Newmen's Uplifting Evolution SL Cockpit - Pond Beaver 2020

It's also worth mentioning that Newmen's Evolution SL 318.4 stem is an impressive piece of engineering. It has no usage restrictions and it's crazy light—within 7g of the super wild Intend Grace Enduro stem (50mm, 31.8 clamp), but with the convenience of a regular 4-bolt faceplate. On the other hand, the Intend is a gorgeous thing, and I still want one badly.



So yes, the Newmen is pretty extra regular looking, but it has its own utilitarian charm. It's in a league of its own in terms of price-to-weight, so as long as their strength claims hold up and it doesn't have any slipping issues, I think they might have a winner here. This could be an excellent choice for OE spec on higher-end bike models.