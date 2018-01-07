New Zealand National DH Series - Round 1 Report & Results

As the sun finally rose on the 7th day of this new year, so did the curtains on a new national cup series here in New Zealand. Back in 2017, the national series underwent a wide range of changes after the governing body cancelled their sponsored series. The clubs rallied together to create what was as a whole, a relatively successful national series. However, for 2018, MTBNZ have picked up on what the others created and are running a single-day-format, governing-body-backed, four-round national series which crosses the country over five weeks.
First off the block was the opener at Auckland's FourForty Mountain Bike Park, the proving grounds of some of the quickest kiwi juniors, and a regular on the DH circuit. After three days of severe storms lashed the exposed stretch of coast that the park is situated on, the event was postponed. One day later than scheduled, only a small number of hungry riders took their chances on the slippery slopes. It was some two years ago now during a club race on the same track that the heavens opened and most sections became a mudslide. I became a viral sensation for my loss of talent
and since then the first sign of rain deters close to half the field.
Nonetheless, 72 riders turned out, with an 11 rider strong pro men's field. Sorry tech-heads, no sign of Brook MacDonald or George Brannigan and their new factory rides yet, coming soon.
Nikki Clarke was waving the flag for the Junior women this round. This offered invaluable race time for Nikki, without all the competition.
Ethan Blanchard rode smart today, reserving any tricks for his race run after he crashed. My camera was pointing the wrong way, but over my shoulder, I witnessed him throw a very steezy suicide no-hander.
Results: Elite Men
1st - Keegan Wright (2:33.140)
2nd - Cole Lucas (2:33.484)
3rd - Louis Hamilton (2:37.292)
4th - Peter Bethell (2:37.852)
5th - Guy Gibbs (2:38.117)Full results here
