. Brendon Edgar takes us on a tour of varying trails on Mt. Seymour in this laid back video.
