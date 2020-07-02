Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27

Jul 2, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

This is what happens when Amaury Pierron rides the Supreme DH 29/27. Bring on DH World Cup racing again!

Rider: Amaury Pierron
Directed by: Léon PERRIN
Film: Léon PERRIN & Gaetan CLARY
Edit: Léon PERRIN
Still Photography: Jb LIAUTARD











61 Comments

  • 29 1
 Okay, so that was awesome!
  • 17 1
 Seeing shit like this reminds me of how superhuman these dudes are. It is not just that that technique is flawless, I am perhaps more impressed by the mental aspect of his riding.

Pierron is bombing down a track full of trees at 40-50 miles per hour (in which a head on crash would be catastrophic), and you can tell that his body is relaxed, muscles free from parasitic fear and tension....wow just wow!
  • 3 0
 That is the thing about watching someone who's in the top 2 of a sport on a global level (and in terms of going flat out balls to the wall I still thing he's the number 1). A guy like him is an outlier on every level
  • 14 0
 jeez man, is that fast forward or normal speed, can he ride or what
  • 9 0
 Still trying to comprehend 1:33
  • 3 0
 @me2menow: I'm gonna need more guacamole!
  • 1 0
 @me2menow: true! and how about roosting on an almost flat berm at 0:20-0:21
  • 5 0
 Something that I just couldnt get over watching that video is the way he instantly has traction the moment he touches the ground when jumping or skipping along the trail is like nothing I've ever seen. Its like hes being pulled to the ground by magnets. Just lands and immediately stuck to the ground. It blows my mind. He might not be my favorite rider to watch ride, but he is definitely my favorite rider to watch go as fast as they possibly can.
  • 1 0
 agreed a) long travel DH bike b) Magic Mary DH tires in ultra soft.
  • 1 0
 @jamesbrant:
c) incredible technique
d) enormous cojones
  • 4 0
 If he catches one edge or root in the tree section at that speed, are we not talking pretty serious injury, or worse? It's easy to forget as Amaury makes it look almost low-risk - his riding is unreal.
  • 6 0
 The sound of tyres is its own music - good call Commencal on choosing "natural riding sounds" as the sound track.
  • 2 0
 They totally compressed them and pumped the low frequencies but they sound fat and awesome!
  • 5 0
 I wonder which he'll end up racing. Dude is tall enough to run 29" in the back without issues.
  • 5 0
 And has already done it successfully as anyone.
  • 3 1
 I'm surprised Commencal is going mullet with the Supreme after having so much success on the 29 in version. Maybe we're seeing a swing back to smaller wheels or proof that 29 in wheels are the limit of wheelsize. Their decision must be based on extensive testing and timing for Pierron to switch sizes after absolutely dominating on 29s. The thought of an even faster Pierron scares me.
  • 4 0
 But he is not switching to full 27.5. They keep the advantage of 29 upfront while adding advantage of 27.5" (acceleration, nimbleness and partly more room for rider) to back. It's best racing setup.
  • 2 0
 @kusa: Yes, I understand that, he's going from a full 29 to a 29 front 27.5 rear. It's still a top WC racer switching to a smaller wheel in the rear after incredible success on full 29.
  • 1 0
 @tgent: he very well may not race the mullet. This is a promo so they just needed some ripping shots of someone riding it.

The fact they’re making it despite his success of a full 29er isn’t surprising at all. They gotta sell what’s hot after all
  • 1 0
 @tgent: He wasn't slaying turns as surgical like either.
  • 5 0
 Add mullet setup=five cans redbull
  • 4 0
 he drinks MONSTERS.
  • 5 0
 At one point, I think I saw Jesus......
  • 4 0
 Mullet is the way to go!!
  • 4 0
 Gwin is my guy but damn he has a beast to contend with!!!
  • 4 1
 they could save some weight and complexity on his bike by removing any LSC adjustment, clearly he's always high speed
  • 2 1
 With all the success he's had on the full 29er, he was the last person I thought I'd see go back to the smaller rear wheel. Hopefully they race this year so we can see how he gets on with it.
  • 2 0
 How it is possible to make tight turns (even turns are berms) with that speed! I'm allways afraid to loose traction in much much slower speed.
  • 3 0
 could watch this for hours, more dh shred please pb.
  • 1 0
 I kinda want to know what the trail builder did to his mother, sister, and grandmother to beat that trail the way he did. Like a red headed, rented mule. Jaysus.
  • 5 3
 Gotta love an aluminum frame.
  • 3 0
 E=mp^2 (p = Pierron)
  • 3 0
 dude wtf
  • 3 0
 Pure Steeze
  • 2 0
 What an Effin Ripper!!!! So much style and control at unfathomable speed
  • 2 0
 sounds like he is moving the earth......
  • 2 0
 Wow that was amazingly satisfying to watch
  • 2 0
 Damn. Pierron showing everyone what 'beast mode' *actually* means.
  • 1 0
 No song, IMO, would make that clip better. The speeds are reminiscent of the Star Wars forest chase scenes.
  • 1 0
 I love how this was filmed and edited. Nice no bs style.
  • 1 0
 lay off the coffee dude..
  • 1 0
 Jesus. T!tty. Fkn. Chr!st
  • 1 0
 Ok I’m buying this bike I figure it will make me that fast hahaha
  • 1 1
 If we're gonna find that mullet bikes are faster.. how long till 29/26 is tried?
  • 1 0
 That trail should sue him for assault.
  • 1 0
 911. Yes, I would like to report a murder on the trail.
  • 1 0
 What a nutter!! Insane riding and talent!!
  • 1 0
 Looks like WARP speed to me.
  • 1 0
 AP4 will dominate again!
  • 1 0
 woof
  • 1 0
 good lord, dude
  • 1 0
 Magnifique!
  • 1 0
 HOT DAMN!
  • 1 0
 Well that was humbling.
  • 1 0
 WOW!!!!!
  • 1 0
 By gum
  • 1 0
 fackin savage
  • 1 0
 What song?
  • 2 0
 "Hit Em Up" - Tupac
  • 1 0
 The best song.
  • 1 0
 Mullets are bullets!

