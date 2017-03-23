PINKBIKE TECH

New Tires from Maxxis, WTB and Vee - Taipei Cycle Show

Mar 23, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
2017 Taipei Cycle Show

Who cares about new tires when there are new forks and wheels and drivetrains and bikes to geek over? Tires? Pshaw. Lowly hoops of rubber. No sex appeal at all. Move on. Nothing to see here .

Except, of course, for one fact: Tires might be the most important (and underrated) components on your bike after brakes. Tires are you contact with the dirt, the key to grip, the things that keep you from yardsale-ing all over this green earth. So, while they may lack the bling factory of a gold-anodized fork stanchion, let's give rubber some respect. Here are some new pieces coming down the pike.

Quai s Stepped Carbon Rims - Taipei Cycle Show

Maxxis has been on a tear of late, releasing both new models and new variations on models that have been around for years. We recently attended a Maxxis press launch in Georgia, during which the company unveiled 27.5x2.6-inch Minion DHF and DHRII models as well as tubeless-ready, downhill versions of their 27.5 Minion DHF, DHRII and Shorty models.

There are more new tires in store, however. Maxxis has come to Taipei with WT versions of the 27.5x2.5 High Roller II and Aggressor models (with Double Down casings), plus a new 27.5x2.6 Ardent Race and 29x2.6 Rekon.

The four new tires are still several months away from showing up at a bike shop near you, but they’re in the pipeline. Wheelmakers have been marching to the wider-is-better drumbeat for years now and tire technology has been sorely out of step. The end result has been that a lot of tires are no longer optimally shaped when mounted to rims that are a 10 or more millimeters wider than the rims most tires were designed around way back when. It’s good, then, to see more tire models (such as the WTs) specifically designed for internal rim widths of 30 millimeters or more.
Quai s Stepped Carbon Rims - Taipei Cycle Show
Maxxis' new Rekon 29x2.6

Maxxis' 29x2.6-inch Rekon is noteworthy both because it's 2.6 (which wasn't even a thing a year ago) and because it's just one of many new burlier-than-thou 29er models hitting the streets these days. We're starting to see more tires and forks hitting the streets, aimed squarely at the long-travel 29er market. It's worth keeping your eye on.

2.6 IS THE NEW BLACK
As for the growing crop of 2.6-inch tires? I guess 2.6 is suddenly the new black…or the new 2.8 or, I dunno, this week’s flavor at any rate. Time will tell how that one shakes out. At any rate, if you’re 2.6-curious, you’ve got more options than you did yesterday. Speaking of which, Vee Rubber is announcing the release of their Flow Snap 2.6… in both 29 and 27.5-inch trims.

Vee originally rolled out the Flow Snap in 2015 as a 27.5x2.3-inch tire, but feels that a 2.6-inch version will be well suited to enduro riders. We’ll see. Those enduro transfers may not be timed, but a lot of them still involve a crap ton of climbing. Can the industry churn out 2.6-inch tires that don't impose a weight penalty, yet still hold up to the abuse doled out in an enduro race? You have to wonder...

The 2.6-inch Flow Snap models will hit the street in June.
Quai s Stepped Carbon Rims - Taipei Cycle Show

Vee Rubber is rolling out 29 and 27.5x2.6 versions of their Flow Snap tire.


What isn’t new and 2.6-inches wide? WTB’s 29x2.25-inch Ranger. The Ranger is aimed at XC riders and, according to WTB, is a good wet-weather performer with excellent mud clearing traits. The Ranger 2.25 will be available in both TCS Light and TCS Tough casings. If the tire looks familiar, it’s because it’s a skinnier version of the company’s Ranger 2.8 and 3.0 plus-size models. Apparently, a tire can occasionally go from fat to skinny and not the other way around.


Quai s Stepped Carbon Rims - Taipei Cycle Show
What isn't 2.6 or 2.8 or 3.0 inches these days? The new WTB Ranger 2.25. Get your XC on.
2017 Tires Maxxis 2.6 WTB Kenda Honey Badger


Must Read This Week
Commencal Announces New Furious DH Bike
85002 views
Ellsworth Rogue Sixty - Review
52979 views
DVO’s New Onyx and Beryl Forks Aim to Lower the Price on High Performance - Taipei Cycle Show
52135 views
Brett Rheeder: Shadow of the Sun - Video
47087 views
Production Privée's Steel Full-Suspension Bike Might Last Forever - Taipei Cycle Show
46968 views
Rémi is Ready for Racing - Video
42762 views
Is Innova's ITT System The Next Step For Tubeless Tires? - Taipei Cycle Show
41952 views
Opinion: The Table
38978 views

26 Comments

  • + 26
 I saw a 2 and a 6 and got excited....
  • + 6
 My friend, 26'' is dead, has been for a bit, but its ok, there are a ton of fun bikes here in 2017, come join us you'll like it.
  • + 0
 @racecase: 26 AIN'T DEAD!
  • + 2
 @dtax let be real here...

a lot of people including me have 26 bike just because there is no plan to purchase a new bike in then next couple of years (budget???), if there was a plan (and budget) mot of them would be purchaing 27.5
  • + 5
 no need for 2.6" if the 2.5" were actually 2.5" - Schwalbe, please share your vernier calipers and explain that width should be measuring the casing and not cheating by using the side knobs
  • + 2
 Agree, will be the same wide as current schwalbes 2.35's. Maxxis are Waaaay off.
  • + 1
 Just measured my Schwalbe Nobby Nic TL Easy 26" x 2.35" on WTB i25 26" rims with a vernier calipers and it came out at exactlly 2.35" across the casing.... just like it should. The tires were a bit heavier than stated on their site : one was 2g over + the other was 14g over, close enough for me. All companies should be this honest.
  • + 1
 @mikeep: got a 2.5 WT with a wide rim and it measured to 2.3. Couldn't believe it, literally the same width as my previous 2.3
  • + 6
 YES! 27.5x2.5 WT Aggressor will make all my hopes and dreams come true!
  • + 3
 It appears Maxxis is doubling down on WT tires
  • + 5
 Will the new marketing term for 2.6 tires be : "Not quite +" ?
  • + 1
 27.5 semi-plus.... ?
  • + 1
 27.5 +-
  • + 4
 when will maxxis just give up on the ardent series. it isnt even grippy enough to be a dirt jump tire.
  • + 3
 Yeah and it drags like fook. The worst of both worlds. Only ever specd OEM as nobody in their right mind would buy one aftermarket. Complete tripe.
  • + 1
 I need Maxxis Minion SS Double Down - who stocks them in Europe? Can't find anything. The tyre is expensive enough on it's own on Ebay US to pay 40€ for shipping. No local shop can fix me one.
  • + 2
 Ah man, I was getting excited for a 29" WTB Convict 2.5. I guess I'll keep running a Magic Mary upfront and WTB Vigilante in the back.
  • + 2
 Any clues if a Maxxis 2.6 is as big as a Schwalbe 2.35? Maxxis rubber in Schwalbe sizing sounds like heaven to me.
  • + 1
 I'll be there if it is. Stopped buying maxxis a while back when I got wider rims. 2.3's were just too square.
  • + 1
 Maxxis is supposed to have those Minion 26X2.8 out in April...Any word on those at the show?
  • + 1
 I like that 2.25 is the new XC... Anybody still running 1.9 on their XC rig?
  • + 1
 the sound of crickets indicating to you that you are, in fact, in the wrong place. spandex for life!
  • + 1
 I see 2.0's from time to time, but most XC racers around here are on 2.1-2.3's. I've got 2.3's all around on my Top Fuel and Superfly SS, roll fast and plenty of grip.
  • + 1
 Cant wait to see the new bigger Aggressor, my fave rear tire these days
  • - 1
 I stopped buying maxxis because they always narrow and it ticked me off
  • + 2
 I stopped buying Schwalbe because they always flat and it ticked me off

Narrow > Flat - always

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.048801
Mobile Version of Website