Newmen Announces 2020 Handlebar Collection

Jan 28, 2020
by newmencomponents  


PRESS RELEASE: Newmen

2020 MTB Handlebar line-up


We at Newmen Components proudly introduce you to our new handlebar lineup, covering all aspects of mountain biking from cross country racing up to full-on bike park shredding with up to 800mm length. Featuring an innovative geometry which we believe improves wrist position and provides reduced fatigue, our newly engineered handlebars have an increased upsweep compared to average existing handlebars. This gives an improved wrist- and hand position without resorting to excessive backsweep. Compared to handlebars with increased backsweep (12° or more), this allows riding in an attack position, while placing your wrists at an optimal angle and still maintaining the increased comfort during more neutral positioning on the bike.

We only offer handlebars with 31.8mm diameter as we believe that increasing the diameter to 35mm makes for a less comfortable handlebar with either worse impact resistance or increased weight compared to 31.8mm.


Our new NEWMEN handlebar series is available at three different price points. There is a more budget-friendly aluminum option as well as a high-end carbon option. All handlebars have identical geometry and feel on the trail and they come without any weight or usage restrictions.

The following variants are available for most of our products:

- EVOLUTION SL: high-end aluminium parts at a reasonable price point

- ADVANCED: budget-friendly carbon fibre parts with quality and safety in mind

- ADVANCED SL: top-of-the-line carbon fibre parts for sophisticated dream-builds


]





90508 - NEWMEN EVOLUTION SL 318.10
- 280g
- 760mm
- 10mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €60

90509 - NEWMEN EVOLUTION SL 318.25
- 280g
- 760mm
- 25mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €60



90518 - NEWMEN EVOLUTION SL 318.25
- 330g
- 800mm
- 25mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €68



90507 - NEWMEN EVOLUTION SL 318.40
- 350g
- 800mm
- 40mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €68



90510 - NEWMEN ADVANCED 318.10
- 230g
- 760mm
- 10mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
MSRP €119



90511 - NEWMEN ADVANCED 318.25
- 235g
- 760mm
- 25mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €119



90512 - NEWMEN ADVANCED 318.25
- 240g
- 800mm
- 25mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €139



90513 - NEWMEN ADVANCED 318.40
- 250g
- 800mm
- 40mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €139



90514 - NEWMEN ADVANCED SL 318.10
- 180g
- 760mm
- 10mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €189



90515 - NEWMEN ADVANCED SL 318.25
- 190g
- 760mm
- 25mm rise
- 8º upsweep
- 8º backsweep
- MSRP €189


None of our handlebars are confined by maximum weight limits - ride as fast and hard as you want on any terrain.

For more information visit Newmen Components.

10 Comments

  • 5 1
 I wasn't sure there were enough Asian made black handlebars on the market yet
  • 2 0
 These are advanced and evolved, so they're better
  • 5 0
 31.8 FTW!
  • 3 1
 Pretty good range of available bars, but all of them with the same sweep up/back? Seems like a variety of bends would be more enticing to customers.
  • 4 0
 Hellllllllo Newman
  • 1 0
 HAHA
  • 2 0
 We need a new handlebar standard! 33.4?
  • 1 0
 I propose a ratchet-style stem/bar clamp, with 180 points of contact. It’d keep your bar from rotating, and we could fine tune it in 2 degree increments. We’d all have to replace our bars because the new clamps would destroy a smooth bar. It also fixes a problem nobody has. Call it; Stem-Handlebar-Incremental-Technology. Or, SHIT.
  • 1 0
 Mmm 8° back
Like it.
  • 1 0
 Hello....Newmen....

Post a Comment



