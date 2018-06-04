Heli-Bike Trips Across The Globe

PRESS RELEASE: Wandering Wheels
Wandering Wheels is an established professional tour company offering guided MTB and heli-bike trips and tours in British Columbia, Canada. We are excited to announce our expansion to worldwide operations with a brand new line of adventurous, all-inclusive MTB vacations to some of the most spectacular destinations on Earth!
We're running trips in BC, Nepal, Tibet, Moab & Fruita USA, Yukon Canada, and Tanzania Africa, with more locations coming soon! We love sharing our knowledge and passion for riding and traveling, and we work tirelessly to create exceptional MTB experiences for all of our guests!Left: Om Adhikari and Matt Yaki bikepacking the Annapurna Circuit. Right: Mark Matthews and Matt Yaki beginning a 20km singletrack descent down valley in Eastern Tibet. Ryan Creary photos.
We're also offering up some incredible new heli-biking trips and tours in Revelstoke BC, and throughout the Kootenay Region!
Our Trips:Big Mountain Supreme
The best shuttle around, and some big mountains in Revelstoke, BC! William Eaton photo.
Our most popular trip! 5 days of enduro style riding by pedal power, truck shuttle, and helicopter! Big mountains and big adventure - this is the best of Revelstoke! August 19-24, 2018.Ultimate Kootenay Enduro
World-class big mountain enduro riding in the Kootenays, accessed by truck shuttle, chairlift, gondola, and helicopter! Descend more than 65,000 vertical feet of sweet singletrack on this trip featuring the best rides in BC’s interior mountain ranges. July 10-19, 2018.3 Day - Heli Hangover
An incredible weekend of guided enduro riding by pedal power, truck shuttle and helicopter! Introducing the Heli Hangover - All of our best enduro rides crammed into one unforgettable weekend! August 3-5, August 24-26, September 7-9.MTB Backcountry Tibet
A high-altitude backcountry mountain biking adventure through Eastern Tibet featuring challenging climbs, massive descents, and breathtaking scenery! October 11-21, 2018. Hurry, this one's almost sold out!Annapurna Bikepacking
A monumental bikepacking adventure around the Annapurna Circuit featuring all the best singletrack and side trips along the way. Climb over the highest mountain pass on earth and shred down the longest continuous mtb descent on the planet! This is the ride to end all other rides! Includes bikepacking bags and in-line water bladder filtration system! Oct 24-Nov 8, 2018.Mystic Mustang Singletrack
An incredible mountain biking adventure in search of the most amazing singletracks in Nepal! This trip features the best rides in the Himalayas, accessed by gondola, small aircraft, truck shuttles, and just a bit of pedal power! Nov 13-23, 2018.Best of Moab and Fruita
Ride the best trails in Moab Utah and Fruita Colorado on this singletrack mtb trip featuring incredible slickrock riding, challenging technical climbing, fast flowing descents, and exposed rocky ledges! April 28-May 4, 2019.Yukon Gold Rush
Endless sunshine and singletrack in Canada’s Yukon Territory during the Summer Solstice. Ride all the best trails in Whitehorse and Carcross by truck shuttle and pedal power! June 2019.Kilimanjaro Bike Trek
The ultimate hike-a-bike summit mission to the roof of Africa! Two days of biking and cultural tours in Moshi Town and Marangu Village, five days riding and trekking on the mountain, one big celebration, and a day on safari to top it all off! January 2020.
Check out all of our tours on our website
.
Thanks to our sponsors, and thanks to Ryan Creary, Steve Shannon, William Eaton, and Shelley Peachell for the photos!
0 Comments
Post a Comment