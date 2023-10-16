Carbon Wasp Announces New Titanium Cranks for the Pinion Gearbox

Carbon Wasp's new titanium cranks for the Pinion gearbox.

PRESS RELEASE: Carbon Wasp

Titanium cranks are available in a range of standard lengths, as well as custom lengths/widths.

There were several stages of prototypes to get the logo the right size.

3D Printed Titanium Cranks for Pinion Gearbox



• Direct replacement for stock Pinion cranks



• 3D printed from titanium (using lasers)



• Weight: 280g per pair (saving around 170g)



• Available now in 165, 170 & 175mm lengths



• Also available in custom length/widths



• Costs: £650 (GBP)



Available now. But only for the Pinion gearbox,