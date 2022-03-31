close
New Zealand Freerider Robin Goomes Signs with Yeti

Mar 31, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Photo: Callum Wood

Yeti announced today that it has signed Robin Goomes, a stylish freerider from New Zealander whom we'll no doubt see much more from in years to come.

Goomes rose quickly to the top of the sport, first as an alternate rider at Red Bull Formation, then by winning the Whip-Off in Innsbruck - her first-ever international event - and continuing on to become the first woman to backflip in a Crankworx event. She also raced some EWS rounds and was unstoppable at Audi Nines in 2021.

Although she's ridden Yeti's SB140 and SB165 in the past, she will now have additional support for the season ahead and looks slated for even more action this year with Darkfest, the Crankworx World Tour, and Audi Nines on her schedule.

bigquotesI’m super pumped to be riding for Yeti Cycles! It’s a massive privilege to be given the opportunity to progress my riding career as a freerider. Yeti has a stacked team, and the bikes are dialed. Couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead!Robin Goomes

Photo: Callum Wood

bigquotesWe’re really excited to have Robin join the Yeti ambassador team. She’s part of a stellar group of female riders who are leading the way in progressive, freeride mountain biking. She has proven to be a stylish competitor and we believe she has a bright future.Yeti Director of Marketing Garrett Davis

Photo: Callum Wood

Follow along with Robin Goomes at @robin_riding_hood on Instagram.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Yeti Robin Goomes


6 Comments

  • 11 0
 Well deserved.
  • 2 0
 Why doesn't Yeti have a DH bike? They could at least do a 180mm Enduro frame with some special links for Reed Bogs and Robin Goomes. Or even buy some Pivot DH frames and rebrand them as Yeti.

Seems like they won't even make their freeride athletes a prototype bike
  • 1 0
 not much of stretch to say it's because dentists don't ride freeride/DH. hell, Pivot probably would've ditched the phoenix long ago if it weren't for bernard and eddie
  • 1 0
 came here to make a "goomes sounds like a fun-guy" comment but alas she is a she. dangit
  • 1 0
 Congrats Yeti on signing Robin!
  • 2 0
 This is rad to see!

