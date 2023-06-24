New Tech from Fox, iXS, X-Fusion, Goodyear, & More - Eurobike 2023

IXS had a sample of the new downhill helmet that the Pinkbike Racing Team has been rocking this season. The helmet has a fixed visor, double D-ring closure and the padding quickly pops out.

IXS was silent about specifics but inside are two different foam layers and shock absorbing pieces.

Fox's new Speedframe RS uses the MIPS Split Integra with EPS/EPP foams and a BOA dial, like their Proframe RS full-face. The $275 USD helmet will launch in the spring of 2024 in three sizes and six colors.

Topeak's Tune-Up Station is a compact solution for any cyclist who is short on storage at home. All three models come with a 5L storage zone and start at $109.95 USD.

Have a 13-speed drivetrain and need a chain tool? The Chain Master Pro has a small double-hooked clip to hold the chain after the pin is removed and goes for $29.95 USD.

The E-Torqbar is a digital torque wrench set that ranges from 1-10Nm and sells for around $149.95 USD. The ratchet driver is now available in a lighter aluminum body and weighs

Pirelli is adding coloured hot patches to their Scorpion Enduro M and Scorpion XC-M (blue excluded) - there's even a gold option to add to what we assume is an obscenely massive SKU matrix.

X-Fusion is working on launching an array of suspension for long-travel bikes. They had this H3A air shock on display in a 250x75mm length and say that new forks are on the way too. Their RV-1 dual-crown fork will be updated to fit 29" wheels and 38mm stanchions. They hinted about a larger single-crown fork is coming as well. Tech specs, pricing, and timelines are all TBD.

Goodyear launched two 26" dirt jump tires with straightforward names; the Wingfoot Park and Wingfoot Dirt. They're both 2.2" in width and will retail between £35-40. No weight was provided at this time.They also shared that their Newton downhill tire will soon be available in a super-soft compound.