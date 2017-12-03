PRESS RELEASES

Reynolds Announces ‘Trail Rated’ Carbon Wheels

Dec 3, 2017
by Reynolds Cycling  
Press Release: Reynolds


The newly released TR S carbon rim wheels from Reynolds combine the flawless ride quality they're known for and the durability you've come to expect. No matter your budget, wheels will still be the most important upgrade you make to your bike.

Reynolds TR S Carbon Wheels

by ReynoldsCycling
Views: 65    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Reynolds ambassador Eric Porter and product manager Todd Tanner spent time ride testing the new TR S wheels on their home trails in Utah. Porter has earnest ted a reputation for himself as a mountain biker for a number of years and is a rider most will recognize, but Tanner will likely slip under the radar of the younger crowd.


Tanner is a former downhill racer from the early years of the World Cup circuit, and it shows. He definitely knows how to handle a bike, and moreover knows how they should perform. Now he puts his years of race driven product testing experience to good use refining the ride feel and overall ride performance of Reynolds mountain wheels, including the new TR S wheels.

The TR S rims provide excellent tire fitment and traction with dimension ideally suited to modern trail tires.

The asymmetric carbon rims even out spoke tension for a more durable and predictable ride. The 30mm internal rim width provides excellent tire fit and provides additional air volume for superior ride quality and traction.

TR S Wheels are available in a variety of colors and come with a 30-day customer satisfaction guarantee and lifetime warranty.

The TR 309 S is the 29er version and the TR 307 S is the 27.5 version. Both are offered in a range of colors to match your bike and come with both a 30-day customer satisfaction guarantee and a lifetime warranty.

Other features include Reynolds' new TR6 100% CNC'd center lock disc mountain hub with 6-pawl construction and 5 degree engagement. Both versions are laced with 28 straight-pull spokes front and rear lending to the wheels' quick acceleration and snap out of corners. The TR 309 S weighs in at 1635 grams while the TR 307 S tips the scales at just 1560 grams.

For more information, visit the Reynolds website.



Must Read This Week
The Insolent DH Bike Uses a Fox 40 Stanchion Tube as a Shock
65311 views
Production Privée's Steel-Framed Shan N°5 - Review
51896 views
Bike Yoke Shifty: SRAM Derailleur Upgrade - Review
49093 views
Fail Of The Month - November
48597 views
East Bound and Down: Boone, North Carolina
43459 views
Win a SRAM GX Eagle Drivetrain - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
40959 views
Niner Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with Pending Sale to Colorado Investment Group
40533 views
'New' Bike Models Every Year - Does That Make Sense?
40497 views

7 Comments

  • + 6
 Incase you guys didn't know, people ride dh on trail bikes now. I hope these hold up
  • + 2
 Thank God. I've been hoping for more choice in the 4 figure carbon wheels category, since I don't want to find myself in the embarrassing situation of turning up to a ride with the same wheels as any of my dentist friends.
  • + 4
 So their previous wheels were... not trail rated?
  • + 1
 You lost me at Reynold's own hub. A wheel is only as good as the freehub. DT Swiss is the most reliable, glitch-free freehub mechanism out there.
  • + 2
 So are they the guys smoothing out jacobs ladder?
  • + 1
 @MTByumyum where ya at?
  • + 1
 So will they be available in dentist color?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041271
Mobile Version of Website