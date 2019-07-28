New Tricks - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

THE SHOW STOPPER A good contest trick is one that looks like you might not pull it.

Here's a spin on the ol' "Nothing to seat grab" thanks to some modern technology.



THE PIPE CLEANER This trick requires some minor theft to procure the proper tray but could be really fun!



Incidentally, have you ever enjoyed the fun of a good tray slide? Throw one of these trays on the ground, bunny hop over it and land your back wheel on it with the brake locked. You'll have tons of fun sliding around!



MENTIONS: @Tajlucas



Incidentally, have you ever enjoyed the fun of a good tray slide? Throw one of these trays on the ground, bunny hop over it and land your back wheel on it with the brake locked. You'll have tons of fun sliding around!

I had the pleasure of making up a few tricks during my pro riding career. Now, at age 45 with a fused back and 30 extra pounds I have to accept that my part in the progression of bike riding is probably done. However, I can't help but dream up new tricks anyways. Here are a couple ideas for the next generation of brave and talented riders wanting to push the envelope of what's possible.For your entertainment may I present: