New York City Fire Department Issues Warning Following Series of E-Bike & E-Scooter Lithium Ion Battery Fires

Lithium-ion batteries are used in various devices. These batteries are commonly used in cell phones, laptops, tablets, electric cars, and scooters. Lithium-ion batteries store a large amount of energy and can pose a threat if not treated properly. If using a lithium battery, follow the manufacturer's instructions for charging and storage. Always use the manufacturer's cord and power adapter made specifically for the device. If the battery overheats, discontinue use immediately. See more at fdnysmart.org. — FDNY

It's been an unfortunate week for battery fires.The New York City Fire Department issued a warning on its Twitter account last week following four e-bike (or e-scooter) fires in the span of just two days, BRAIN reported Visiting fdnysmart.org brings us to this video To be clear, eMTBs were not responsible for any of the four fires. While they've all been officially classified as e-bike fires, the culpable vehicles appear to have been one e-motorbike of sorts and another scooter , whereas the largest one started on a shelf where several e-bike, scooter, and other micro-mobility batteries were stored.Low-end e-bikes and other e-mobility vehicles have a much higher chance of exploding or catching fire than high-end batteries like the ones used in most eMTBs because they're more likely to have manufacturing defects.Three of the fires took place in Manhattan, while the fourth happened in Brooklyn. The largest fire, which seems to have involved several batteries, claimed two buildings, injured seven people, and took more than 100 firefighters two hours to control, according to nydailynews.com . The tenant reportedly built and repaired electric skateboards, bikes, and scooters.The three other fires injured a total of five people, and each seems to have resulted from a battery that exploded. It's unclear whether those batteries were charging improperly, stored improperly, or otherwise misused.This news comes on the heels of last week's Florida bike shop fire , which was sparked by an e-bike left to charge unattended.Find more information on lithium-ion battery safety in this BRAIN article and this e-bike battery charging guide