New Urban DH Race Coming to Scotland This Summer

Jan 17, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Barnardo Cruz scrubs the final jump en route to the fastest time of the day.
Could this soon be coming to Scotland?

Scotland will soon be the host of a new urban downhill race and it may even be shown live on BBC Scotland.

The race is set to make its way through the centre of Selkirk over a 2km course and is in the later stages of talks between the organisers and BBC Scotland to make the event available to watch on national television.

Paul McGreal, an organiser at Durty Events, told the Border Telegraph: “There is still much to organise but the exciting part is that the BBC like the idea and the intention is this will be one of their Friday night live broadcasts.

“We have also held early talks with Scottish Borders Council and they are supportive. The reality is that not many places could hold such an event – there are not many towns with the height difference from start to finish – and we’d love it if the urban downhill could become an annual event.”

Exact details for the event are light at the moment, but organisers are planning for the race to take place either at the end of August or the beginning of September and they hope to attract up to 60 riders to take on the urban course.

Urban downhill races have seen a huge rise in popularity with events like Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo Urban DH attracting thousands of spectators and some top pro riders but attempts to replicate their success in the UK have never been met with success. The Howard Street Dual race in Sheffield is probably the only urban race to have grown a following over the years.

Posted In:
Racing and Events


Must Read This Week
Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut
102140 views
Levy's 2020 Tech Predictions: More Integration, More Coils, More Aluminum, Less Suspension, Leaner eMTBs
61732 views
First Ride: 2020 Propain Tyee
60757 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Z1 Coil Fork - The Return of a Classic
52097 views
Rob Warner Joins Vitus Bikes
44125 views
Field Test: Affordable Hardtails - Marin San Quentin 3 vs Specialized Fuse Comp 29
41932 views
Reed Boggs Joins Yeti Cycles
39467 views
3 MTB Adjacent Tech Trends From the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show
37753 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 It's viewer spectacular, and to film it must be easier than lugging equipment up a mountain so I get it. I suppose even steepness is more translatable to a non-mountain bike viewership. Anyone can see a rider hitting a big set of stairs at 60kph in Valparaiso and think wow. Not everyone gets just how steep and techy a WC course is. So best of luck hope you can pull it off
  • 4 1
 Not surprised the BBC are onto it - off camber concrete / darkness / never ending rain, what could possibly go wrong!!

Oh yeah, TV Gold!
  • 2 1
 sounds cool...... whos the organiser.. tweedlove ? nofuss?
  • 1 1
 d'oh..... durty events
  • 1 1
 * caveat: I have no idea how steep Selkirk is!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007652
Mobile Version of Website