Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27

This is what happens when Amaury Pierron rides the Supreme DH 29/27. Bring on DH World Cup racing again!Rider
: Amaury PierronDirected by
: Léon PERRINFilm
: Léon PERRIN & Gaetan CLARYEdit
: Léon PERRINStill Photography
All specs & prices on Commencal Websites
Pierron is bombing down a track full of trees at 40-50 miles per hour (in which a head on crash would be catastrophic), and you can tell that his body is relaxed, muscles free from parasitic fear and tension....wow just wow!
c) incredible technique
d) enormous cojones
The fact they’re making it despite his success of a full 29er isn’t surprising at all. They gotta sell what’s hot after all
