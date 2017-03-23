New Tires from Maxxis, WTB and Vee - Taipei Cycle Show



Who cares about new tires when there are new forks and wheels and drivetrains and bikes to geek over? Tires? Pshaw. Lowly hoops of rubber. No sex appeal at all. Move on. Nothing to see here .



Except, of course, for one fact: Tires might be the most important (and underrated) components on your bike after brakes. Tires are you contact with the dirt, the key to grip, the things that keep you from yardsale-ing all over this green earth. So, while they may lack the bling factory of a gold-anodized fork stanchion, let's give rubber some respect. Here are some new pieces coming down the pike.







Maxxis has been on a tear of late, releasing both new models and new variations on models that have been around for years. We recently attended a, during which the company unveiled 27.5x2.6-inch Minion DHF and DHRII models as well as tubeless-ready, downhill versions of their 27.5 Minion DHF, DHRII and Shorty models.

There are more new tires in store, however. Maxxis has come to Taipei with WT versions of the 27.5x2.5 High Roller II and Aggressor models (with Double Down casings), plus a new 27.5x2.6 Ardent Race and 29x2.6 Rekon.



The four new tires are still several months away from showing up at a bike shop near you, but they’re in the pipeline. Wheelmakers have been marching to the wider-is-better drumbeat for years now and tire technology has been sorely out of step. The end result has been that a lot of tires are no longer optimally shaped when mounted to rims that are a 10 or more millimeters wider than the rims most tires were designed around way back when. It’s good, then, to see more tire models (such as the WTs) specifically designed for internal rim widths of 30 millimeters or more.

Maxxis' 29x2.6-inch Rekon is noteworthy both because it's 2.6 (which wasn't even a thing a year ago) and because it's just one of many new burlier-than-thou 29er models hitting the streets these days. We're starting to see more tires and forks hitting the streets, aimed squarely at the long-travel 29er market. It's worth keeping your eye on.





2.6 IS THE NEW BLACK

As for the growing crop of 2.6-inch tires? I guess 2.6 is suddenly the new black…or the new 2.8 or, I dunno, this week’s flavor at any rate. Time will tell how that one shakes out. At any rate, if you’re 2.6-curious, you’ve got more options than you did yesterday. Speaking of which, Vee Rubber is announcing the release of their Flow Snap 2.6… in both 29 and 27.5-inch trims.



Vee originally rolled out the Flow Snap in 2015 as a 27.5x2.3-inch tire, but feels that a 2.6-inch version will be well suited to enduro riders. We’ll see. Those enduro transfers may not be timed, but a lot of them still involve a crap ton of climbing. Can the industry churn out 2.6-inch tires that don't impose a weight penalty, yet still hold up to the abuse doled out in an enduro race? You have to wonder...



The 2.6-inch Flow Snap models will hit the street in June.

Vee Rubber is rolling out 29 and 27.5x2.6 versions of their Flow Snap tire.



What isn’t new and 2.6-inches wide? WTB’s 29x2.25-inch Ranger. The Ranger is aimed at XC riders and, according to WTB, is a good wet-weather performer with excellent mud clearing traits. The Ranger 2.25 will be available in both TCS Light and TCS Tough casings. If the tire looks familiar, it’s because it’s a skinnier version of the company’s Ranger 2.8 and 3.0 plus-size models





