New Zealand Freerider Robin Goomes Signs with Yeti

Yeti announced today that it has signed Robin Goomes
, a stylish freerider from New Zealander whom we'll no doubt see much more from in years to come.
Goomes rose quickly to the top of the sport, first as an alternate rider at Red Bull Formation, then by winning the Whip-Off in Innsbruck - her first-ever international event - and continuing on to become the first woman to backflip in a Crankworx event. She also raced some EWS rounds and was unstoppable at Audi Nines in 2021.
Although she's ridden Yeti's SB140 and SB165 in the past, she will now have additional support for the season ahead and looks slated for even more action this year with Darkfest, the Crankworx World Tour, and Audi Nines on her schedule.
|I’m super pumped to be riding for Yeti Cycles! It’s a massive privilege to be given the opportunity to progress my riding career as a freerider. Yeti has a stacked team, and the bikes are dialed. Couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead!—Robin Goomes
|We’re really excited to have Robin join the Yeti ambassador team. She’s part of a stellar group of female riders who are leading the way in progressive, freeride mountain biking. She has proven to be a stylish competitor and we believe she has a bright future.—Yeti Director of Marketing Garrett Davis
