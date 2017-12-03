Reynolds Announces ‘Trail Rated’ Carbon Wheels

Press Release: Reynolds
The newly released TR S carbon rim wheels from Reynolds combine the flawless ride quality they're known for and the durability you've come to expect. No matter your budget, wheels will still be the most important upgrade you make to your bike.
Reynolds ambassador Eric Porter and product manager Todd Tanner spent time ride testing the new TR S wheels on their home trails in Utah. Porter has earnest ted a reputation for himself as a mountain biker for a number of years and is a rider most will recognize, but Tanner will likely slip under the radar of the younger crowd.
Tanner is a former downhill racer from the early years of the World Cup circuit, and it shows. He definitely knows how to handle a bike, and moreover knows how they should perform. Now he puts his years of race driven product testing experience to good use refining the ride feel and overall ride performance of Reynolds mountain wheels, including the new TR S wheels.
The asymmetric carbon rims even out spoke tension for a more durable and predictable ride. The 30mm internal rim width provides excellent tire fit and provides additional air volume for superior ride quality and traction.
The TR 309 S is the 29er version and the TR 307 S is the 27.5 version. Both are offered in a range of colors to match your bike and come with both a 30-day customer satisfaction guarantee and a lifetime warranty.
Other features include Reynolds' new TR6 100% CNC'd center lock disc mountain hub with 6-pawl construction and 5 degree engagement. Both versions are laced with 28 straight-pull spokes front and rear lending to the wheels' quick acceleration and snap out of corners. The TR 309 S weighs in at 1635 grams while the TR 307 S tips the scales at just 1560 grams.
For more information, visit the Reynolds website
.
7 Comments
Post a Comment