New Zealand Announces 25 Rider Team for MTB World Champs

Cycling New Zealand is the first federation to announce its team for the 2019 World Championships in Mont Sainte Anne and it will be sending a 25 strong team for XC and downhill.New Zealand's last senior World Champs win came from Vanessa Quin in the Les Gets downhill in 2004 but Anton Cooper and Sam Gaze are both two-time winners at junior level in the XC and Brook MacDonald also picked up a gold medal as a junior in 2009. Those three riders will likely hold New Zealand's medal hopes in Canada this year too, along with Kate Weatherly in the women's downhill. The full selection of riders is below:- Anton Cooper (North Canterbury, Trek Factory),- Sam Gaze (Cambridge, Specialized),- Ben Oliver (North Canterbury, Subway Hub).- Connor Johnston (Rotorua)- Caleb Bottcher (Palmerston North)- Matthew Wilson (Auckland).- Sammie Maxwell (Taupo)- Ruby Ryan (Rotorua).- Sam Blenkinsop (Christchurch, Norco Factory)- George Brannigan (Hawkes Bay, GT Factory)- Brook MacDonald (Hawkes Bay, MS Mondraker Team)- Ed Masters (New Plymouth, Pivot Factory)- Wyn Masters (New Plymouth, GT Factory)- Matt Walker (Rotorua, Pivot Factory)- Keegan Wright (Rotorua).- Alex Barke (Queenstown, Subway Performance Hub)- Sam Gale (Queenstown, Subway Performance Hub)- Finn Hawkesby-Brown (Christchurch)- Finn Parsons (Rotorua)- Blake Ross (Auckland, Subway Performance Hub)- Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (Rotorua, Subway Performance Hub),- Louis Vuleta (Cambridge).- Kate Weatherly (Auckland)- Virginia Armstrong (Auckland).- Fiona Murray (Wanaka).