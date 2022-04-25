New York City Fire Department Issues Warning Following Series of E-Bike & E-Scooter Lithium Ion Battery Fires

It's been an unfortunate week for battery fires.
The New York City Fire Department issued a warning on its Twitter account
last week following four e-bike (or e-scooter) fires in the span of just two days, BRAIN reported
.
|Lithium-ion batteries are used in various devices. These batteries are commonly used in cell phones, laptops, tablets, electric cars, and scooters. Lithium-ion batteries store a large amount of energy and can pose a threat if not treated properly. If using a lithium battery, follow the manufacturer's instructions for charging and storage. Always use the manufacturer's cord and power adapter made specifically for the device. If the battery overheats, discontinue use immediately. See more at fdnysmart.org.—FDNY
Visiting fdnysmart.org brings us to this video
.
To be clear, eMTBs were not responsible for any of the four fires. While they've all been officially classified as e-bike fires, the culpable vehicles appear to have been one e-motorbike of sorts
, a scooter
, and another scooter
, whereas the largest one
started on a shelf where several e-bike, scooter, and other micro-mobility batteries were stored.
Low-end e-bikes and other e-mobility vehicles have a much higher chance of exploding or catching fire than high-end batteries like the ones used in most eMTBs because they're more likely to have manufacturing defects.
Three of the fires took place in Manhattan, while the fourth happened in Brooklyn. The largest fire, which seems to have involved several batteries, claimed two buildings, injured seven people, and took more than 100 firefighters two hours to control, according to nydailynews.com
. The tenant reportedly built and repaired electric skateboards, bikes, and scooters.
The three other fires injured a total of five people, and each seems to have resulted from a battery that exploded. It's unclear whether those batteries were charging improperly, stored improperly, or otherwise misused.
This news comes on the heels of last week's Florida bike shop fire
, which was sparked by an e-bike left to charge unattended.
Find more information on lithium-ion battery safety in this BRAIN article
and this e-bike battery charging guide
.
Not saying it’s the future everyone wants, but that’s definitely the future IMO.
I will say that there are some incredible ebikes out there as well. It’s getting to the point where I can do everything on an ebike that I would do on a regular bike. Again, not suggesting that I think they should take over, but I am definitely speculating that they will become the mainstream.
All the videos of Rons on fire I could find had heavily modified batteries and controllers.
And yes they are not cheap.
What’s crazy is that electric cars indisputably demonstrate that electric propulsion is more upfront cost than gas. Yet somehow people expect e-motorcycles to be cheaper than the mature gas versions? It’s nuts. But people are buying e-toys and handing them out to children like candy.
There are very few pieces of battery powered equipment I let reside in my home.
The battery packs are primarily Panasonic cells, but who knows what kind of modifications were made to the charger/controllers.
The sooner we can get away from lithium ion battery packs the better off we'll be in our all-electric future.
Mark Weirs House fire result of RC car batteries...
