Newmen Launches New Phase 30 & Beskar 30 MTB Wheels

Mar 5, 2024
by newmencomponents  
Newmen Phase 30 MTB Carbon Wheel Series

PRESS RELEASE: Newmen

Developed in the Allgäu Alps, ridden around the world: Driven by our passion for new innovation Newmen Components launches with Phase 30 and Beskar 30 two brand new wheelset families for mountain bikers. In order to achieve the best possible weight and strenght for all aspects of mountain biking we have optimized our wheel configurations for different disciplines by using different weight variants of our rims for front and rear wheels. The spoke selection is optimized for front/rear and each discipline as well - even down to different spoke counts. So every mountain biker can find an optimized wheel configuration in our new Phase 30 and Beskar 30 lineup.

Newmen Beskar 30 Base MTB Wheel
Optimized wheel configurations for every discipline: The Beskar 30 Base you can use on a trail bike on the rear or as an enduro front wheel.

In Your Phase: High-End MTB Carbon Wheels

With the new Phase 30 series, wheel specialist Newmen Components is heralding a new era in MTB carbon wheels. Whether for cross-country racing, trail biking or rough enduro trails, every mountain biker will find a suitable, stable carbon wheelset at a fair price in the Phase 30 range. The basis for the high-end carbon wheels is a further development of the proven, successful Advanced SL rim with improved durability and weight.


Newmen Phase 30 Base MTB Carbon Wheel
The Phase 30 Base wheel is stable enough as a trailbike rear wheel or front in Enduro bikes.


Rims and spokes: Perfectly matched for every Phase 30 wheelset

As strong as necessary, as light as possible: Depending on the discipline, three different hookless carbon rims are used in the Newmen Phase 30 series - all with an internal width of 30 millimeters. They are called Light, Base and Strong. Thanks to the weight-optimized Phase Light rim on the front and rear, the cross-country wheels, which have already been tested at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, weigh only 1350 grams. In the Phase 30 Trail version, the more robust Base rim on the rear wheel provides more stability for adventures in the mountains. Furthermore Newmen has developed the Phase 30 Strong rims for enduro use and a maximum system weight of 180 kg, which will not shy away from enduro races and bike parks. Compared to the previous version, it retains its excellent impact resistance but is 50 grams lighter.

Newmen Phase 30 Enduro with Base Strong Wheels
Newmen Phase 30 Enduro with Base/Strong wheels

But the new carbon rims are only one component of the new Newmen Phase 30 mtb wheels. The thickness of the spokes has also been optimized for each area of use and for both front and rear wheels. Combined with the lightweight and extremely reliable FADE MTB hubs, the Phase 30 series offers mountain bikers the most stable carbon wheels we have ever built at NEWMEN. So nothing stands in the way of using it on an eMTB.

Newmen Phase 30 MTB Carbon Wheel Lineup
Newmen Phase 30 MTB Carbon Wheel Lineup

Newmen Phase 30 Key Features
- Price: €1290 per wheelset (Front: €600 / Rear: €690)
- Weight: 1350g (XC) / 1455g (Trail) / 1675g (Enduro)
- Sizes: 29“ / 27,5“
- Inner Width: 30 mm
- Freewheel: Shimano Microspline, Sram XD, Shimano HG
- Brake Disc: 6-Bolt / Centerlock
- Hub Dimensions: 15x110 / 12x148 / 12x157 mm
- Max. System Weight: 130kg (XC) / 150kg (Trail) / 180kg (Enduro)

- High-quality, hookless carbon rim with raw out of mold surface
- Ideal support for modern 2.3“ to 2.6“ MTB tires (tubeless)
- Durable, lightweight 28-hole FADE MTB hubs
- E-bike ready, unlimited motor torque

Gourmet Metal: Beskar High-End MTB Alloy Wheels

Newmen Beskar 30 MTB Wheelset Family
Newmen Beskar 30 MTB Wheelset Family

An uncompromisingly light wheel at a fair price that you can rely on in every situation: With the new Beskar 30 series, Newmen raises the bar for high-quality aluminum wheels by one tire width. Whether as a parts accelerator for cross-country racing bikes, as a tuning upgrade for trail bikes to enduro bikes or nearly indestructible for downhill use: almost every (e-)mountain biker will find a first-class aluminum wheel at a reasonable price in the Newmen Beskar 30 family.

Newmen Beskar 30 Base
The new Beskar 30 Base aluminum rim achieves the best impact resistance values in its weight class on the test bench - both in comparison to its predecessor and the competition.

Downhill confidence with more stable rear wheels

The basis are four new aluminum rims developed in the Allgäu with maximum dent resistance and minimum weight. Depending on the specific riding demands, the Beskar rims – from Light to DH – are combined with the proven, lightweight FADE MTB hub on the front and rear wheels. For more stiffness and traction in rough terrain, Beskar's Enduro and Downhill versions not only increase the number of spokes, but also their thickness.

All five new Newmen high-end aluminum wheelsets have one thing in common: the 30 millimeter wide aluminum rims with their flat profile achieve the best impact resistance values in their weight class on the test bench – compared to both their predecessors and the competition. That's why the sturdy Beskar 30 wheels with their welded aluminum rims easily meet the requirements of e-mountain bikes - from light eMTBs to enduro eMTBs.

Newmen Beskar 30 MTB Wheel Lineup
Newmen Beskar 30 MTB Wheel Lineup.

Newmen Beskar 30 Key Features
- Price: €680 per wheelset (Front: €280 / Rear: €400)
- Weight: 1650 g (XC) / 1750 g (Trail) / 1940 g (Enduro) / 2035 g (DH) / 2250 g (DH Race)
- Sizes: 29“ / 27,5“
- Inner Width: 30 mm
- Freewheel: Shimano Microspline, Sram XD, Shimano HG
- Brake Disc: 6-Bolt
- Hub Dimensions: 15x110 / 12x148 / 12x157 mm
- Max. System Weight: 130kg (XC) / 150kg (Trail) / 180kg (Enduro/DH)

- Premium, lightweight aluminum rim with unmatched stability
- Ideal support for modern 2.3“ to 2.6“ MTB tires
- Tubeless ready with hook
- Proven, very light and quiet FADE MTB hubs (28 resp. 32 hole)
- E-bike ready, unlimited motor torque

Newmen Beskar 30 Base MTB Wheel

Newmen Beskar 30 Base Wheel on a Crossworx Dash290

For more information visit Newmen Components.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Wheels Newmen Newman Phase 30


Author Info:
newmencomponents avatar

Member since May 17, 2018
2 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: 2024 Norco Optic - High Pivot, Short Travel
61748 views
Push Industries Releases Nine.One Inverted Fork
61092 views
Review: 2024 Norco Sight - For All the Mountains
61003 views
First Ride: Merida eOne-Sixty - Low Weight or Long Range
44566 views
First Ride: Revel Rascal V2
37849 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Fenders Pinkbike's Editors Actually Use
36819 views
5 Things We Learned from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania
34473 views
Reader Story: 72 Hour Handmade Mountain Bike
33447 views

9 Comments
  • 20 0
 This is the way...
  • 9 0
 *Disney's desire to sue intensifies
  • 4 0
 The Beskar should pretty much invincible in order to wear that name. If it can block a lightsaber, then it better be able to stop a rock or twenty from ruining your day.
  • 3 0
 Newmen and this price point has been standard in Europe for years. If you've ordered anything on R2 bike you know what I mean. It's American brands that really can't seem to get with the program
  • 5 0
 Chromag will not be happy.
  • 1 0
 I was gonna say!
  • 1 0
 The press release is primarily about the rims and the hubs are just "lightweight". They could be decent but I'm surprised to see relatively little bragging about the supposedly most durable and expensive part of a wheel. If I were to choose based on this press release (and if the chosen dimensions would fit my bike) I'd go with these rims and lace them to my hub of choice. The rim price is not mentioned but it seems like for this kind of money you could lace them to DT350 or even DT240.
  • 3 0
 Excellent wheels for an excellent price - and even good weights? Whats going on here???
  • 2 0
 I find your lack of faith disturbing……..







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040585
Mobile Version of Website