New Tech from Fox, iXS, X-Fusion, Goodyear, & More - Eurobike 2023

Jun 24, 2023
by Matt Beer  
Eurobike 2023
IXS had a sample of the new downhill helmet that the Pinkbike Racing Team has been rocking this season. The helmet has a fixed visor, double D-ring closure and the padding quickly pops out.


IXS was silent about specifics but inside are two different foam layers and shock absorbing pieces.




Fox's new Speedframe RS uses the MIPS Split Integra with EPS/EPP foams and a BOA dial, like their Proframe RS full-face. The $275 USD helmet will launch in the spring of 2024 in three sizes and six colors.





Topeak's Tune-Up Station is a compact solution for any cyclist who is short on storage at home. All three models come with a 5L storage zone and start at $109.95 USD.

Have a 13-speed drivetrain and need a chain tool? The Chain Master Pro has a small double-hooked clip to hold the chain after the pin is removed and goes for $29.95 USD.

The E-Torqbar is a digital torque wrench set that ranges from 1-10Nm and sells for around $149.95 USD.
The ratchet driver is now available in a lighter aluminum body and weighs




Pirelli is adding coloured hot patches to their Scorpion Enduro M and Scorpion XC-M (blue excluded) - there's even a gold option to add to what we assume is an obscenely massive SKU matrix.




X-Fusion is working on launching an array of suspension for long-travel bikes. They had this H3A air shock on display in a 250x75mm length and say that new forks are on the way too. Their RV-1 dual-crown fork will be updated to fit 29" wheels and 38mm stanchions. They hinted about a larger single-crown fork is coming as well. Tech specs, pricing, and timelines are all TBD.





Goodyear launched two 26" dirt jump tires with straightforward names; the Wingfoot Park and Wingfoot Dirt. They're both 2.2" in width and will retail between £35-40. No weight was provided at this time.They also shared that their Newton downhill tire will soon be available in a super-soft compound.

Yes, a new 26" tire in 2023.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Eurobike Helmets Suspension Fork Tires Tools Fox Clothing Goodyear IXS Pirelli Topeak X Fusion Shox Eurobike 2023


9 Comments

  • 9 0
 New 26” tires? It is a GoodYear..
  • 5 1
 That torque bar is the headset cable routing of tools.
  • 2 1
 I like the added detail that it sells for around $149.95 USD. As in between $149.92 and $149.99 USD? Or, around $150 USD?
  • 2 0
 What is the working temperature window of Pirelli pirelli super softs? Graining? Will I need a pit crew at the trailhead? So many questions.
  • 2 0
 Pirelli really needs to name some tires other than Scorpion. Variety is the spice of life.
  • 2 0
 new X-Fusion is good news, I've always wanted to try their high-end stuff
  • 1 0
 Their dropper is hands down the best I have owned, I have high hopes for their suspension!
  • 1 0
 @ShredDoggg: Their fork dampers worked like a dream, everything else about their forks were problematic, flexy chassis leading to binding bushings, stanchion wear even with regular service, ... had a RV1 hlr and liked it a lot! Tried out a trace 36 with the same hlr damper, worked a dream but the bushings have developed tons of play, also no spare bushings available to get, fox 36 do not fit and neither do any other aftermarket ones so if the fork is under warranty then you take a gamble with new lower legs ... If they fix up these annoying issues then i'm on board!
  • 1 0
 That repair stand already has my back aching just by looking at it.





