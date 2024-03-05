Newmen Launches New Phase 30 & Beskar 30 MTB Wheels

PRESS RELEASE: Newmen
Developed in the Allgäu Alps, ridden around the world: Driven by our passion for new innovation Newmen Components launches with Phase 30 and Beskar 30 two brand new wheelset families for mountain bikers. In order to achieve the best possible weight and strenght for all aspects of mountain biking we have optimized our wheel configurations for different disciplines by using different weight variants of our rims for front and rear wheels. The spoke selection is optimized for front/rear and each discipline as well - even down to different spoke counts. So every mountain biker can find an optimized wheel configuration in our new Phase 30 and Beskar 30 lineup.
In Your Phase: High-End MTB Carbon Wheels
Optimized wheel configurations for every discipline: The Beskar 30 Base you can use on a trail bike on the rear or as an enduro front wheel.
With the new Phase 30 series, wheel specialist Newmen Components is heralding a new era in MTB carbon wheels. Whether for cross-country racing, trail biking or rough enduro trails, every mountain biker will find a suitable, stable carbon wheelset at a fair price in the Phase 30 range. The basis for the high-end carbon wheels is a further development of the proven, successful Advanced SL rim with improved durability and weight.
Rims and spokes: Perfectly matched for every Phase 30 wheelset
The Phase 30 Base wheel is stable enough as a trailbike rear wheel or front in Enduro bikes.
As strong as necessary, as light as possible: Depending on the discipline, three different hookless carbon rims are used in the Newmen Phase 30 series - all with an internal width of 30 millimeters. They are called Light, Base and Strong. Thanks to the weight-optimized Phase Light rim on the front and rear, the cross-country wheels, which have already been tested at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, weigh only 1350 grams. In the Phase 30 Trail version, the more robust Base rim on the rear wheel provides more stability for adventures in the mountains. Furthermore Newmen has developed the Phase 30 Strong rims for enduro use and a maximum system weight of 180 kg, which will not shy away from enduro races and bike parks. Compared to the previous version, it retains its excellent impact resistance but is 50 grams lighter.
Newmen Phase 30 Enduro with Base/Strong wheels
But the new carbon rims are only one component of the new Newmen Phase 30 mtb wheels. The thickness of the spokes has also been optimized for each area of use and for both front and rear wheels. Combined with the lightweight and extremely reliable FADE MTB hubs, the Phase 30 series offers mountain bikers the most stable carbon wheels we have ever built at NEWMEN. So nothing stands in the way of using it on an eMTB.
Newmen Phase 30 Key Features
Newmen Phase 30 MTB Carbon Wheel Lineup
- Price:
€1290 per wheelset (Front: €600 / Rear: €690)
- Weight:
1350g (XC) / 1455g (Trail) / 1675g (Enduro)
- Sizes:
29“ / 27,5“
- Inner Width:
30 mm
- Freewheel:
Shimano Microspline, Sram XD, Shimano HG
- Brake Disc:
6-Bolt / Centerlock
- Hub Dimensions:
15x110 / 12x148 / 12x157 mm
- Max. System Weight:
130kg (XC) / 150kg (Trail) / 180kg (Enduro)
- High-quality, hookless carbon rim with raw out of mold surface
- Ideal support for modern 2.3“ to 2.6“ MTB tires (tubeless)
- Durable, lightweight 28-hole FADE MTB hubs
- E-bike ready, unlimited motor torqueGourmet Metal: Beskar High-End MTB Alloy Wheels
Newmen Beskar 30 MTB Wheelset Family
An uncompromisingly light wheel at a fair price that you can rely on in every situation: With the new Beskar 30 series, Newmen raises the bar for high-quality aluminum wheels by one tire width. Whether as a parts accelerator for cross-country racing bikes, as a tuning upgrade for trail bikes to enduro bikes or nearly indestructible for downhill use: almost every (e-)mountain biker will find a first-class aluminum wheel at a reasonable price in the Newmen Beskar 30 family.
Downhill confidence with more stable rear wheels
The new Beskar 30 Base aluminum rim achieves the best impact resistance values in its weight class on the test bench - both in comparison to its predecessor and the competition.
The basis are four new aluminum rims developed in the Allgäu with maximum dent resistance and minimum weight. Depending on the specific riding demands, the Beskar rims – from Light to DH – are combined with the proven, lightweight FADE MTB hub on the front and rear wheels. For more stiffness and traction in rough terrain, Beskar's Enduro and Downhill versions not only increase the number of spokes, but also their thickness.
All five new Newmen high-end aluminum wheelsets have one thing in common: the 30 millimeter wide aluminum rims with their flat profile achieve the best impact resistance values in their weight class on the test bench – compared to both their predecessors and the competition. That's why the sturdy Beskar 30 wheels with their welded aluminum rims easily meet the requirements of e-mountain bikes - from light eMTBs to enduro eMTBs.
Newmen Beskar 30 Key Features
Newmen Beskar 30 MTB Wheel Lineup.
- Price:
€680 per wheelset (Front: €280 / Rear: €400)
- Weight:
1650 g (XC) / 1750 g (Trail) / 1940 g (Enduro) / 2035 g (DH) / 2250 g (DH Race)
- Sizes:
29“ / 27,5“
- Inner Width:
30 mm
- Freewheel:
Shimano Microspline, Sram XD, Shimano HG
- Brake Disc:
6-Bolt
- Hub Dimensions:
15x110 / 12x148 / 12x157 mm
- Max. System Weight:
130kg (XC) / 150kg (Trail) / 180kg (Enduro/DH)
- Premium, lightweight aluminum rim with unmatched stability
- Ideal support for modern 2.3“ to 2.6“ MTB tires
- Tubeless ready with hook
- Proven, very light and quiet FADE MTB hubs (28 resp. 32 hole)
- E-bike ready, unlimited motor torque
For more information visit Newmen Components
