Newmen Launches New Phase 30 & Beskar 30 MTB Wheels

Optimized wheel configurations for every discipline: The Beskar 30 Base you can use on a trail bike on the rear or as an enduro front wheel.

In Your Phase: High-End MTB Carbon Wheels

The Phase 30 Base wheel is stable enough as a trailbike rear wheel or front in Enduro bikes.

Rims and spokes: Perfectly matched for every Phase 30 wheelset

Newmen Phase 30 Enduro with Base/Strong wheels

Newmen Phase 30 MTB Carbon Wheel Lineup

Newmen Phase 30 Key Features

Gourmet Metal: Beskar High-End MTB Alloy Wheels

Newmen Beskar 30 MTB Wheelset Family

The new Beskar 30 Base aluminum rim achieves the best impact resistance values in its weight class on the test bench - both in comparison to its predecessor and the competition.

Downhill confidence with more stable rear wheels

Newmen Beskar 30 MTB Wheel Lineup.

Newmen Beskar 30 Key Features

