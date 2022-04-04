New Trans BC 'Flex' & 'Shuttle' Course Options Announced

TRANS BC – ADDS FLEX COURSE AND SHUTTLE COURSE PACKAGE OPTIONS FOR 2022



FLEX COURSE:



SHUTTLE COURSE PACKAGE:



Dates:

Schwalbe Trans BC - Presented by Yeti, is excited to be back for 2022 after a 2-year hiatus due to Covid. Things get kicked off in Rossland on Sunday June 26th as riders yet again arrive from all over the world, where they get to ride some of the best trails in the West Kootenay's over 6 days of riding/racing. We have some exciting new additions for 2022. The first addition is creating a more ‘rider friendly’ package instead of just catering to the more 'hard core' riders and the second addition is having a ‘shuttle’ package option for those ‘off the couch’ kind of riders that aren’t all that motivated to be riding up all those long climbs that Trans BC can be known for and just want to shred more descents! This normally sold out event, also still has 15 spots left on the regular hard-core package as well.Has Trans BC always been on your dream wish list, but you have just felt a little too intimidated to do it, or feel your technical skills aren't quite up to par to be hitting the BC black and double black trails? Or you don't quite have the fitness (or desire/motivation) to pedal that much each day? Or maybe you just really don't care about the 'race' aspect but want to come along to enjoy all the riding and the all-inclusive week that it's really all about? Well, if any of these apply to you, then we now have a new FLEX package that might be your ticket in!As a way to get things kicked back into gear, we are offering (for this year ONLY), a FLEX course package option. What does this mean? It means each day one or two of the hardest stages will be taken out for the Flex course, offering a less intimidating course option with less pedalling and less climbing and maybe even a bonus shuttle or two thrown in for good measure! It's about being flexible. Each day the organizer will talk through the next day with those on the Flex course to let you know what to expect from each stage and which stage or stages you can skip. By the end of the week, who knows, maybe some of you on the Flex course might want to try the big boys and girls course and try the entire day. You can even choose if you don't want to slap a timing chip on their wrist or not. You can take each day as it comes and decide what's best for them each day. This course option is not really caring about your results or getting a time (although it still can be), but it’s about more than that, it's about being a part of the event in a less intimidating way and enjoying a week of riding on a flex program.This is for those that aren’t intimidated by the tech or trails, but for those that aren’t overly fit but like to shred. You will get shuttled up to stages (when there is a shuttle option to do so) and even get to ride several stages more than once. There are only 11 spots for this package.Both of these new packages still get all that is included in the Trans BC All Inclusive Package, with the 7 nights hotel/resort accommodation, 3 meals a day plus on course food, they still get all the beer at the end of each day and the transport to and from the trails each day, and the same incredible experience in each mountain town the event visits and being imbedded into the event as it's known for.These both sound pretty sweet right? Well there are only 15 spots up for grab for this FLEX course option, and only 11 spots up for grabs for the SHUTTLE course option. So don't hesitate, snag one while you can as it won't be offered again in 2023!There is also an option to do the FLEX course on the Self Support package as well if that suits you better. Check out the website for more details and to register.- Contact megan@transenduromtb.com for any questions.June 26 to July 3, 2022