Carbon Wasp Announces New Titanium Cranks for the Pinion Gearbox

Finally, you say: Some aftermarket cranks for the Pinion gearbox! (And only 280g for the pair)
We love the Pinion gearbox here at Carbon Wasp – it gives you a huge range of gears in a maintenance-free package that will run and run. Whilst we don’t see anyone racing XC on one anytime soon, it’s perfect for a winter hardtail or long travel enduro/DH bikes. Those use-cases make the most of the benefits of the system and mitigate the drawbacks. We’ve been making and riding carbon fibre hardtail frames with Pinion gearboxes for years and we’ve been making carbon cranks to fit them for nearly as long. The two main drawbacks of the gearbox system for us have always been the shifter – with a grip shift previously the only option – and the overall system weight – whilst the weight is central and low down on the bike, you’ve still got to carry it around. Pinion have solved the first problem with their electronic trigger shifter, and we can help with the second, by making aftermarket parts to save some weight, starting with cranks.
There were several stages of prototypes to get the logo the right size.
Titanium cranks are available in a range of standard lengths, as well as custom lengths/widths.
While we had some early success with carbon fibre cranks, we could never quite get it right. It was a story as old as time - bonding aluminium inserts into carbon fibre cranks. We tried it all and eventually started thinking about making the metal inserts larger, so they would be better held inside the carbon crank arms. One day we thought the unthinkable.. make the metal inserts at either end of the crank so long that they joined up in the middle and did away with the carbon altogether. We started to look at making lightweight metal cranks and fairly quickly got into 3D printed titanium. We’ve long been interested in 3D-printing, we started off years ago using printed moulds for custom parts and have used printing as part of our process ever since, for prototyping and development as well as making tools and fixtures. Metal 3D printing has become far more accessible in recent years and will continue to do so and now seems to be a good time to start to use it as a process for certain end parts.
After doing some sums and then prototyping, we realised we could make hollow titanium cranks as light as anything we could do in carbon, without the problems of fitting inserts. Metal cranks had the added benefit of being more robust than carbon fibre, in an area that is very exposed to impacts.3D Printed Titanium Cranks for Pinion Gearbox
• Direct replacement for stock Pinion cranks
• 3D printed from titanium (using lasers)
• Weight: 280g per pair (saving around 170g)
• Available now in 165, 170 & 175mm lengths
• Also available in custom length/widths
• Costs: £650 (GBP)
Available now. But only for the Pinion gearbox,
