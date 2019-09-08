New Tech from Industry Nine, Giro, Supacaz, & Fizik - Eurobike 2019

Industry Nine

Giro

Supacaz

Fizik

Industry Nine added some 31.8 options to their recently released A-series stems. The stem is completely made in house at their Asheville, NC facility and comes in a smorgasbord of colors. The 31.8 version is available in 30mm/40mm/50mm lengths and retails for $145-160 USD.Giro's Radix helmet is an evolution of the Hex which has been in Giro's line for years. The Radix has a dial adjust fit system with MIPS, tons of ventilation and an adjustable visor. There are a lot of new helmets being launched that ditch adjustable visors in favour of aesthetics, so it's nice to see a traditional visor here. The Radix sells for $85 USD and will be available next year.Giro's new Ventana shoes launched this week with two different styles of lacing up. There is a BOA LP6 option as well as a Fastlace option. Both versions of the shoe have a breathable Synchwire upper and a nylon shank. There's a molded EVA footbed and the toe and heel are reinforced. The shoes have Giro's sensor rubber on the outsole.The idea behind them is to have a trail shoe that is capable in a variety of conditions both on and off the bike. The Ventana BOA sells for $180USD and the Fastlace is $130 USD. The shoes will be available this fall.There were also a few new styles of gloves on hand as well. The knit back gloves above looked pretty slick, but the fully knit and waterproof gloves below really caught our eye. The XNETIC H2O glove (below) is fully waterproof and designed to wear well down to just above freezing temperatures. We're just not sure how to pronounce it... Crossnetic? Exnetic?Anyway, the gloves are thin enough to use on the trail and pack down small to toss in a pocket or bag. The XNETIC H2O will be available in October and sells for $50 USD.Cali-based Supacaz is the brain-child of Specialized founder Mike Sinyard's son, Anthony Sinyard. They sponsor riders like Loic Bruni and Peter Sagan, and have gone all in on the oil slick colorway trend. They do more neutral, muted colors too, but their display had So. Much. Oil. Slick.Fizik is joining the game of 3D printing saddles. Partnering with the company Carbon, Fizik is using the Digital Light Synthesis printing technique to develop the polymer lattice padding that makes up the saddle which can be finely tuned and made for an individual rider. Specialized recently announced a similar saddle, also in partnership with Carbon. Pricing is yet to come but we don't expect it to be inexpensive however, a comfortable saddle is a game changer so it may be worth it. We'll have more details as they're available.