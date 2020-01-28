Newmen Announces 2020 Handlebar Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Newmen2020 MTB Handlebar line-up
We at Newmen Components proudly introduce you to our new handlebar lineup, covering all aspects of mountain biking from cross country racing up to full-on bike park shredding with up to 800mm length. Featuring an innovative geometry which we believe improves wrist position and provides reduced fatigue, our newly engineered handlebars have an increased upsweep compared to average existing handlebars. This gives an improved wrist- and hand position without resorting to excessive backsweep. Compared to handlebars with increased backsweep (12° or more), this allows riding in an attack position, while placing your wrists at an optimal angle and still maintaining the increased comfort during more neutral positioning on the bike.
We only offer handlebars with 31.8mm diameter as we believe that increasing the diameter to 35mm makes for a less comfortable handlebar with either worse impact resistance or increased weight compared to 31.8mm.
Our new NEWMEN handlebar series is available at three different price points. There is a more budget-friendly aluminum option as well as a high-end carbon option. All handlebars have identical geometry and feel on the trail and they come without any weight or usage restrictions.
The following variants are available for most of our products:
- EVOLUTION SL:
high-end aluminium parts at a reasonable price point
- ADVANCED:
budget-friendly carbon fibre parts with quality and safety in mind
- ADVANCED SL:
top-of-the-line carbon fibre parts for sophisticated dream-builds
90508 - NEWMEN EVOLUTION SL 318.10
- 280g
- 760mm
- 10mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €60
90509 - NEWMEN EVOLUTION SL 318.25
- 280g
- 760mm
- 25mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €60
90518 - NEWMEN EVOLUTION SL 318.25
- 330g
- 800mm
- 25mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €68
90507 - NEWMEN EVOLUTION SL 318.40
- 350g
- 800mm
- 40mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €68
90510 - NEWMEN ADVANCED 318.10
- 230g
- 760mm
- 10mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
MSRP €119
90511 - NEWMEN ADVANCED 318.25
- 235g
- 760mm
- 25mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €119
90512 - NEWMEN ADVANCED 318.25
- 240g
- 800mm
- 25mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €139
90513 - NEWMEN ADVANCED 318.40
- 250g
- 800mm
- 40mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €139
90514 - NEWMEN ADVANCED SL 318.10
- 180g
- 760mm
- 10mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €189
90515 - NEWMEN ADVANCED SL 318.25
- 190g
- 760mm
- 25mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €189
None of our handlebars are confined by maximum weight limits - ride as fast and hard as you want on any terrain.
For more information visit Newmen Components
.
Like it.
