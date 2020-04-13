Newmen's Uplifting Evolution SL Cockpit - Pond Beaver 2020

We've seen some interesting trends in bars recently. It used to be that all bars were 9° back and 5° up, 8° back and 4° up, or if you're really
out there maybe 8° back and 5° up. But now, we're seeing some with 12° backsweep or more.
Without getting too deep into steering geometry and hurting our brains
, it stands to reason that there are limits to the longer front-centres we're seeing on bikes these days, and bars with more backsweep can put riders' hands where you want them while also retaining the benefits of a longer front-centre. They also put the wrists at a slightly different angle than some people may prefer.
Newmen have taken a slightly different approach with their Evolution SL 318 bars, keeping 8° backsweep, but also increasing the upsweep to 8° as well. The theory is that riders won't be pulled forward into a goofy elbows-out position if they roll your bars level or slightly forward.Newmen Evolution SL 318 Bar Details
• Available in 760mm and 800mm widths
• Options for 10mm or 25mm rise in the 760mm width, and 25mm or 40mm rise in the 800mm
• 31.8mm clamp diameter only; they feel 35mm bars are too heavy, too stiff, or too fragile
• 8° backsweep and 8° upsweep
• No weight limitations
• Usage: XC/Trail - 760mm, Enduro/DH - 800mm
• 760mm weight: 275g (10mm), 280g (25mm)
• 800mm weight: 330g (25mm), 340g (40mm)
• Price: 60€ (760mm), 68€ (800mm)
• More info at newmen-components.de
|Newmen claim their bars' upsweep improves wrist position and reduce fatigue, without having to resort to excessive backsweep. They suggest it still provides the comfort of bars with 12° or more backsweep, without taking you out of a good attack position.
I'm not sure if this is just robbing Peter to pay Paul with modern geometry and hand position here, or if there's more to this. I'm very interested to find out.
Newmen Evolution SL 318.4 Stem Details
• 7050 aluminium
• Shotpeened anodized finish
• Titanium bolts
• 6° rise
• 31.8mm handlebar diameter only
• 46mm bar clamping area
• 41mm minimum steerer insertion
• No weight limitations or usage restriction
• Lengths: 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 / 100 mm
• Weights: 85 / 90 / 94 / 99 / 105 / 109 / 114 / 123 g
• There's also a 2-bolt faceplate version (Evolution SL 318.2) that's 69g, and claims to be the lightest 3d forged stem on the market
• Price: 89€
• More info at newmen-components.de
|It's also worth mentioning that Newmen's Evolution SL 318.4 stem is an impressive piece of engineering. It has no usage restrictions and it's crazy light—within 7g of the super wild Intend Grace Enduro stem (50mm, 31.8 clamp), but with the convenience of a regular 4-bolt faceplate. On the other hand, the Intend is a gorgeous thing, and I still want one badly.
So yes, the Newmen is pretty extra regular looking, but it has its own utilitarian charm. It's in a league of its own in terms of price-to-weight, so as long as their strength claims hold up and it doesn't have any slipping issues, I think they might have a winner here. This could be an excellent choice for OE spec on higher-end bike models.
I'd suggest no shorter than a 40mm stem (45 preferable) and then slide your seat as forward as possible to get comfortable.
Good luck.
