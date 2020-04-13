Newmen's Uplifting Evolution SL Cockpit - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 13, 2020
by Brian Park  
Newmen Evolution SL cockpit

We've seen some interesting trends in bars recently. It used to be that all bars were 9° back and 5° up, 8° back and 4° up, or if you're really out there maybe 8° back and 5° up. But now, we're seeing some with 12° backsweep or more.

Without getting too deep into steering geometry and hurting our brains, it stands to reason that there are limits to the longer front-centres we're seeing on bikes these days, and bars with more backsweep can put riders' hands where you want them while also retaining the benefits of a longer front-centre. They also put the wrists at a slightly different angle than some people may prefer.

Newmen have taken a slightly different approach with their Evolution SL 318 bars, keeping 8° backsweep, but also increasing the upsweep to 8° as well. The theory is that riders won't be pulled forward into a goofy elbows-out position if they roll your bars level or slightly forward.

Newmen Evolution SL cockpit

Newmen Evolution SL 318 Bar Details

• Available in 760mm and 800mm widths
• Options for 10mm or 25mm rise in the 760mm width, and 25mm or 40mm rise in the 800mm
• 31.8mm clamp diameter only; they feel 35mm bars are too heavy, too stiff, or too fragile
• 8° backsweep and 8° upsweep
• No weight limitations
• Usage: XC/Trail - 760mm, Enduro/DH - 800mm
• 760mm weight: 275g (10mm), 280g (25mm)
• 800mm weight: 330g (25mm), 340g (40mm)
• Price: 60€ (760mm), 68€ (800mm)
• More info at newmen-components.de


bigquotesNewmen claim their bars' upsweep improves wrist position and reduce fatigue, without having to resort to excessive backsweep. They suggest it still provides the comfort of bars with 12° or more backsweep, without taking you out of a good attack position.

I'm not sure if this is just robbing Peter to pay Paul with modern geometry and hand position here, or if there's more to this. I'm very interested to find out.




Newmen Evolution SL cockpit

Newmen Evolution SL cockpit
Newmen Evolution SL cockpit

Newmen Evolution SL 318.4 Stem Details

• 7050 aluminium
• Shotpeened anodized finish
• Titanium bolts
• 6° rise
• 31.8mm handlebar diameter only
• 46mm bar clamping area
• 41mm minimum steerer insertion
• No weight limitations or usage restriction
• Lengths: 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 / 100 mm
• Weights: 85 / 90 / 94 / 99 / 105 / 109 / 114 / 123 g
• There's also a 2-bolt faceplate version (Evolution SL 318.2) that's 69g, and claims to be the lightest 3d forged stem on the market
• Price: 89€
• More info at newmen-components.de

bigquotesIt's also worth mentioning that Newmen's Evolution SL 318.4 stem is an impressive piece of engineering. It has no usage restrictions and it's crazy light—within 7g of the super wild Intend Grace Enduro stem (50mm, 31.8 clamp), but with the convenience of a regular 4-bolt faceplate. On the other hand, the Intend is a gorgeous thing, and I still want one badly.

So yes, the Newmen is pretty extra regular looking, but it has its own utilitarian charm. It's in a league of its own in terms of price-to-weight, so as long as their strength claims hold up and it doesn't have any slipping issues, I think they might have a winner here. This could be an excellent choice for OE spec on higher-end bike models.

Newmen Evolution SL cockpit




Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020



17 Comments

  • 16 0
 If the market is filling up with bars that effectively shorten reach, could it be that maybe “modern geometry” has gotten too long?
  • 4 1
 Could be, but where your hands end up doesn't change the length of the front end, or the wheelbase. Same thing with short stems, long stems, etc. It's more of a fine-tuning for an individual than it is a correcting for overall geometry trends IMO.
  • 5 0
 Whoah there buddy don't go injecting logic into this debate! I need 1000mm reach and forward sweeping bars.
  • 2 0
 Depends how tall you are and what your proportions are. At 6’4” with short legs, comparatively speaking, long cockpit makes sense. Add in room for seated pedaling if we are talking about trail bikes.
  • 1 0
 Yep it could be, but this way your hands stay in the same place but your front wheel is further out. Which, depending what you are looking for, could be ideal. Like I said, curious to find out.
  • 5 0
 I am currently going through a bad time with tennis elbow. I am partly blaming the long reach on my new bike. I have ordered a shorter stem, now 35mm instead of the 50mm and a bar with more backsweep and also foam grips to try and help it out.
  • 4 1
 Now you'll have front wheel traction issues.

I'd suggest no shorter than a 40mm stem (45 preferable) and then slide your seat as forward as possible to get comfortable.

Good luck.
  • 1 0
 Same boat. Tendonitis in left elbow. I'm thinking it is wide bars and position of the hands. I shortened my bars and it helped a little, but hand position is still not great. This Newman backsweep bar might help. SQ Labs also has bigger backsweep bars.
  • 1 0
 I have always run bars with a lot of backsweep (11-12 deg) on my BMX bike where these numbers are common mostly because it seems to allow me to better grip the bar with my entire hand. Bars with less backsweep prevent me from exerting the same amount of grip strength, particularly with my little and ring finger.
  • 2 0
 Stem reminds me of what Wren puts out, no?
  • 1 0
 I was thinking that exact thing
  • 3 0
 Hello Newmen.....
  • 1 0
 hello, ya jerry...
  • 2 2
 I buy my stems from eBay for $15 straight from Taiwan. Never had a failure or a problem. Basic chunks of alloy
  • 1 1
 Ya a lot of the standard components aren't bad. A stem is a stem. They all do the same thing
  • 1 0
 @stumphumper92: I just swapped my brand new stock in-house Kona stem & bar combo for Renthal bits. Renthal's machining quality of the threads themselves, the quality of metal they use to make their components, the precision of the cuts for the allen bolt head on the screw. I know this is nit-picky shit but these little details are what makes quality components last longer and are much easier to wrench on.
  • 1 1
 Long top tube, then run your stem 180 degrees to reduce reach.....Dick Pound approves

Post a Comment



