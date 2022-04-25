New York City Fire Department Issues Warning Following Series of E-Bike & E-Scooter Lithium Ion Battery Fires

Apr 25, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

It's been an unfortunate week for battery fires.

The New York City Fire Department issued a warning on its Twitter account last week following four e-bike (or e-scooter) fires in the span of just two days, BRAIN reported.

bigquotesLithium-ion batteries are used in various devices. These batteries are commonly used in cell phones, laptops, tablets, electric cars, and scooters. Lithium-ion batteries store a large amount of energy and can pose a threat if not treated properly. If using a lithium battery, follow the manufacturer's instructions for charging and storage. Always use the manufacturer's cord and power adapter made specifically for the device. If the battery overheats, discontinue use immediately. See more at fdnysmart.org.FDNY

Visiting fdnysmart.org brings us to this video.

To be clear, eMTBs were not responsible for any of the four fires. While they've all been officially classified as e-bike fires, the culpable vehicles appear to have been one e-motorbike of sorts, a scooter, and another scooter, whereas the largest one started on a shelf where several e-bike, scooter, and other micro-mobility batteries were stored.

Low-end e-bikes and other e-mobility vehicles have a much higher chance of exploding or catching fire than high-end batteries like the ones used in most eMTBs because they're more likely to have manufacturing defects.

Three of the fires took place in Manhattan, while the fourth happened in Brooklyn. The largest fire, which seems to have involved several batteries, claimed two buildings, injured seven people, and took more than 100 firefighters two hours to control, according to nydailynews.com. The tenant reportedly built and repaired electric skateboards, bikes, and scooters.

The three other fires injured a total of five people, and each seems to have resulted from a battery that exploded. It's unclear whether those batteries were charging improperly, stored improperly, or otherwise misused.

This news comes on the heels of last week's Florida bike shop fire, which was sparked by an e-bike left to charge unattended.

Find more information on lithium-ion battery safety in this BRAIN article and this e-bike battery charging guide.

Posted In:
Industry News


49 Comments

  • 66 4
 Haven’t seen a regular bike without a battery catch fire yet….just sayin.
  • 14 0
 Back in the day they blamed magnesium bike pedals hitting rocks as the source of grass fires.
  • 5 1
 @jefe: and they would even close access to the backcountry for bikes…and yet, ebikes are still allowed on trails during camp fire ban season.
  • 1 1
 ban frying pans too while theyre at it
  • 2 0
 @Compositepro: f*ck frying pans
  • 1 0
 @Dlakusta: e-frying pans are the worst
  • 48 16
 There is no difference between an ebike and an e motorbike. An ebike is a motorbike by nature
  • 4 7
 I think there is a difference, but it's more like a brother and sister in a family tree. Similar but different. E-bikes would not survive on a motocross track or at speeds higher than 20 mph. While an E-Motorcycle can handle those things just fine. They're both Electric vehicles with 2 wheels, but still different.
  • 13 6
 @Spencermon: Ebikes are to Mountain Biking as Paddle boarding is to Surfing. They sit on the outside and snake waves from the true surfers who are actually working for the wave.
  • 7 3
 @Three6ty: exactly my thoughts. For the one looking for the easy way to do a sport
  • 2 1
 @Spencermon: Motorbike is large circle, ebike is smaller circle within motorbike circle.
  • 3 0
 Gas motor. Pedals that turn. Electric motor. Pedals that turn. Both mopeds.
  • 5 1
 @blowmyfuse: One of the funny commenters on nsmb (I wish I remembered who to give them credit) coined the term "Bropeds" for ebikes. Cause they're mopeds that are ridden by bros.
  • 1 3
 By law you are incorrect. If it has pedals that connect to the wheel allowing the human to output power, it is fundamentally different from a vehicle that is only driven by an electric motor. Technically the human body could be considered a generator and a motor, combining the aspects of the battery and motor by converting glucose to ATP to drive actin and myosin contractile reactions.
  • 1 0
 @nickfranko: I think you meant "Legally" different. They are not "fundamentally" different other than the programming and the size of the battery.
  • 3 1
 @kcy4130: Broped fits many.
  • 1 0
 @Three6ty: I mean, you can keep telling yourself that, even as e-MTB sales start to catch up(and my prediction) pass regular bike sales. The only thing stopping that from happening is rare mineral supply shortages, and RND, creating more of a disparity on price. Although I swear I saw a $14,000.00 dollar regular bike posted this week.
Not saying it’s the future everyone wants, but that’s definitely the future IMO.

I will say that there are some incredible ebikes out there as well. It’s getting to the point where I can do everything on an ebike that I would do on a regular bike. Again, not suggesting that I think they should take over, but I am definitely speculating that they will become the mainstream.
  • 18 0
 No need to wait for justice: Hellfire already awaits eMopeders here on earth!
  • 14 5
 If you allow ebikes on a trail system, you have to make sure that both low end and high end batteries are safe for use. Its nearly impossible to effectively regulate and enforce which ebikes you can and cannot bring on a trail system. It is going to only take one wildfire for policies on ebikes to rapidly change in the eyes of states and the feds.
  • 22 5
 It would be so horrible if EBikes were no longer allowed on the trails…
  • 10 1
 I agree. One crash that punctures a battery pack the wrong way, and the whole jig is up for electric powered transport in nature environments.
  • 2 0
 @unrooted: I'm not advocating for them.
  • 4 1
 @HB208: I think he's saying it sarcastically? It's rather hard to tell through txt..should have included a winky face or something.
  • 1 0
 @MegalodonMatt: I know, I could also see how my comment could be read as supporting e bikes lol.
  • 11 1
 "Low-end" ebike with a Fox 40. Wrong damper in it or what?
  • 3 0
 yeah... pro taper bars and Magura brakes too.
  • 10 0
 @LukeDeGriselles: Luckily 4 out of 5 battery fires understand the distinction between a throttle and "pedal assist"
  • 5 0
 To be fair….that was a heavily modded Sur-Ron, not a cheap bike by any means. But I’ll bet that the battery was an aftermarket high output job of questionable design?!
  • 2 0
 @bikebike69:
All the videos of Rons on fire I could find had heavily modified batteries and controllers.
And yes they are not cheap.
  • 2 0
 thats the SURRON dentist model
  • 1 0
 This is definitely a space where our unbridled consumerism is costing us. Before when consumers cheaped out on a scooter or a bike they were the only ones dealing with the pile of junk. Now they’re holding onto their low 3 figure expectations for these products and expecting the addition of an entire propulsion system to tack on a few hundred extra bucks. Predictable results abound.

What’s crazy is that electric cars indisputably demonstrate that electric propulsion is more upfront cost than gas. Yet somehow people expect e-motorcycles to be cheaper than the mature gas versions? It’s nuts. But people are buying e-toys and handing them out to children like candy.
  • 6 0
 We’ve had four unintended fires in our facility in the last 5 years, everyone has been from a poor quality battery from either RCs or hoverboards. They always fail during standard cycling at or below their published c-rate. The culprit is always production flaws. You couldn’t pay me enough to allow one of those batteries to be charged in my house or garage.
  • 1 1
 The first thing I do when I get a new piece of tech to play with, is check the battery assembly, and internal wiring termination. We’ve even had cordless power tool batteries (from one of the big M brands) catch fire at work whilst stored.

There are very few pieces of battery powered equipment I let reside in my home.
  • 8 0
 I came for the limited fitness benefits, but stayed for the thermal runaway.
  • 8 0
 coming soon to a national forest near you
  • 7 0
 I need these motorcycles to stop competing for our components.
  • 5 0
 Where a battery fire is dangerous in NYC, out on our trails here in the west... It could be absolutely catastrophic.
  • 3 1
 The pictured Sur-Ron has all kinds of Luna Cycles hop up parts (mostly just skid plates and other aluminum brackets) but is not produced by Luna. Luna is a Sur-Ron dealer.

The battery packs are primarily Panasonic cells, but who knows what kind of modifications were made to the charger/controllers.

The sooner we can get away from lithium ion battery packs the better off we'll be in our all-electric future.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, who knows. That's why we should be cautious about letting ebikes into national forests that are ready to burn.
  • 9 4
 Ebikes and there owners remind me of dog owners.. constantly making excuses for there less than desirable traits..
  • 2 0
 Lol, perfect!
  • 1 0
 I’m amazed by the simple precautions that are missed to ensure safe use, maintenance, and operation of lithium (particularly lithium polymer) battery packs. It’s really sad for the people not connected to the operations that are impacted by them.
  • 1 0
 This is definitely a space where our unbridled consumerism is costing us. Before when consumers cheaped out on a scooter or a bike they were the only ones dealing with the pile of junk. Now they’re holding onto their low 3 figure expectations for these products and expecting the addition of an entire propulsion system to tack on a few hundred extra bucks. Predictable results abound.

What’s crazy is that electric cars indisputably demonstrate that electric propulsion is more upfront cost than gas. Yet somehow people expect e-motorcycles to be cheaper than the mature gas versions? It’s nuts. But people are buying e-toys and handing them out to children like candy.
  • 1 0
 An e-scooter fire destroyed a more than 400 year old house in my hometown. It survived two world wars (which is rare around here), burned for more than 24 hours and firefighting foam got into the drinking water which made the tap water unusable for a week.
  • 2 1
 Now if the NYPD would only do something about these f*ck-tards riding on the sidewalk & in bike lanes, the wrong way on one way streets at high speed all with no helmets.
  • 2 0
 www.pinkbike.com/video/117021

Mark Weirs House fire result of RC car batteries...
  • 4 0
 Sur Gone
  • 1 0
 shouldn't the ebike filter block this?
  • 1 0
 Looks lit

Post a Comment



